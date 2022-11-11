10 Years Ago

Nov. 8, 2012

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans -- November 3, 2012
Buy Now

As featured in the Nov. 8, 2012 issue of the Sun Prairie Star, Jim Kurtz shared his experiences during a Welcome Home for Vietnam veterans, hosted Saturday Nov. 3, 2012, by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9362, located at 349 S. Walker Way in Sun Prairie. Dane County veteran Kurtz (above) was the featured speaker for the Welcome Home event, which also featured remarks from Patt Steiner of the VFW 9362 Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Post 9362 Commander Ralph Brandenburg and the singing of the National Anthem by Martha Dobke. The ceremony ended with the audience shouting, “Welcome Home!”

Tags