10 Years Ago

Oct. 18, 2012

Ho-Chunk donate to Badger Honor Flight

Sun Prairie resident Steve Bartlett (left) public relations chair for Badger Honor Flight, knelt to hold the check presented Oct. 10, 2012 by representatives of the Ho-Chunk Nation at the Dane County Regional Airport. In the photo are Ho-Chunk Nation President Jon Greendeer (holding jacket) and Public Relations Specialist Michelle Ramberg (second from right) to sponsor the Badger Honor Flight’s Oct. 13, 2012 flight to Washington DC for World War II veterans. Badger Honor Flight President Brian Ziegler of Waunakee (second from left) accepted the donation from the Ho-Chunk Nation. The photo appeared in the Oct. 18, 2012 issue of the Sun Prairie Star.

Tags