10 Years Ago Oct. 25, 2012
Members of the School Board approved the 2012-13 budget and tax levy at the Monday, Oct. 22 meeting, at a slightly lower amount than was approved at the Annual Electors Meeting on Oct. 15.
Sun Prairie residents had a smashing good time at this year’s Fall Festival, held at Cannery Square and downtown Main Street. Scarecrows lined the streets and businesses offered food and drink specials and fall festivities, such as pumpkin bowling, balloon animals, a chili cook-off, pie contest and more.
Greg and Diane (Schey) Connelly will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 4 with a Mass of Thanksgiving at 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in East Bristol.
The eighth graders at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (in 2022, Central Heights Middle School) participated in a Courage Retreat on Oct. 17 and 18. The students worked with their teachers, Sun Prairie High School students, including freshman students, and facilitators from Youth Frontiers. They spent time team building and in breakout groups.
BIRTH: A girl to Jacob John Brockman and Shannon Lynn Cunningham, Oct. 2.
DEATH: Charles E. Webster, 94, Oct. 14.
25 Years Ago Oct. 30, 1997
The Sun Prairie School Board voted on Monday to try a new reporting tool for elementary music, which would eliminate letter grades and replace them with a descriptive evaluation of student performance. The new music report cards will be considered as part of a pilot program, allowing teachers and parents to evaluate the usefulness of the new system after it is tested this year.
To update interested individuals and stimulate business contributions, approximately 100 people attended the Sun Prairie Public Library’s “Business Cultivation Event” Tuesday morning at General Casualty Insurance Company headquarters in Sun Prairie (in 2022, QBE). So far, the effort has raised $500,00 for construction and furnishing of the new library.
American Legion Post 333 will celebrate Veterans Day 1997 on Saturday, Nov. 8 with a banquet and awards ceremony at the post, located at 411 E. Main. The guest speaker for the evening will be Ray Boland, the Director for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Dane County Clean Sweep and Product Exchange is currently open for its fifth season at 2302 Fish Hatchery Road. The program, which operates until Oct. 31, accepts unwanted, unusable or hazardous materials that have accumulated in residents’ homes.
WEDDING: Elaine Kasenow and Jamie Olstadt, May 3.
BIRTHS: Boys to Dawn Marie and Paul Anthony Los, Jr., Oct. 14; Renee Bachmann and Jason Ebel, Oct. 25; Tamara and Christopher Osborn, Oct. 24; Jane Ann and Brian Becicka, Oct. 26. Girls to Angelique and Darnell Spear, Oct. 26; Debra and Richard Chesky, Oct. 27.
50 Years Ago Nov. 2, 1972
In a mock election among the social studies students at the high school, George McGovern defeated President Nixon.
William Palmer is the new business manager at the high school.
A new traffic light is being installed at the corner of Main and Bird Streets.
Father Edmund Salzman will be welcomed at Sacred hearts as their new pastor on Sunday, Nov. 5.
Ted Chase, Jr., 20, is a candidate for Register of Deeds and is opposing Harold Hill, 75.
NBC will show a film of the John Krebs farm. The film depicts the life of a typical farm family and will be a part of the presidential campaign of George McGovern. It will be shown Nov. 1 at 10:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday is Election Day. A heavy turnout of voters is expected.
Roger Little Eagle, a Sioux Indian from the Winnebago reservation at Wisconsin Dells, addressed Northside School fifth graders at their Indian Council Day.
Mr. and Mrs. Weisensel celebrated their silver wedding anniversary Oct. 17.
Pfc. John Spahn, Jr., is home on furlough after a year at the international city of Trieste.
Cpl. George Weisensel has returned to Camp Lejeune, N.C., after a furlough at home.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Gary Lee, Oct. 29; Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Krueger, Oct. 18. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Dale Walker, Oct. 28.
75 Years Ago
[This date was not included in the archives.]
100 Years Ago Oct. 26, 1922
There was near disaster at the farm home of Lawrence Duscheck on Monday. The timely discovery of a threatening blaze and almost heroic effort on the part of the father saved the lives of two small children, preventing the destruction of valuable farm buildings. Two children, too young to realize the danger, were burning corn fodder in the basement of the barn. The father kicked the burning boards out and with his bare hands, smothered the flaming fodder, receiving ugly burns on one hand. The children had run up in the hay mow to hide, and at first could not be found, but when the supper bell was rung, they came out from their hiding place. The thankful parents think that a scorched and blistered hand is a small sacrifice when precious lives are saved.
Henry Schey writes to the editor from Waco, Texas and tells of his travels in the southwestern area. He was traveling with his brother Ed. Henry was interested in selling sheep.
The eastbound morning passenger train is now due at 7:50, two minutes earlier than usual. The Sunday morning train now arrives at 11:08 instead of 10:08.
There will be a 25-cent supper at the Congregational church parlors tomorrow, beginning at 5 p.m. Following is the menu: cold roast pork and apple sauce, creamed potatoes, cabbage salad, rolls, jelly, fried cakes, and coffee.
On Nov. 17 the Chicago, Milwaukee, and St. Paul Railroad will have an exhibit car here on track overnight for visitation and inspection by the community. There will be displays of grains, grasses, fruits, and vegetables grown in the states served by the railway.
At the J.A. Batz Store, Pink Salmon sells at 25 cents for two one-pound cans.
WEDDING: Beulah and Adolph Wavra, Oct. 24.
125 Years Ago Oct. 28, 1897
Mr. J.J. Roob has nearly completed the erection of a new blacksmith shop a few feet from his old shop on Railroad Street (now named South Bristol Street in 1997). His increasing business has made this move necessary.
The home of N.R. Bailey of the township received a burglar in the shape of a tramp, whom they had kindly fed and lodged. About midnight, the person, who was assigned an upstairs room, was discovered creeping stealthily through the house. The thief escaped and only the hired man’s watch was missing.
A letter from Mrs. P.E. Flynt tells of life in Denver, Colo., and a person who signs himself “Rambler” writes from Menomonee, Wis., telling of the logging and lumbering business there, but also pointing out that the city is concerned about having other industries when lumbering may be finished.
Four local pastors are planning special meetings for the community.
Five South Bristol sportsmen formed a hunting party which spent Sunday at Portland. They bagged 41 rabbits because of the days’ hunt.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Bijire, recently.