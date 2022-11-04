Feingold speaks in Sun Prairie

In a photo featured in the Nov. 1 issue of the Sun Prairie Star, Wisconsin U.S. Senator Russ Feingold spoke at an Oct. 25 event for the Sun Prairie Action Resource Coalition in the Community Room at the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive. Feingold spoke about the national political climate and the importance of reelecting President Barack Obama.

10 Years Ago

Nov. 1, 2012

Spirit of Giving (2012)
Lonnie Roberts (left) of Hair Excellence presented the proceeds from the salon’s annual Cut-A-Thon to James Ackley (second from left), Michele Olsen and Kathy Schumann from The Spirit of Giving. The program was officially announced as the replacement to the Sun Prairie Community Help Organization this week in 2012 and today runs as a program under the umbrella of Sun Prairie’s Sunshine Place. The donation photo (above) is from the Nov. 8, 2012 issue of the Sun Prairie Star.

