Sept. 20, 2012The Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association needs to raise $600,000 by Nov. 1 to make a down payment to build its two-sheet, state-of-the-art arena. Currently, the group has raised $2.3 million of its $3.5 million capital campaign goal.
Woodman’s officially cut the ribbon for its Sun Prairie store at 1099 S. Grand Avenue on Sept. 16. The store officially opened on Aug. 16.
Five years ago this week, the Fireman’s Park in the Prairie became a reality, with numerous people in the Sun Prairie and the surrounding communities traveling to use the facility. The park is staffed and maintained by volunteers, with no city assistance.
BIRTHS: A boy to Alan and Fran Rademacher, Aug. 13. A girl to Beth and Matthew Pantzlaff, Aug. 31.
DEATH: Catherine M. (Hammond) Verley, Sept. 15.
Sept. 25, 1997
Beanie Babies are currently an extremely popular line of plush animal toys manufactured by Ty. The items, which fit snugly in a child’s hand, have inspired avid collectors of all ages. Dragon Whistle, a toy store located on Main Street in Sun Prairie, is gaining a reputation throughout the area as a key collectors’ outlet because of their large Beanie display rack.
In a feature, Sun Prairie High School teacher Amy Chevalier, teacher of Non-Western Cultures, describes recently traveling to Thailand.
Sun Prairie resident Russ Weisensel will be one of four individuals to receive Honorary Recognition Awards on Oct. 24 from the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences (CALS) at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
The construction for a new skateboarding facility has started and it will conclude before the Oct. 22 ribbon cutting. The estimated cost of the facility is between $13,000, and the money raised publicly, totaling $12,200, will allow the project to proceed this fall.
BIRTHS: Girls to Andrea and John Dollak, Sept. 17; Amanda and William Neville, Sept. 16; Julie and Kirk Scott, Sept. 19. Boys to Lisa and Dave Johnson, Sept. 16; Jerry and Judy Laridaen, Sept. 19.
DEATHS: Gertrude A. Weisensel, 83, Sept. 18. Bernice Holm, 75, Sept. 20. Helen Frances Freidel, 92, Sept. 22. Hattie M. Breunig, 91, Sept. 16.
Sept. 28, 1972
Erich Lenz recently received a plaque for 25 years’ service to the Christian Rural Oversees Program.
A brief feature tells of Pastor Fred Weber’s plans for retirement when he leaves Bethlehem Lutheran Church Sept. 30. He plans to use his motorcycle for exploration ventures.
George and Laura Kendall celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary Sept. 24.
The school board gave its tentative approval of the verbal agreement of the teacher contract but wants to review the written copy.
A big pile of rubbish was quickly dumped on East Main Street on Thursday, when one of the city’s trash trucks picked up some hot cargo. The rubbish quickly burst into flames after dumping, and the Fire Department was called to extinguish it.
The Cards nipped Monroe for their first win, 7-0.
The local Catholic Order of Foresters will celebrate its 75th anniversary in October.
Mr. and Mrs. Mark Quamme will celebrate their 75th anniversary Oct. 8.
WEDDING: Marilyn Kotche and Kenneth Schasse, Sept. 1.
Sept. 25, 1947
Art Markstahler and Jerry Herreman had the thrilling experience of meeting Gene Autry when they attended the World Championship Rodeo at St. Paul.
The local Order of Foresters observed their 50th anniversary on Sunday.
In the local Soap Box Derby, George Oehrlein was the winner.
Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Miller celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary last Sunday.
BIRTHS: Boys to Mr. and Mrs. Eugene Hermanson, Sept. 19; Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Gulrud, Sept. 15; Mr. and Mrs. Vernon Cobb, Sept. 21; Mr. and Mrs. Harland Weisensel, Sept. 12.
Class presidents at the high school are Seniors: Mary Zwicky; Juniors: Charlene Skaar; Sophomores, Elaine Jungbouth; Freshmen, Russell Vale.
From a syndicated news item. There is an increase in the birth rate. Three and one quarter American babies are expected to be born this year, at a record rate of three every minute.
The life expectancy is now 67 years, which means that the average child born in 1947 can expect to see the year 2014.
DEATHS: Mrs. August Bahr, 84, Sept. 18. Trogert Taxes, 80, Sept. 19.
Sept. 26, 1922
Miss Margaret Thomas, a student at Sacred Hearts School, was the winner in a contest sponsored by the magazine Visual Education. Her story was complete, accurate, excellently told, and unmarred by a single error in English or spelling.
Lt. James H. Doolittle recently made a record-breaking airplane flight from Jacksonville, Florida to San Diego, California, in fewer than 24 hours with only one stop enroute.
Walter Renk came back from the State Fair with the two Renk show flocks of sheep after having made the most successful show ever made by this farm. The flocks were undefeated and won a total of $1499 in premium money.
At Dott’s Store, all wool men’s suits tailored to order are on sale for $29.50.
At the Universal Grocery, a fine house broom is on special sale at 37 cents.
Beginning Oct. 1 and continuing until April 1, the general stores of Sun Prairie will be open Wednesday and Saturday nights. This follows the schedule of the village, which has been in force for a number of years.
WEDDINGS: Mary Huber and Herbert Sarker, Sept. 19; Ethel Simons and George Cronk, Sept. 23.
Sept. 23, 1897
J.F. Dott & Co. have carpenters at work improving the little building adjoining their store proper, which has been used as a meat market, but which they are now going to convert into a shoe store.
The Ringling Brothers, who were contemplating removing their winter quarters for their circus from Baraboo to Whitewater, have decided to remain in their old place.
William Evans returned Friday from Ripon where he attended a reunion of the First and Fourth Wisconsin Cavalry regiments (Civil War).
Chas. Endres, who lately bought the saloon business and premises of George Hemel, took possession of the place Monday, and may be found at any time pleasantly waiting upon the thirsty public.
An excerpt from Harper’s Weekly Magazine reports that the experiment of the Postal Department with Rural Free Delivery has been a well-received success…the annual stipend for the rural carriers is $175 and upwards, the average being about $300 (Sun Prairie was the second place in the U.S. to have Rural Free Delivery in November of 1896).
For the past week, Geo. Starker has been hauling material for a new house on his farm in the township. He says he is building on the strength of the ’97 crop of tobacco.