Tom and Rita Tubbs donate to Sun Prairie Ice Arena
Ten years ago this week, the Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association accepted a $20,000 donation from Tom and Rita Tubbs in the Main Street lobby of the Bank of Sun Prairie. It is the association’s goal to have 25 percent of the new Sun Prairie Ice Arena project cost raised by Oct. 31, with expectations to break ground in April 2013 and move in by the fall of 2013. Today, the Sun Prairie Ice Arena is located just south of Sun Prairie East High School at 838 Grove St.

 Chris Mertes/File

10 Years Ago Aug. 30, 2012

New Sun Prairie Education Foundation board of trustees inducted included Terry Twedell, Pete Simon, Katie Helstad, and Debbie Fox-Schroeder. The Foundation’s mission is to secure financial resources to give money in the form of grants to improve education in Sun Prairie’s public schools.

