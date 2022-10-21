10 Years Ago
Oct. 18, 2012
A decision by the city alders provided some momentum for the Sun Prairie Youth Hockey’s Association’s property, discussing the transfer of land at 838 Grove Street at its Oct. 16 meeting.
Sun Prairie families are invited to attend the Downtown Fall Festival this Saturday, Oct. 20 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at downtown Cannery Square.
Sun Prairie High School freshman Katie Hietpas has achieved a Big Eight Conference cross country championship as a freshman. She took Big Eight title honors by running a blazing time of 14 minutes, 48.73 seconds. She was the only varsity runner to finish under 15 minutes.
POWRi Racing has signed a multi-year agreement to become the promoter at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, starting with the 2012 season.
DEATH: Carl Mueske, 82, Oct. 11.
25 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1997
Monday’s dedication of the Sheehan Park Youth Skateboard Facility was noted by the absence of supporter and advocate Parks and Recreation Director Bob Holling, recovering from surgery. Mayor JoAnn Orfan and City Council President Jeanne Gerg gave the remarks.
The success of the Sun Prairie Public Library building project depends on the support of the local business community. Sun Prairie businesses have been invited to a breakfast meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 28.
BIRTHS: Girls to Susan and Rich Vertz, Oct. 15; Kris and Jim Harbort, Oct. 16; Lianne and Kip Kobussen, Oct. 18; Deann and Darren Westby, Oct. 19. Boys to Diane and Todd Wilfong, Oct. 20; Laila and Bill Salli, Oct. 19.
DEATHS: Henry I. Wagner, 88, Oct. 16. Courtlyn H. Jorgensen, 86, Oct. 16. Roman F. Hollfelder,
83, Oct. 19. Carol Joy Berkvam, 74, Oct. 24.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1972
Mrs. Ida Mae Fennington, twin sister of Mrs. George McGovern, was in Sun Prairie campaigning for her brother-in-law Thursday.
The Jaycettes are planning a spook house for Halloween.
Mr. and Mrs. Otto Kleinschmidt will observe their golden wedding anniversary Nov. 12.
Mrs. Sherry Broome is the CAROL award winner. The award is given by the Jaycettes.
Paul and Tony Blaschka, owners and operators of Ben’s Auto Service, are featured on the Business Review Page. The business was started 20 years ago by their father, Ben Blaschka.
A front-page photo shows a mildly historic occasion as representatives of the Sun Prairie Education Association and School Board meet to witness the signing of a mutually agreeable contract. Signers of the photo are Board Clerk Garefield Stock, SPEA President Anthony Miller, SPEA Mrs. Cynthia Thoftne and Board President Duane Barrington.
The police rejected the city’s contract offer so they are now back at the bargaining table.
A farewell reception was given at Sacred Hearts Church for Fathers Dennis Ganshert and Bernard J. Pickarts who are accepting new assignments in Madison and Wisconsin Dells.
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Buskov will celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary Oct. 28.
The local Masons celebrated the recent awarding of the 32nd degree honor given to George Hushey.
WEDDINGS: Kathleen Thomas and Marvin Derr, Oct. 7; Kathleen Mary Suchomel and Glen Rossing, Sept. 9; Roxy Ann Bergum and Sgt. James E. DeVoe, Oct. 15.
BIRTHS: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. John Matthews, Nov. 10. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Brian King, Oct. 17.
DEATH: Lester Sydow, 68, Oct. 10.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 23, 1947
The Cards won a thriller in Waterloo, 13-12 last Friday night. The locals came from behind in the fourth quarter to score a touchdown to tie the count. This Friday the Cards play host to the league leaders, Cambridge. A win by Sun Prairie would put the two teams in a tie for the championship.
Many volunteers are helping in the rebuilding of the barn on the R.C. Birkinbine farm. The barn was recently destroyed by fire.
The Oconomowoc Canning Co. has purchased the war surplus hemp mill at DeForest for use as a storage facility and soon it will be converted into a canning factory for corn, according to S.F. Weix, president of the Company.
A feature article tells of Ed Schey’s ranch in Deansville where he now has four buffaloes, a bull and three heifers. A photo of two of the buffaloes appears with the article. Ed also appears in a photo wearing his western ten-gallon hat with a snarling coyote next to him.
The “We Say What We Think” group of ladies will discuss soaring prices in their next radio broadcast.
WEDDING: Cecile Helene Norsetter and George Kuhle, Oct. 15.
BIRTHS: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Eldron Jaedike, Oct. 17.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 26, 1922
Mr. and Mrs. J.H. Wolf celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Oct. 20.
Last Thursday, L.M. Weisensel purchased the feed mill and business of Ray Spangler and assumed possession immediately.
Harold Lloyd will appear in a three-reel comedy at the movie theater here Oct. 28.
The season’s opening of winter dances at Tester’s Hall begins with a Halloween dance.
The Ladies Aid of St. Joseph’s Church in East Bristol will give a chicken pie supper in the school hall on Sunday evening, Oct. 29.
The gift of the Bird property on Main Street (location of museum in 2022) was formally accepted by the village board and transfer made. The gift was given in memory of the Charles Bird family. Next spring, the work of repairing and remodeling will begin to turn into a public library, public restroom, and city electric department office. (Later it was decided the old home could not be successfully remodeled and in 1924 a new public library building was built on the site.)
The 8th grade civics class has been studying local civics problems and the best article was submitted by Oliver Voelker. He suggests the following improvement projects: the low land between Main Street and the depot could be filled in to do away with the tall marsh grass and the crop of weeds, public and private alleys can be kept neater, oil the streets, street signs are needed, a more dependable electric service is needed, children need a swimming pool, skating rinks, and tennis courts. If children had more recreation, they would stay off the streets and a child would close his day at an early hour instead of seeking night pleasures and keeping his neighbors awake.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Henry Mertz, Oct. 24; Mr. and Mrs. Jake Kleiner, Oct. 23.
DEATH: Dr. Christian J. Dahle, recently.
125 Years Ago
Oct. 14, 1897
Fire was set in the bed of the old Brezee lake in Bristol township last Thursday. The weeds made it a big blaze and burned all night, illuminating the woods around and making a very pretty sight. (The lake has also been known as Patrick Lake and in 1997 it is still there, following a period of years when it was drained and used for crops.)
The local Grand Army of the republic post (Civil War veterans) has retained the second floor of T.C. Hayden’s building as its meeting place.
In Bristol, Joseph Kuhle had a corn husking bee Friday.
John O. of Bristol, 68, was taken to the poor farm Monday. He has no family, having buried a wife and six children. He has lived and worked in Bristol the past six years, coming there from Waukesha. He is quite feeble.
The new grain elevator being erected by J.W. Chase is nearing completion.