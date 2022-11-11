10 Years Ago
Nov. 8, 2012
President Barack Obama has been declared the winner of the 2012 presidential election. In Dane County he received 70 percent of the vote from the reporting districts compared to Mitt Romney’s 29 percent. In Sun Prairie, the ticket of Obama and Joe Biden received 10,113 votes, compared to 5,807 for Romney and his running mate, Janesville Congressman Paul Ryan.
The Colonial Club hosted a Veteran Appreciation Breakfast on Monday, Nov. 5.
Approximately 270 Sun Prairie residents showed up for the 2nd annual ColoniALE Fest, held at the Colonial Club on Friday, Nov. 2. Attendees sampled 52 different beers and 14 wines, bid on items donated for the silent auction and purchased raffle tickets.
BIRTHS: Boys to Johannes and Nicole Hanson, Oct. 5; Alan and Fran Rademacher, Oct. 14.
DEATHS: Robert J. Seltzner, 84, Nov. 6. June A. Guillixson Rideout, 74, Nov. 5. Elsie Marie Czehno, 89, Nov. 5.
25 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1997
Plans for a cooperative Sun Prairie Youth Center cleared another hurdle on Monday when the board’s Building, Grounds, and Transportation Committee voted in favor of the project. The committee recommended that the school board donate space in the present middle school building on South Street after students move into Prairie View and Patrick Marsh Middle Schools.
Friday’s ribbon-cutting at Sun Prairie’s new public works facility at 214 Linnerud Drive was the result of six months and 29 days of construction, with the proposal decades in the making.
WEDDING: Rosalind Tramsburg and Brent Williams, Aug. 2.
BIRTHS: Twins to Mark and Lynn Montgomery, Oct. 28. Girls to Mona and David Queoff, Nov. 10; Louise and Stephen South, Aug. 14.
DEATHS: Alan H. Wilberding, 63, Nov. 7; Robert D. “Bob” Lee, 35, Nov. 3; Paul E. Krebs, 68, Nov. 11; Linda Dushack, 48, Nov. 5.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1972
At the Bank of Sun Prairie, the Board of Directors announced the election of George T. Mitchell as chairman and Tom M. Tubbs as president.
The city council is considering paying $10,000 to have its Master Plan updated.
The local BPW plans to promote Art Linkletter’s film on Drug Abuse.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” concludes with two performances at the high school this week.
A deer harvest of 70,000 is expected this fall.
Mary Anderson writes of his views of Woody Herman as a young person listening to the popular music of his parents. He concluded that the music still had a fresh young sound and Woody Herman still seemed youthful.
WEDDING: Victoria Riddle and Vernon Pixler, Oct. 28.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. William Baumgart, Nov. 13; Mr. and Mrs. James Fritz, Nov. 2. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Stull, Nov. 8; Mr. and Mrs. John Kuntz, Nov. 8.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 13, 1947
“Homecoming,” a poem by Margaret Krebs Lohr, appears on the front page. In four stanzas she portrays the coming home of the dead soldiers from the war and makes the point that they died for democracy, but it will be the responsibility of the living to keep it alive.
Mr. Carroll Callahan of Columbus addressed the gathering of veterans at the Armistice Day Supper at the Parish Hall on Tuesday evening.
The formal opening of the Hanley Motor Sales, Inc., will be held Saturday, Nov. 15. The Ford Motor Company announces that Hanley Motor Sales will be its dealer in Sun Prairie. It was located at the southwest corner of Main and Kroncke Drive.
At Rueth’s Super Market, grade A sirloin steak is priced at 69 cents per pound. Maxwell House, Butternut, Folger’s or Monarch coffee sells for 51 cents per pound.
WEDDING: Evelyn Blaska Owens and George R. Kohler, Nov. 8.
DEATHS: Leonard Blaska, 44, Nov. 6; Mrs. Josephine Thomas, 83, Nov. 8; Mrs. Andrew Drunasky, 85.
100 Years Ago
Nov. 16, 1922
Miss Gertrude Burnson, Dane County Nurse, has been elected as a candidate for a possible trip to France as a part of a program to help in restoring that country.
The new North Bristol Feed Mill will be ready to grind feed next Tuesday morning. F.A. and William Tuschen.
Beginning Dec. 1, the rural mail carriers will leave the post office at 8:30 a.m. They will not wait for the 9:20 train as has been the usual custom.
At the Zwicky Auto Co., the price of Ford autos has been reduced $50. A four-door sedan now sells for $725.
“Nothing But the Truth” is the name of the play to be presented by the senior class at the high school on Nov. 24.
At the Oak Lawn rural school there are now 29 scholars with the enrollment of Ervin Duscheck as a new pupil.
L.M. Weisensel has purchased an ice manufacturing plant to be installed in a new building he will erect on his mill property. It is planned that it will be large enough to supply the ice needs of the whole village the year around.
William, the dethroned Kaiser of Germany, was married to Princess Hermione of Reuss at Doorn castle (in Holland).
The South Bristol Club will hold its first meeting next Tuesday evening, Nov. 21, at the Happy Valley School.
DEATH: Miss Charity Ann Pine, 61, Nov. 12.
125 Years Ago
Nov. 11, 1897
Prof. Moore of the State University gave an agricultural lecture at the Bailey school house Tuesday evening to a very appreciative audience.
I.D. Hayden is having a stove sale before moving into his new building next week. There is a large assortment of both space heaters and kitchen ranges.
Lohneis Bros. & Co. have received a load of handsome cutters for the winter trade.
A party of young people enjoyed a very pleasant evening of whit at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Gibbons in honor of the birthday of Miss Florence.
H.H. Condor has put a new heating apparatus into a basement of his Hotel Exchange.
There is an effort to establish a kindergarten school here in Sun Prairie. The constitution of the school organization is printed. It will be known as the Sun Prairie Kindergarten Association. The school will open Nov. 15 in the basement of the Congregational Church. Mrs. J.H. Gibbons is the president and the teacher will be Miss Maude Ashley of Windsor.
The Fireman’s Annual Ball will be held Thanksgiving Day evening.
Edison’s wonderful projecto-scope, showing magnificent, moving, lifelike pictures, will be at the city hall next Monday and Tuesday.
The planned relay bicycle race from LaCrosse to Milwaukee was a failure because of bad roads.