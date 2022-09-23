Woodman's Ribbon Cutting (2012)
Ten years ago this week, Sun Prairie Mayor John Murray and members of the Sun Prairie City Council joined employees of Woodman’s to help cut the ribbon to officially open the Sun Prairie store (which opened about a month before the ceremony). The ceremony officially ended more than two decades of speculation that began with rumors circulating through the community in the early 1990s. When Prairie Lakes officially began its development, Jerry Connery worked with Woodman’s to get them to the site and make more land available for development by Woodman’s. The Bunny’s Trail development, which contains Aldi, Arby’s, McDonald’s and more businesses, was the direct result of Woodman’s opening its doors in Sun Prairie. The store remains a popular retail destination for shoppers not only from Sun Prairie, but also regionally.

 File/Chris Mertes

Sept. 20, 2012The Sun Prairie Youth Hockey Association needs to raise $600,000 by Nov. 1 to make a down payment to build its two-sheet, state-of-the-art arena. Currently, the group has raised $2.3 million of its $3.5 million capital campaign goal.

Woodman’s officially cut the ribbon for its Sun Prairie store at 1099 S. Grand Avenue on Sept. 16. The store officially opened on Aug. 16.

