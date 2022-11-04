10 Years Ago
Nov. 1, 2012
An award-winning documentary by Canadian filmmaker Jill Sharpe will be shown at the Colonial Club and the Sun Prairie Public Library in November. The 30-minute film, written and directed by Sharpe, is an intimate and evocative journey into the hearts, minds and eyes of Georgia O’Keeffe, Emily Carr and Frieda Kahlo, three of the 20th century’s most remarkable artists.
The Sun Prairie Community Help Organization (SPCHO) aims to provide toys, clothing and food for 1,100 parents and 2,100 children before Christmas time through a new program called the Spirit of Giving (in 2022, run through Sunshine Place).
As the temperatures fall, the Main Shopping Center Farmer’s Market will be moved inside Golden Days Bakery at 950 W. Main Street.
On Saturday, Oct. 20, 14 Cardinal Heights DECA club members volunteered their time to rake leaves for senior citizens and residents. They completed more than a dozen yards and filled more than 100 bags.
The Sun Prairie High School volleyball team is headed to its first state tournament bid after winning 3-2 over Waunakee last Saturday in the WIAA Division 1 sectional finals.
BIRTHS: A girl to Scott and Kiley Hackl, Oct. 15. A boy to Michell and Matt Weisensel, Oct. 11.
25 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1997
Members of the Sun Prairie Public Library’s volunteer effort to construct a new library participated in a 10-minute sign raising ceremony at the site on Monday afternoon. The sign was placed by city workers at the site of the new Sun Prairie Public Library along Linnerud Drive, across the street from Sheehan Park West.
Mayor JoAnn Orfan will be among the dignitaries invited to speak during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sun Prairie’s new, $1 million Public Works Facility, located at 214 Linnerud Drive, at 10 a.m. on Nov. 7, Public Works Director Larry Herman said.
An ad reads “Welcome Wagon Wants to Visit You” and offers useful gifts, information and gift cards for local businesses if a visit is requested.
WEDDINGS: Cynthia Rauh and David O’Connell, July 19. Alisha Holtan and William Ayres, Jr., Aug. 9.
DEATHS: Donna J. Braunschweig, 60, Oct. 20. Leanitae A. Hillenbrand, 98, Oct. 28. Elizabeth D. Huset, 85, Oct. 28. Arthur C. Kruse, 92, Oct. 31.
50 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1972
Eighty-one percent of the city’s registered voters turned out to vote. Local voters followed the national trend and gave President Nixon a decisive victory over McGovern. Among the other winners were Robert Kastenmeier, Jack Hebl, Shirley Thompson, Carl Thompson and William H. Ferris, Jr. (Sheriff).
The Rev. James A. Pingel will be installed Sunday, Nov. 12 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. He comes from Edgerton.
Mr. and Mrs. Ernest Hillenbrand will observe their 50th wedding anniversary Nov. 19.
A feature tells of Mr. and Mrs. John F. Whipple, their life and interests. She says, “Don’t ever put a shawl on your shoulders and start rocking because then you are through.”
Mr. and Mrs. Erling Kling and Mr. and Mrs. E.J. Peterson returned from a trip to Mexico. The trip was awarded to the husbands by the Skelly Oil Co.
As many as 1,300 people turned out to hear Woody Herman and his band on Saturday evening. During the afternoon, he presented a brief concert and clinic for high school musicians for the study of jazz.
J. William Gawne is drawing up plans for 235 low-cost units in a housing development, but there is no immediate schedule for implementation.
Nearly 1,100 people visited the Jaycette Spook House.
Nine children were confirmed at the Bristol Lutheran Church recently by Pastor Wahl.
WEDDINGS: Ronda Ray and Dennis Gray, Oct. 21; Diane Hagen and Steven C. Lex, Sept. 2; Eileen Zimbrich and Michael Schey, Oct. 27; Elizabeth Larson and Steven Scheel, Sept. 23.
BIRTHS: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Gerold Olson, Nov. 2.
DEATHS: Mrs. Helen Meyer, 49, Nov. 4; Miss Signey Skrenes, 72, Nov. 5; Elias Weisensel, 61, Nov. 6.
75 Years Ago
Nov. 6, 1947
“One of the quietest Halloweens in years” was the verdict of the local police. A party at the Recreation Center seemed to help occupy the young people.
In the League One Act Play Contest, the local high school received an “A” rating. Sun Prairie’s play was “The Last Flight Over.”
At Fisher’s Feed and Seed Store, Van Camp’s pork and beans sell at two cans for 35 cents.
WEDDINGS: Rebecca Lothe and Irving H. Kittleson, Nov. 1; Lucille Yelk and Edward Kleinsteiber, Oct. 18.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. E.H. Moehlmann, Oct. 26.
DEATHS: Mrs. Andrew Drunasky, 85, Nov. 5. Mrs. Rudolph Duschack, 83, Nov. 2. Mrs. Thomas McCarthy, 73, Nov. 2.
100 Years Ago
Nov. 9, 1922
Walter F. Renk has just been awarded special honors for high scholastic attainment during the first two years of the agricultural course, according to an announcement made by the University of Wisconsin.
In the last election, John J. Blaine was elected Governor of Wisconsin.
E.F. Klubertanz has purchased the business block which he now occupies with his hardware store, on the Peshak estate (which was near the northwest corner of Main and Church Streets).
In the Pierceville area, the Sun Prairie Canning Co. is erecting a viner (a pea harvester) on the Morehouse farm.
It is estimated that in the late war (1914-1918) three tons of bullets and other metal in barrages and bombardments were used for each man killed.
In Italy, the Fascisti party has triumphed, and Mussolini is the new premier. Germany, and especially Bavaria, is confronted by the possibility of growth in the Facisti movement and the feeling of nationalism and pride.
WEDDINGS: Anna Haberman and John H. Lawrence, Nov. 7. Miss Bihlmayer and Henry Balzer, Nov. 7.
125 Years Ago
Nov. 4, 1897
The front page carries a special feature telling of each business then established in the village. They are: J.H. Gibbons & Son, lumber and building material; J.F. Dott & Co., dry goods, clothing and groceries; F. Wolf, blacksmithing and horseshoeing; C.A. Trapp, dry goods and shoes; John O. Flynn, dentist; C.H. Gilbert, Meat Market; James B. Rood, clothing and gentlemen’s furnishings; Peter Batz, Farmer’s and Merchants Bank; L.V. Lewis, drugs and sundries; I.D. Hayden, hardware and farm implements; J.W. Chase, grain dealer, cement, coal and feed; Joseph Thomas, Blacksmithing and Horseshoeing; A. Rueth, dry goods, groceries, and farm machinery and a few more.
The Rural Free Delivery of mail has proved to be a practical arrangement and should become a permanent feature of the postal administration.
Fire completely wiped out the residence of Henry Hoepker in the Town of Burke. The cause was the chimney.
All those wishing to take lessons in stringed instruments, please call Miss Olive Watson at Hotel Kleiner. Banjo lessons are her specialty.
BIRTHS: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. E.E. Wilmarth, Oct. 28. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Carlisle, Nov. 2.
DEATH: Mrs. Catherine O’Keefe, Sunday morning.