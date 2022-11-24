10 Years Ago Nov. 22, 2012
Sun Prairie residents will be performing a Messiah sing-a-long to benefit Toys for Tots at the Sun Prairie United Methodist Church, 702 North Street, on Sunday, Nov. 25 at 2 p.m. The event, now in its sixth year, was started in 2006 by Liv Goff, who had participated in Messiah sing-a-longs when she was in high school.
Members of the Sun Prairie High School Cardinals football team hoisted the silver ball after being defeated in the WIAA Division I Football Title game against Hartland Arrowhead, 35-14, on Friday, Nov. 16.
Sun Prairie residents are invited to herald in the Christmas season by attending the annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony and the Truck Parade, set to begin at 5:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.
The Sun Prairie Area School District may be soon getting a second district health nurse, per a vote by members of the Sun Prairie School Board’s Performance and Operations Committee on Monday, Nov. 19. Sun Prairie has operated with one district health nurse since 1992, but at the time there were 4,110 students enrolled in Sun Prairie Schools.
DEATHS: Vernon C. Severson, 79, Oct. 15. Marie P. Betz, 95, Nov. 13.
25 Years Ago Nov. 27, 1997
Dane County Sheriff’s deputies used tire spikes to end a high-speed chase on Highway V that began last Thursday in Sun Prairie involving a 16-year-old Madison male.
On Monday night, the Sun Prairie City Council, acting as a committee of the whole, completed its preliminary review of the non-capital items, including an ambulance fee hike and a 4 percent hotel-motel tax.
City Clerk Diane Hermann-Brown recently released information about the upcoming spring elections in the City of Sun Prairie, with Monday being the first day to circulate nomination papers.
Northside Elementary fourth grade students participated in a Thanksgiving play that included Patty Smith, Garry Whitebird, Jake Jokisch and Dion Jones.
BIRTHS: A girl to Denise and Vincent Steig, Nov. 22. A boy to Kathy and Bradley Bauer, Nov. 18.
DEATHS: Myrtle Demrow, 89, Nov. 20. Joan Lassow, 55, Sept. 10. Matilda Scheffler, 97, Nov. 22.
50 Years Ago Nov. 30, 1972
Santa Claus arrived by helicopter on Ashley Field last Saturday.
Preliminary steps were taken for the building of a new elementary school on Thompson Road. It will accommodate about 700 students and the cost is estimated at $1.6 million (Royal Oaks Elementary School).
The city is seeking bids for a new ambulance.
Mr. and Mrs. Wilbur Davison observed their 35th wedding anniversary Nov. 20.
The public library has new programs designed to reach out to preschoolers and seniors.
John Mossholder, former chef at the Hotel Loraine in Madison, served Thanksgiving dinner to about 80 people at the Colonial Club.
Births: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Gale Cripps, Nov. 21; Mr. and Mrs. Gary Gehrke, Nov. 22; Mr. and Mrs. Roger Stier, Nov. 25; Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Birrenkott, Nov. 26. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Rush, Nov. 2.
Two employees of the Renk Co. were honored for their 25 years of service. They were Al Motl and Alden Holten.
75 Years Ago Nov. 27, 1947
The complete six stanza Thanksgiving poem by Lydia Maria Child (1820-1880) is printed on the front page. It begins with the familiar words: “Over the river and through the woods to grandfather’s house we go; the horse knows the way to carry the sleigh through the white and drifted snow.”
More than 1500 people attended the Open House at Hanley’s new Motor Sales Co. last Saturday.
Principal Charles E. Wetmore was elected the new president of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletics Association at the Wisconsin Education Association (WEA) convention in Milwaukee.
Wilbur Renk will leave today for Chicago, where he will exhibit his sheep at the International Stock Show. He will also have a grain exhibit.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Lucius Davison, Sunday.
DEATHS: Martin J. Johnson, 58, March 20; Otto Freudenberg, 47, Nov. 14.
100 Years Ago Nov. 30, 1922
In this issue and perhaps a sign of the time, an illustration called “Thanksgiving 1922” showed a family enjoying Thanksgiving dinner listening to a radio broadcast of a football game.
Last Thursday, Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor became the bride of Philip Mountbatten and England’s future queen acquired a consort. Publicity has it that their marriage is a love match. Being queen of the crumbling British empire during the next half century or so will be a severe test of the young woman’s tact and acumen.
The one-act play, “The Last Flight Over” received a “B” rating at the high school sectional contest held at Whitewater College.
At the high school the radio donated by last year’s graduation class had been set up and was used for the first time last Saturday to received reports reports of the Wisconsin-Chicago University football game. A loudspeaker has been ordered and later there will be concerts by radio for the public.
The junior civics class had a debate on Wednesday. The question was: “Resolved that immigration be restricted for the coming years.” The affirmation side won.
It is reported that a new railroad is being planned from Madison to Fond du Lac via Sun Prairie.
125 Years Ago Nov. 25, 1897
An Article by Dr. Harper, the physician for the Dane county poor farm, on the front page calls attention to the fact that the “poor farm” is not as unpleasant as it sounds. Perhaps a better name for it would be “the home for the unfortunate aged.” There is much goodwill, and it is one big family where each does his” mite” as best he can. At present, there are 100 residents there.
If the farmers of this vicinity have their way, rural free delivery will be permanent. It started here as the first place in the state on Nov. 17, 1886. Each of the three mail carriers on the rural routes have delivered over 16,000 pieces of mail by Nov. 1, 1897.
The fire engine was called out to the home of Chas. Kunow for a chimney fire. No damage was done, but the engine was found to be in bad condition with several large holes discovered in the suction hose.
The revival meetings continue this week with a special address for businessmen on Saturday evening.
Tonight is the firemen’s’ Thanksgiving Ball and it is expected that it will be well-attended.
WEDDING: Cora E. Cripps and Julius Pachel, recently.
DEATH: Louis K. Smith, 57, Nov. 23.