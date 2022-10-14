10 Years Ago

Oct. 11, 2012Homecoming and the arrival of President Obama in Madison weren’t the only bits of excitement last week. Area students also participated in a number of school events. Pictured in this issue, Jared Aide and his younger brother, Kameron Judd, pose with Northside’s school mascot while collecting donated coats for kids, Public Works Director Larry Herman and Sun Prairie Mayor John Murray pose with a group of students at Westside Elementary’s Safe Walk to School on Oct. 3, and a student holds a sign thanking motorists for slowing down at the Northside Safe Walk to School on Oct. 4.

2012 Homecoming King and Queen
Sun Prairie High School’s 2012 Homecoming King Conner Marshall and Homecoming Queen Megan Patterson were crowned at the Homecoming Dance on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2012 at the Sun Prairie High School (now Sun Prairie East High School).

