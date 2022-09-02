10 Years Ago Aug. 30, 2012
New Sun Prairie Education Foundation board of trustees inducted included Terry Twedell, Pete Simon, Katie Helstad, and Debbie Fox-Schroeder. The Foundation’s mission is to secure financial resources to give money in the form of grants to improve education in Sun Prairie’s public schools.
Qualified Remodeler magazine recently named Jennings & Woldt Remodeling Inc. of Sun Prairie to the Top 500 Remodelers list for 2012.
Representatives from the Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association accepted a $20,000 donation from Tom and Rita Tubbs in the Main Street lobby of the Bank of Sun Prairie. It is the association’s goal to have 25 percent of the project cost raised by Oct. 31, with expectations to break ground in April 2013 and move in by the fall of 2013.
25 Years Ago Sept. 4, 1997
Kevin Olson claimed his fifth career Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Championship on Sunday night by winning the 16th annual Pepsi Nationals at Angell Park Speedway.
Sun Prairie’s Renk Seed Company hosted its annual field day on Tuesday, Aug. 26, highlighting the company’s new varieties of corn, soybeans, and alfalfa, as well as its new $1.2 million building expansion. It increased its bulk storage building capacity by 50,000 bushels, and converted its husking machinery to automatic equipment.
The Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Department will host two planned public input meetings to gain ideas about the planning process associated with Westwynde Community Park, said Parks and Recreation Director Bob Holling.
Boy Scout Troop 333 will offer a new, annual fundraiser: selling, delivering, and stacking firewood. The cost is $70, or $60 if not stacked.
Reed Ellingson, owner of Prairie Flowers & Gifts, says everyone who walks into the store on Sept. 10 will be given one dozen roses free of charge, beginning at 8 a.m. and continuing while supplies last. Recipients must agree to give 11 of the flowers away as a gesture of goodwill.
BIRTHS: Boys to Joel and Deidra Wesloh, Aug. 27; Mary Campbell and Vincent Sillman, Aug. 31; Jon and Gina Besteman, Aug. 30. Girls to Lisa and Mike Carlton, Sept. 1; Sandra Whitney and Kevin Shelley, Aug. 30; Carolyn McConnell and Jason Fields, Aug. 28.
DEATHS: John W. Smith, 69, Aug. 26. Marcella Fassbender, 77, Sept. 1.
50 Years Ago Sept. 7, 1972
The Sun Prairie Education Association “soundly” rejected the board of education’s last contract offer Tuesday and authorized its negotiating team to call a strike when it deems necessary.
A multi-million-dollar motel complex is planned for a location near the corner of Highway 19 and Highway 151 by Don Simon. The 2.5-million-dollar complex is to include a motel of 100 units, two restaurants, a night club, indoor pool, and convention and meeting rooms. Simon said a theater might also be added to the complex.
Sharon Hughes won the top prize in the Star-Countryman and will be awarded a $100 shopping spree in the local store of her choice.
The high school football season began last Friday night. Sun Prairie lost to Edgewood, 24-6.
Dr. Jim Lampman, former resident here, is general chair for the Bill Glass Crusade for Christ to be held at the Dane County Coliseum Sept. 17-24.
A feature article tells of the work of Mrs. Margaret Tuschen who serves as a funeral director with her husband.
A historical marker was placed in front of the birthplace of the artist Georgia O’Keefe recently. Her childhood homestead was near the intersection of Hwy. T and Town Hall Road. Born Nov. 15, 1887, her birthplace later burned.
WEDDING: Sharon Anne Ziegler and Michael J. Martin, Aug. 26.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Robert Doleman, Sept. 1; Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Duerst, Aug. 28; Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Noffke, Aug. 28; Mr. and Mrs. William Oestreicher, Aug. 30. Boys to Mr. and Mrs. William Kidd, Aug. 28; Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Novak, Aug. 29.
DEATH: Mrs. Howard Knodt, 46, Sept. 3.
75 Years Ago Sept. 4, 1947
Mrs. L.B. Cobb has served 25 years as librarian in the public library here. She began her career on May 1, 1922 in the council room of the old city hall, two years before the present library building was erected. (In 2022, the Sun Prairie Historical Museum.) Twenty-five books were recently added to the library shelves in her honor.
The public school opened Tuesday with an enrollment of 413 pupils. As many as 178 are in the high school and 235 are in the grade school.
Mr. and Mrs. Ole Vale celebrated their silver wedding anniversary on Aug. 24.
At the annual hobo convention, held in Britt, Iowa, a number of Sun Prairie men were in attendance, including “Colorado Ed” Schey and Jerry McGovern.
An estimated crowd of more than 2,000 people attended the 4-H Fair and Home Show in Angell Park Saturday and Sunday.
Mary Zwicky was a delegate to the Junior Red Cross Training Center in Rollins, Montana.
The local baseball team will play Cross Plains, champions of the western section, this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Angell Park. Auto races will follow immediately after the game.
Sacred Hearts School will reopen Sept. 8. The opening of a new classroom to accommodate the second grade will relieve the teaching load.
The children who took part in the summer classes conducted under the direction of Miss Dorothy Schon went to Chicago by train.
BIRTHS: Girls to Mr. and Mrs. Gerald Reininger, Aug. 31; Mr. and Mrs. Berne Reigstad, Sept. 1.
DEATH: Mrs. John Skalitzky, 79, Monday morning.
100 Years Ago Sept. 7, 1922
“Pimaland” presented by Native Americans, will be a feature of the Dodge County Fair at Beaver Dam.
The Hein Bros. have opened their sorghum mill.
Mary Pickford will be in the movie here next Thursday. The movie is “Through the Back Door.”
Labor Day in the smaller towns is not as significant a holiday as some of the other festival days of our land. At this season of the year, the farmers are very busy and are reluctant to lose a day’s work. Sun Prairie, however, had very good attendance at the park in the afternoon and evening. The three ball games were the major events of the day.
WEDDING: Victoria Veronica Gross and Joseph I. Staebell, Tuesday morning.
BIRTH: Mr. and Mrs. Phil Chase, Sept. 3.
DEATH: Henry F. Bruesso, 42, yesterday.
125 Years Ago Sept. 2, 1897
Charles A. Trapp’s new store is now open.
Charles Entres has purchased Geo. Hemel’s saloon property on East Main Street.
Work on the new Congressional parsonage began Thursday.
E.K. plead guilty to using abusive language toward M.M. and paid a fine of $1 and costs.
Geo. Lohneis has enlarged and remodeled his residence, making it one of the finest homes in the village.
In Deansville, Miss Millie Grubb has a new bicycle.
The Deering Harvester Machine Co. gave an exhibition of the work their corn harvester can do at Jos. Toblik farm. The McCormick Co. was not permitted to demonstrate its machine on that day. Today it was assessed, and it is a practical corn harvester built.
BIRTH: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. L. Scofield, Aug. 26.