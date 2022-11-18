10 Years Ago

Nov. 15, 2012

Eastside thanks veterans
This week 10 years ago, students and staff members at Eastside Elementary School, 661 Elizabeth Lane, thanked veterans during a Veterans Day ceremony where students brought their family member veterans to a ceremony at the school. Sun Prairie veterans organizations including American Legion Post 333 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9362 typically visit Sun Prairie Area School District facilities for Veterans Day observances if the holiday falls during the school week.

