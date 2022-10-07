10 Years Ago
Oct. 4, 2012
At a Sept. 21 forum at the State Capitol about Wisconsin’s implementation of the national Affordable Health Care Act. Regional director of the Department of Health and Human Services Kenneth Munson answered questions and provided a timeline on the state’s potential involvement at the event, hosted by Sen. John Erpenbach and Rep. Jon Richards.
An editorial urges local residents to attend the Homecoming Parade Thursday, Oct. 4, the Homecoming Football game Friday, Oct. 5. “Students in high school need to feel that the residents of their school district are supporting the activities they are undertaking with their school community. It shows residents are interested in and are encouraging their educational activities. It also leads to a sense of community for alumni…”
Tickets for the Sun Prairie Education Foundation’s Keys to the Future benefit, set from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18 at Angell Park Pavilion, are now available for sale for $25 each.
Lt. Kevin Konopacki of the Sun Prairie Police Department spoke to a capacity crowd in the Sun Prairie City Council Chambers about the low number of crashes at the Highway 19-Westmount intersection during the first of two Oct. 1 meetings related to traffic safety concerns at different intersections on Highway 19. According to the article, the intersection is scheduled for improvement in 2020 (in 2022, there was an effort to get traffic signals at the same intersection).
The Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association held an informational fundraising session last Thursday at the Cannery Grill. The even featured former UW mens hockey coach Mike Eaves and included an update on fundraising efforts. The proposed facility is intended to replace the city’s 35-year-old hockey rink (today the two-sheet Sun Prairie Ice Arena is located just north of Sun Prairie East High School on Grove Street/Highway N).
WEDDING: Janessa Lynn Whitebird and Sammy Mao, Aug. 25.
BIRTH: A boy to Jessica Jesberger and Allan Hoover, Sept. 17.
25 Years Ago
Oct. 9, 1997
Aubrey Banks, a former student of Frank Lloyd Wright, spoke at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center on Tuesday to members of the Sun Prairie Twentieth Century Club, who had gathered for a guest luncheon. Banks was an apprentice of Wright at Taliesin and a faculty member at the Frank Lloyd Wright School of Architecture.
Wearing red ribbons, residents of Eastgate Downs apartment complex on Main Street gathered for a candlelight march last week. Coordinated by the Eastgate Down Resident Resource Group with assistance from the Prevention and Intervention Center for Alcohol and Drug Abuse and Joining Forces for Families, the candlelight rally was designed to commemorate Alcohol and Other Drug Awareness Month.
On Oct. 12, in honor of Eleanor Huefner’s 100th birthday, her family will host an open house at the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie. The event will be hosted from 2-4 p.m. and lunch will be served.
Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Director Bob Holling recently agreed to accept one of six nominations to fill four vacancies on the National Recreation and Park Association’s Council of Affiliated Presidents for the 1998 year. Holling is eligible for the nomination because he served as president of the Wisconsin Park and Recreation Association during 1998.
BIRTHS: Boys to Anita and Doug Bastian, Oct. 3; Lisa and John Wingren, Sept. 30. Girls to Carol and Doug Benzine, Oct. 1; Robin and Mike Kostelnik, Oct. 3.
DEATHS: Kenneth J. Pulvermacher, 50, Oct. 5.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 12, 1972
Rufus “Road Runner” Ferguson paid a surprise visit to Sun Prairie’s Punt, Pass and Kick contest. Ferguson is the University of Wisconsin Badger all-time leading scorer.
An interscholastic athletic program for junior and senior high school students is proposed.
Duane Manley is the newly elected president of the Wisconsin Installment Bankers Association.
An interview with the Jack Hebl family appears in this issue. Their home at 170 N. Bristol Street will soon be vacated by the family of 13 children. There is a photo with nine of the family sitting around the dinner table. The home will become a daycare center for children.
The Harold Weisensels will observe their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 15.
A citizens group was formed last Thursday and there was mild criticism of the city officials for lack of communication with the citizenry. Mrs. LeVonne Wellman was elected chair of the group.
The high school band will take part in the Wisconsin State Marching Band Contest.
WEDDINGS: Linda Humphrey and Richard Piotrowski, Sept. 23. Carla Scheiding and Glenn Miller, Sept. 30.
75 Years Ago Oct. 9, 1947
The Curley Furniture Store opened on Market Street.
Stanley Fisher’s truck was stolen and recovered in Waukesha.
A.J. Roob’s new office and showroom were formally opened on Railroad Street (now called South Bristol Street).
The Cardinals won over Blanchardville, 27-13, in the football game there on Saturday.
The homecoming game with Oregon will be played at Angell Park this Friday at 8 p.m.
Mr. and Mrs. Louis Lendborg observed their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 30.
The canning of corn at the Oconomowoc Canning factory here closed Sept. 25, after a four-week run. John W. Mount reports the output slightly below last year’s.
WEDDING: Mary Nelien and Fred Meier, recently.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Houle, Oct. 6; Mr. and Mrs. Richard Miller, Oct. 1.
DEATH: Mrs. Robert Mitchell, 58, Oct. 3.
100 Years Ago Oct. 12, 1922
New four percent government bonds are being offered to the public. A new feature of the bonds is that the owner may demand the return of his investment at any time.
Matthew Mautz was seriously injured when he fell 30 feet from a tree last Sunday while hickory nutting with friends and relatives.
Mr. and Mrs. Tony Thomas are now comfortably housed in their new home, which they have constructed this summer on Vine Street.
At Trapp’s Cash Bargain Store, men’s brown and white heavy work socks sell for 19 cents per pair. Men’s pure silk hose sell at 85 cents per pair.
At Weisensel’s Store, children’s all leather school shoes are priced at $2.60 per pair.
WEDDING: Ellen Schultz and Emil Allen, Oct. 10.
DEATH: Joseph Polak, 44, recently.
125 Years Ago Oct. 7, 1897
E.E. Beers has moved his bakery and restaurant to Geo. Maloney’s new building.
Another addition to the wagon factory of N.P. Mader has been built.
Mrs. N.B. Brown, assisted by her daughter, Miss Edna, gave a very enjoyable party last Saturday evening, the occasion being Mr. Brown’s birthday.
WEDDINGS: Clara Milde and John Heiser, Oct. 6. Katie Barth and Joseph Duschack, Oct. 5. Mr. Charles Buehler and Anna Sullivan, recently.
DEATH: Miss Emily Agnes Hopkins, 43, Sept. 28.