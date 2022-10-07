10 Years Ago

Oct. 4, 2012

Highway 19 meeting -- October 1, 2012
Lt. Kevin Konopacki from the Sun Prairie Police Department (left, at podium) spoke to a capacity crowd of 70 people in the Sun Prairie City Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building on Monday, Oct. 1, 2012, about the low number of crashes at the Highway 19-Westmount intersection on the city’s west side during the first of two meetings related to traffic safety concerns at different intersections along Highway 19. Others attending the meeting included (from left) Dane County Supervisor Nick Zweifel, 46th Assembly Rep. Gary Hebl, Mayor John Murray, District 4 Alders Mary Polenske and Mike Kostelnik; and WisDOT officials Ryan Mayer, Dan Pruess and Jeff Gust.
Mike Eaves
In the Oct. 4, 2012 edition of the Sun Prairie Star, then-UW Badgers Mens Hockey Coach Mike Eaves addressed attendees at Hockey Night in Sun Prairie on Thursday, Sept. 27 at The Cannery Grill (now Nitty Grtty) in downtown Sun Prairie.

