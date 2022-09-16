Sept. 13, 2012
Sun Prairie held a memorial service in recognition of the 11th anniversary of 9/11 at VFW Post 9362 on Tuesday evening.
Sunshine Place received approval of a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) to allow indoor institutional use in the Galaxy Plaza Shopping Center located at 1632 W. Main Street. It is the new location for its Sunshine Supper.
After years of thriving in cramped quarters, Pro Health Chiropractic relocated to a spot on Sun Prairie’s West Main Street in early September. The move doubled their space to accommodate patients, according to Dr. Rob Cadwallader.
Due to a delay in sponsorship funds, organizers are facing possible cancellation of the Sun Prairie USGP of Cyclocross event on Sept. 22-23. Members of the Sun Prairie Tourism Commission made a conditional commitment to support this year’s event.
In a feature in this issue, the Winnowings for Sept. 16, 1937 states that agriculture was offered instead of manual training at the high school.
DEATH: Evelyn M. Nordness, 96, Sept. 3.
Sept. 18, 1997
Mayor JoAnn Orfan honored Julian Holguin, retiring DNR official Darlene Karow, and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9362 during Tuesday night’s Sun Prairie City Council meeting.
Two lifelong residents who were born in October 1897, Agnes (Hovey) Weigen and Eleanor (Haberman) Huefner will be honored at the Colonial Club Senior Activity Center on Thursday, Sept. 18 when their upcoming birthdays will be marked during a 1 p.m. celebration.
The Sun Prairie subdivision Westwynde will be one of four Madison Area Builders Association (MABA) Parade of Homes sites in 1998, according to developer Ray Yunker, Sr. This is the eighth consecutive year a Westwynde site was named to the Parade of Homes.
WEDDING: Tiffany Shogren and Wade Weber, June 21.
BIRTHS: Boys to Ken and Kim Artz, Sept. 11; Annie and Derek Robinson, Sept. 10; Amy and Don Benda, Sept. 10; Mary Ruedinger and Thomas Shellander, Sept. 12; Shannon and Doug Grenier, Sept. 6. Girls to Helen and George Knapp, Sept. 11; Nina and Chris Van Syckel, Sept. 15.
DEATHS: Gottfried “Fred” Bachmann, 79, Sept. 13. James E. Diener, 70, Sept. 9. Florence I. Kesselhon, 83, Sept. 11. Philip E. Paynter, 54, Sept. 8.
Sept. 21, 1972
At the city council meeting Bill Gawne changed his request from condominiums to 235 single family affordable Federal Housing Administration (FHA) homes to be built on a three-acre site behind his home.
The mayor’s conference, “For a Better Sun Prairie,” was held on Monday morning at Herreman’s. Opportunity was given to hear of the improvements needed in the city.
The ”Fiddler on the Roof” cast has been chosen by the Sun Prairie Civic Theater.
A “McGovern for President” office opened in Sun Prairie at 1341 W. Main Street.
Mrs. Shirley Thompson, candidate for the assembly, was the guest speaker at the BPW meeting.
The largest crowd ever, numbering 62,710, was on hand to see the Badgers battle Northern Illinois last Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium, 31-7.
A retirement reception was held for Pastor and Mrs. Fred Weber last Sunday at Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
On the business review page, the Country Kitchen is featured. Jack Oglesby is the manager.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Schmitt celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary Sept. 3.
WEDDINGS: Debbra Town and John Vanderbloom, Aug. 26; Dawn Jansen and Jackson G. Pike, Sept. 3; Connie Statz and Leon Ortega, Sept. 2; Martha Yelk and Bruce Brantmeiser, Aug. 5.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Ronald Suchomel, Sept. 15; Mr. and Mrs. Lee Fagg, Sept. 13. Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Richard Gamer, Sept. 12; Mr. and Mrs. Russell Buss, Sept. 13.
DEATH: Charles Schuh, 67, Sept. 13; Edward Baines, 81, Sept. 9; Raymond Spangler, 77, Sept. 17; John Bennesh, 95, Sept. 15.
Sept. 18, 1947
Mrs. Ella Crosse will be 93 years old on Sept. 19. Her husband was Dr. Theodore Cross, who founded the Sun Prairie Countryman with his son, Charles S. Crosse.
Two Dane County young men narrowly escaped injury on Sunday when their plane crashed in a hay field and catapulted onto Highway N a mile south of Sun Prairie.
The public school faculty has a total of 18 teachers, eight in the elementary grades and ten in the high school.
Pastor William Keturakat gave his farewell address last Sunday at Peace Lutheran Church. He and his wife left Wednesday and are now driving to Prairie Home, Missouri. Pastor Keturakat has served here since 1930.
WEDDINGS: Rosetta Weisman and Morris Fehrman, Sept. 13; Ethel Albright and Bernard H. Weisensel, Sept. 13; Alma Harrklau and Leslie T. Vale, Aug. 30; Stewart Zwicky and Virginia Leone Smith, Sept. 6.
BIRTHS: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Carl Buttke, Sept. 11. A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Walter Gerber, Sept. 14.
Sept. 21, 1922
The historic Bird property on Main Street is to be deeded to the village as a memorial to the Charles H. Bird family, who occupied the residence in the early days of Sun Prairie. (In 1924, a library building was built on the site, and that building is now the Historical Museum in 1997.)
Mrs. Warren Harding, wife of the president, whose serious illness has caused anxiety throughout the nation, is improved.
At the Kroncke Auto Co., the new 1923 Buick Six Touring Sedan is selling for $1,935. It includes a large box-like trunk at the rear of the car. It also includes broad plate glass windows; warmth is provided by a heater, and it has a longer gear shift lever.
WEDDINGS: Mary E. Brody and Peter A. Rueth, Sept. 18; Anna Finger and John Rutlin, Sept. 21; Mary Huber and George Starker, Sept. 19.
DEATH: Mrs. Annie Hammond, 65, Sept. 18.
Sept. 16, 1897
Hotel Kleiner will soon be lighted by gas, as Mr. Kleiner intended to put in an apparatus for the manufacture of gas. (The building still stands on the Southeast corner of W. Main and S. Bristol Streets.)
C.A. Sawyer wishes to announce that he is again back in his shoe shop on King Street prepared to do boot and shoe repairing for all who come.
WEDDING: Annie Gherke and Charles Brum, today.