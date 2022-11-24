Hoisting the Silver Ball
In this issue in 2012: Members of the Sun Prairie High School Cardinals football team hoisted the silver ball trophy, signifying runners up, after being defeated in the WIAA Division I Football Title game against Hartland Arrowhead, 35-14, on Friday, Nov. 16, 2012, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison.

10 Years Ago Nov. 22, 2012

Sun Prairie residents will be performing a Messiah sing-a-long to benefit Toys for Tots at the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. The event, now in its sixth year, was started in 2006 by Liv Goff, who had participated in Messiah sing-a-longs when she was in high school.

