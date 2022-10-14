10 Years Ago
Oct. 11, 2012Homecoming and the arrival of President Obama in Madison weren’t the only bits of excitement last week. Area students also participated in a number of school events. Pictured in this issue, Jared Aide and his younger brother, Kameron Judd, pose with Northside’s school mascot while collecting donated coats for kids, Public Works Director Larry Herman and Sun Prairie Mayor John Murray pose with a group of students at Westside Elementary’s Safe Walk to School on Oct. 3, and a student holds a sign thanking motorists for slowing down at the Northside Safe Walk to School on Oct. 4.
Sun Prairie residents may see a fourth year of no property tax levy increases if Mayor John Murray’s 2013 proposed budget passes. In addition to zero property tax increases, Murray said his budget would maintain core service and not reduce staff or require furloughs.
DEATHS: Frank N. Brown, Sept. 30. Mary Ann Zimmerman, Oct. 2.
25 Years Ago Oct. 16, 1997
Sun Prairie Mayor JoAnn Orfan, City Council President Jeanne Gerg, and Parks and Recreation Commission Chairperson Marilyn Penn are among the dignitaries scheduled to speak at Monday’s Youth Skateboarding Facility ribbon-cutting. The ceremony will also feature remarks from Parks and Recreation Director Bob Holling, as well as Fundraising Chairpersons Tom and Patty Devine.
Northside Elementary School longtime custodian Doug Bollig, who recently celebrated his 15th year at the school, was promoted to a districtwide maintenance job recently. Known as “Mr. Doug,” students and staff honored him with “Doug Day,” and an assembly with songs and skits.
A Players of the Week feature included defensive back Ken Kucik, who had two interceptions last Friday against Janesville Craig in a 49-0 Sun Prairie victory, returning for 25 yards and Alissa Lean, who qualified for the WIAA state girls golf finals this week at University Ridge. Lean shot an 87 at sectionals to advance to state.
WEDDING: Michelle Parrinello and Kevin Murphy, Aug. 23.
BIRTHS: Girls to Trevor and Karin Hanke, Sept. 30; Stephany and Dennis Grejczyk, Oct. 8; Joanna and Jim Gehrmann, Oct. 12. Boys to Rick and Kirsten Janssen, Oct. 2; Bob and Jennifer Gums, Oct. 6; Jackie and William Hein, Oct. 11.
DEATHS: Charles Edmund Sweet, 81, Oct. 8. Reverend Walter A. Olson, 95, Oct. 8. Patricia L. “Patty” Estervig, 48, Oct. 11.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1972
Karen Reinen and Jeff Danielson were crowned queen and king of Homecoming Friday night. In the homecoming game, the Cardinals lost to Fort Atkinson 24-0.
Woody Herman and his band will appear here on Nov. 4. The high school jazz band will appear on the same program.
During the first six months of 1972, 119 crimes were reported in the city. During the whole year of 1971 there were 99.
The senior class entry in the Homecoming parade won first place. Beneath a fort and a dragon were the words, “We’ll huff and puff and blow the fort down.”
The first annual State Marching Band Competition was held at Ashley Field last Saturday. Sun Prairie received a rating of 95 points out of a possible 100.
“You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” is in rehearsal at the high school.
Pastors Bernard Pickerts and Dennis Ganshert are leaving Sacred Hearts Church Oct. 16. The Rev. Pickerts will go to Wisconsin Dells and the Rev. Ganshert will be an associate pastor at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish, Madison.
Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Reiner celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary, Oct. 8.
WEDDINGS: Debbie Brown and Michael Caracci, Oct. 7; Nancy Anhalt and Allen Lapp, Oct. 6.
BIRTHS: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Merle Fitzgerald, Oct. 10. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Prodzinski, Oct. 15; Mr. and Mrs. Mike Korfmacher, Sept. 4; Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Baker, Oct. 12; Mr. and Mrs. Terence Thor, Oct. 15; Mr. and Mrs. William Ayres, Jr., Oct. 13.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 16, 1947
The large L-shaped barn on the R.C. Birkinbine farm was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon. The loss was estimated to be more than $30,000. The barn contained 6,000 bushels of grain and 7,000 bales of hay. The origin of the fire has not been determined.
The Oregon team defeated Sun Prairie, 13-0, last Friday night. At the Homecoming party Howard Hoffman and Alice Hebl led the grand march as king and queen.
Bishop O’Connor confirmed 148 candidates at Sacred Hearts Church on Monday night.
The children of the Gaston School toured The Countryman printing office and now they are preparing to publish a newspaper of their own.
WEDDINGS: Marjorie Veith and Bernard Matney, Oct. 11; Dorothy Feltkowski and John Hoffman, Oct. 11.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Zimmerman, Oct. 10.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 19, 1922
A farmer living a few miles east of Columbus was arrested as an auto thief. It was found that he had been in the Joliet, Ill., prison and was released in 1925 after serving part of a 25-year sentence for murder.
An importation of 5,000 lambs from Montana will be made within the next two weeks by William Birkinbine & Son.
The ladies of the Methodist church will serve a chicken supper Oct. 26, at 35 cents per plate.
The seniors have begun to practice for their class play, “Nothing But the Truth.”
A modern dairy and horse barn is almost completed on the Buss Brothers’ farm one mile south of this village. It is fitted with 15 steel stanchions, a calf and bull pen for dairy stock, and five open stalls and one box stall for horses.
Brig. Gen. William has investigated aviation in Europe and has reported to the Secretary of War, Mr. Weeks, that the U.S. is lagging. Bill Mitchell is one of the veteran flyers of the country and at present he is assistant chief of the aviation service in the War Department.
Effective Oct. 17, there is a $50 reduction on Ford cars. At the local Zwicky Auto Co., a four-door sedan sells for $725.
At the Kroncke Auto Co., a 1923 five-passenger six-cylinder Buick is priced at $1,985.
DEATH: Dr. Christian Dahle, 47, Oct. 16.
125 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1897
The old Sun Prairie House (a hotel near the northwest corner of Main and Columbus Streets at the time) is being remodeled and fitted for living apartment.
Mr. Joseph Statz has moved to Madison and will open a clothing and gents’ furnishing store on State Street. Mr. Statz is succeeded in the saloon business here by Mr. John Brandenstein of Bristol.
In Pierceville, F.L. Warner threshed his buckwheat of which he had 570 bushels.
Last month was the hottest September in 27 years, according to the records at the Washington observatory. In 30 days, the thermometer reached 70 degrees or over. The hottest day was Sept. 9 when the temperature reached 90 degrees.
There was jubilation at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Ole Lein last night near the Burke town hall. It was the 25th anniversary of their wedding.
WEDDING: Laura Angell and Joseph Oehrlein, Oct. 12.