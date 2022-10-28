10 Years Ago Oct. 25, 2012

Members of the School Board approved the 2012-13 budget and tax levy at the Monday, Oct. 22 meeting, at a slightly lower amount than was approved at the Annual Electors Meeting on Oct. 15.

Ten years ago in the Sun Prairie Star, this photo of 8-month-old Megan Spredemann of Sun Prairie patting the top of a kettle corn bag appeared on the front page. The photo was taken on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2012 with the baby seated atop a bench in Cannery Square during the Sun Prairie Downtown Fall Festival. The event also featured horse-drawn wagon rides, a pie contest and more.

