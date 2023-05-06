10 Years Ago
May 2, 2013The downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting the first-ever Artful Wine Walk throughout downtown Sun Prairie on Thursday, May 16. Visitors can sample wines and view artwork at downtown BID member establishments from 5-8 p.m. on May 16. Tickets cost $25 each.
A Sun Prairie man who could not speak almost four years ago, Bob Meyer, has moved to the next level in the Toastmasters speaking contest, and is one level from competing in Toastmasters International Speaking Contest. He credits the club with helping him recover his speech.
A U.S. Figure Skating Official, Susi Werhli-McLaughlin, met April 23 with city officials to demonstrate that a figure skating presence at the new Sun Prairie Ice Arena will be good for Sun Prairie. They discussed the Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association’s figure skating side of the business plan, and growth opportunities offered as part of the programs.
Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School performed four showings of Beauty and the Beast Jr. from April 26-28.
In the fall, Sun Prairie played host to 12 foreign exchange students from Kooperationsschule in Germany. The students, ages 13-16, were hosted by Sun Prairie families and spent their time shadowing Sun Prairie students at the high school, with their host families and trying American foods.
DEATHS: Kenneth “Sam” Noel Kroneman, 71, April 21. Richard Brockman, 83, April 29.
25 Years AgoMay 7, 1998Pictured in this issue, Monica Wagner and Corey Grafton were crowned 1998 Prom Queen and King.
The new Sun Prairie Public Library will have a reference desk benefitting its surroundings because of a $30,000 donation from local business owner Tom Hanley.
With a 7 a.m. groundbreaking on Monday, Sun Prairie’s largest subdivision rolled into construction.
Wyndham Hills, located along Highway 19, is considered part of Sun Prairie through an annexation completed in 1997.
A team of Sun Prairie FFA students captured first place honors in the horse category of the State FFA Agri-Science Natural Resources Career Development event conducted recently in Madison.
DEATHS: Martin Weisman, 68, May 2. Florence M. Moy, 95, April 29. Molly Jane Mayer, 50, May 1.
Marvin W. Keiner, 68, April 28. Anna Maria Huber, 89, April 27.
50 Years AgoMay 7, 1973The junior prom will be held this Friday, May 11. The theme is “Mystery of the Sea.”
Mayor Chase predicts a decrease in the number of new homes in the years ahead.
Mrs. Nicholas Laper (formerly Kerry Russell of Sun Prairie), graduated from the Madison General School of Nursing on May 6.
The American Legion planted a tree at the high school on Arbor Day and plans to plant a tree in a different location each year.
Six athletes received major awards at the high school athletic banquet. They were Doug Zastrow, Jeff McIntyre, Jeff Danielson, Rick Scott, Tom Janssen and Dan Nelson.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Greene will observe their silver wedding anniversary on May 12. Mrs. Greene is the former Margaret Hughey.
WEDDING: Dennis Swingel and Ruth Humphery, March 3.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Harland Orsbourn, May 4; Mr. and Mrs. Marvin Heidenreich, May 3; Mr.
and Mrs. Darrell Fuller, April 21; Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Dowden, May 1. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Paul Maly, May 1.
DEATHS: Mrs. Mary A. Malsch, 84, May 6; Mrs. Anna Femrite, 88, May 2.
75 Years AgoMay 6, 1948More than 2,700 racing fans were on hand Sunday for the opening of the Badger Midget Auto Racing season here.
Mrs. E.J. Nelson was elected president of the Twentieth Century Club.
Philip Harvey was installed as commander of the local V.F.W. Klubertanz-Trapp Post.
The 12 th article in the Wisconsin’s Yesterday’s series deals with the life of Col. William H. Angell, first president of this village. He was born in 1813 in West Haven, Vermont. His mother died when he was nine years old, and he lived with his grandfather and learned the carpentry trade. He married Electa Abernathy and together they came to Wisconsin in 1842.
The Centennial Play will be re-enacted for the American Legion Roundup and Jamboree here on June 5 and 6. It was first presented here on March 1, to a crowd of 800 people.
A den of four baby foxes was discovered at the Vernon Manley farm Sunday. The mother fox was seen but escaped capture.
In the Oak Lawn rural school area, spring work is in full swing. Everyone is busy getting their fields ready and some seeding has been done.
There are several cases of measles in the Pierceville area.
BIRTH: A girl was born April 27 to Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Busse.
WEDDING: Ruth A. Prosser and John Stransky, May 5.
DEATHS: Louis Huber, Sr., 79, May 3; Joseph Parr, Sr., 77, May 4.
100 Years AgoMay 10, 1923An ordinance to establish a Board of Electric and Water Commissioners was adopted by the Village Board and is printed in this issue.
Miss Laura Bahr won second prize in the sales contest at the Harry S. Manchester Store.
A shipment of lambs from Birkinbine and Son brought top market prices in Chicago last week — $13.10.
The opening game for the local baseball team will be played here next Sunday against Cross Plains.
The Twentieth Century Club met with Mrs. Josie Buell as the host. A paper was read by Mrs. Elizabeth Stone on Parliamentary Law.
At Universal Grocery, sugar cured Hickory smoked bacon squares are on sale at 11 cents per pound. At Weisensel’s Store, a 24 oz loaf of bread costs 10 cents.
DEATHS: Mrs. Mary K. Cook, April 29. May B. Cobb, 51, May 3.
125 Years AgoMay 5, 1898Washington, May 2 — Commodore Dewey has given a glorious account of himself. His squadron won a decisive victory over the Spanish fleet yesterday. The battle was fought off Cavite, ten miles southwest of Manila, capital of the Philippines.
In Waunakee, a citizen of German background dared to say that there was some good in Spanish people and that “not all the flies were in Spain” and for those remarks he was given a crack on the head. A fracas followed in which it was said some shots were exchanged, damaging a saloon.
Not since way back in the 1860s have the residents of this village seen so much grain hauled. Every day strings of teams are waiting for their turn to be unloaded…Farmers from a great distance have been hauling their grain in this week.
Wisconsin has the honor of being the first state between the seaboards to be called upon to send volunteer troops to the front.
At Trapp’s Bargain Cash Store, oatmeal sells at 10 cents for five pounds and men’s and ladies’ shoes are on sale at 98 cents per pair.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. John Gross, April 29.