10 Years Ago
Nov. 15, 2012
Prairie View Middle School held its annual Veteran’s Day Remembrance Assembly on Friday, Nov. 9. It honored family members who are currently serving or who have served in the Armed Forces. More than 80 families attended, including two World War II veterans.
A brief ceremony at the Sun Prairie Area Veterans Memorial took place on Sunday, Nov. 11.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County, the United Way, and the school district have partnered for an adult mentor program with middle school students. It is called School Friends.
The Sun Prairie School Board unanimously approved an intergovernmental agreement for the 2012-13 School-to-Career programs, allowing for a Youth Apprenticeship program. This would combine academic and technical classroom instruction with a paid experience.
DEATH: Rita D. Drunasky, 91, Nov. 10.
25 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1997
While school districts nationwide struggle to come up with money to finance technology upgrades which are vital in education, Sun Prairie has a rare opportunity to outfit two brand new schools with state-of-the-art equipment and fiber optic wiring using budgeted middle school referendum funds.
A meeting called last Friday to help raise money to help financially strapped community groups keep their Corn Festival booths resulted in a resolution to form a committee to help change bylaws relating to the annual festival.
DEATHS: Madalyn A. Wile, 68, Nov. 14. Emil Vilhauer, 76, Nov. 14. Signe “Kay” Hood, 85, Nov. 13. Guniel Holt, 99, Nov. 9. Ann L. Dahl, 81, Nov. 14.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1972
A bid to update the city’s master plan was defeated at least temporarily, but it will come up again.
The new police contract suffered defeat in the city council. A no vote was urged by a clause requiring all future police officers to pay union dues whether they are in the union or not.
Mayor Theodore Chase and Dan Royle recently attended the Aerospace Defense Command Orientation in Colorado Springs, Colo. They toured the Air Force Academy and viewed the cadet noonday formation. They also attended a dinner hosted by Brig. Gen. Guy Hurst, Jr., Commander Inspector General.
Last month, building permits were issued here for construction totaling $601,850.
A former police officer here was charged in Federal Court with selling firearms without a permit.
Robert A. Mansfield, Jr. has entered the Air Force Academy as a freshman. The class of 1,300 is the largest in the history of the academy.
Airman Gregory A. Gray has completed basic training at Lackland AFB. He is now assigned to Sheppard AFB, Texas, for specialized training in the medical services.
Mr. and Mrs. George Mitchell observed their 58th wedding anniversary Nov. 18.
A feature tells of the operation of Clarence and Sylvia Kehl’s turkey farm on Highway 89, south of Columbus. About 1,000 to 2,000 turkeys are processed in a day. About 25,000 turkeys are prepared for Thanksgiving and Christmas and 10,00 for the off-season.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 20, 1947
In the district play contest, Sun Prairie High School received an “A” rating. The play is “The Last Flight Over.” Local students in the play were Mary Ann Statz, Dolores Virchow, Thomas Weigen, Francis Renz, and John Walker. Mrs. A.G. Ness is the director and William Hughey is the stage manager.
Pfc. Dean R. Hansen, who has been serving in the Philippines, has recently returned to the United States and now will be sent to Camp Stoneman in California.
The Firemen’s annual dinner last Thursday was attended by about 200 persons. One of the speakers was R.C. Salisbury, state director of public safety. He reminded his listeners that Wisconsin has about 1,385,000 licensed drivers of whom the state knows nothing, since their licenses were obtained before the days when tests were required.
S/Sgt. and Mrs. Carl Butke spent last weekend here and has now returned to Ft. Sheridan, Ill.
The high school basketball team started practice with Coach Francis Sheehan on Nov. 5. Lettermen from last year’s team are Jim Reininger, Leon Veith, Bill Benz and Ronnie Siegert.
In connection with National Book Week, a special editorial appears. It calls attention to a lack of books in American homes. The price of one secondhand car wood provides an adequate library for the home, and yet, in many homes books are confined to a few volumes of current fiction for adults and comics for children.
Greyhound Bus, which uses McGonigle’s drug store on Main Street at its station, advertises a round trip ticket to Milwaukee at $2.52 (plus tax).
Men’s suits at “Nubs” Weisensel’s Store are advertised at $35 to $45.
At the Koltes & Keegan Hardware Store, a GE washing machine sells for $144.75.
BIRTH: A boy was born to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Hanley on Nov. 18.
DEATH: Mrs. Thomas McCarthy, Sunday.
100 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1922
A plan to raise academic achievement and create interest among students at the high school is being tried. Students with an 88 percent average would be exempt from final exams unless he or she is on the “poor citizenship list.” Violations placing a student on the poor citizenship list are: 1. Being tardy three times. 2. An unprepared lesson. 3. Being sent from class to the office. 4. Any conduct in or about the building not worthy of ladies and gentlemen, including swearing, discourtesy, dirty or unkept personal appearance.
The first number of the Lyceum Course was presented last Saturday in the high school gym. Violin, piano, and vocal music, along with dramatic selections were offered by the three members of the Qualen Concert Company.
There will be a Thanksgiving Ball at Tester’s Hall (located on the third floor of the building).
WEDDING: Leanitae Laeser and Ernest H. Hillenbrand, Nov. 21.
125 Years Ago
Nov. 23, 1897
The fireman’s ball is announced for Thanksgiving night, Nov. 25. This promises to be the event of the season.
Henry Seltzner of Bristol surprised his friends by announcing that he had taken unto himself a wife. The fortunate young lady was a resident of Eagle where the ceremony took place. Henry slipped away quietly without saying a word to anyone and was married Monday.
T.C. Hayden placed a new double combination, time-lock safe in his vault this past week. As soon as fixtures arrive, Mr. Hayden will open up for business in one of the best appointed and neatest furnished banking houses to be founded anywhere.
People are urged to attend the home talent play “Mr. Partner” under the direction of L. Rufus Hill, who as a professional also acts in the play. It is at the City Hall Nov. 19 and 20.
Twenty little people from three to six years of age were enrolled at the opening of the kindergarten in the Congregational church parlors last Monday morning.
In a sketch entitled “Thanksgiving Day 1897” about half of the drawing portrays a worship service with football players, a roasted turkey and bicyclers taking up the remainder of the picture.
The Wis. Teachers’ Association will meet in Milwaukee Dec. 28, 29, and 30.
WEDDING: Mabel Clark and Henry Derleth, Nov. 17.
DEATH: Mrs. Minnie Bowers, 43, Friday morning.