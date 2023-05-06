10 Years Ago

May 2, 2013The downtown Sun Prairie Business Improvement District (BID) is hosting the first-ever Artful Wine Walk throughout downtown Sun Prairie on Thursday, May 16. Visitors can sample wines and view artwork at downtown BID member establishments from 5-8 p.m. on May 16. Tickets cost $25 each.

CHUMS presents Beauty and The Beast (2013)

Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (now Central Heights Middle School) performed four showings of Beauty and the Beast Jr. from April 26-28.