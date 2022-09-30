10 Years Ago
Sept. 27, 2012
Pink Out Events for breast cancer awareness are in full swing at Sun Prairie High School. The girls swim team wore pink swim caps at their meet, and donations were accepted at the football game on Friday night against Madison Memorial High School.
The Sun Prairie Historical Library and Museum, in conjunction with Girl Scout Troops #2703 and #2529, will be hosting a live mannequin modeling show for the public on Saturday, Oct. 6 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in honor of the 100th year of Girl Scouts. Girl Scouts was founded by Juliette Gordon in 1912. Originally called “American Girl Guides,” there were 18 girls that joined the first year. The name was officially changed to Girl Scouts the following year.
Colonial Club hosted a party on Sept. 20 that honored 58 people who are 90 or older. All wore party hats as well as corsages donated by Sentry of Sun Prairie and enjoyed birthday cake and ice cream.
The 46th annual World Dairy Expo will take place Oct. 2-6 at Madison’s Alliant Energy Center.
A Sun Prairie family is featured for having three generations of UW-Madison graduates. Jacqueline Maria Freidel graduated in May 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in international studies. She follows her father, Roderick R. Freidel, who graduated in May 1981 with a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, and her grandmother, Carol Gayle Richgels, who graduated in 1952 with a bachelor’s degree in Speech and Language Therapy.
DEATHS: Gilbert Martin, 83, Sept. 20. Helen Jean Kravitz, 77, Sept. 22. Sara Jean Brooks, Sept. 23.
25 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1997
Approximately 20 Sun Prairie students attended an informational meeting of the Youth and Families Commission on Tuesday night with the goal of establishing a youth center in Sun Prairie. The group, which included Mayor JoAnn Orfan and three aldermen, as well as members of the commission, heard about the successes of similar YMCA-run programs in Stoughton and Madison. (The property at 160 South Street, scheduled to be demolished in 2022, eventually served as the YMCA before a new building was constructed in the Smith’s Crossing neighborhood.)
Voters who live within the Sun Prairie Area School District will decide on Thursday, Oct. 2 whether or not to move ahead with a plan to purchase the 50,000 square foot Hallman Lindsay plant at 501 S. Bird Street for approximately $800,000 to consolidate the central administration, food service and facilities operations in one building. (In 2022, the school district is located here, and Hallman Lindsay is in the business park on Bristol Street.)
Names such as Blaschke, Habermann, and Skalitzki represent prominent family names from the early 19th century Bohemians who settled in eastern Dane and western Jefferson counties. On Sunday, 55 ancestors of those families, now bearing surnames such as Blaska, Blaschka, Haberman and Skalitzky, traveled from Sun Prairie and throughout the region to line the pews of the Island Church in Waterloo township to celebrate mass in honor of the Feast of St. Wenceslaus, the patron saint of Bohemia.
DEATH: Barbara Renz, 59, Sept. 25.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1972
The Jaycees plan to make a city-wide survey to identify community problems and to make them known to the appropriate official bodies.
A Day Care Center called TLC (Tender Loving Care) will soon open at 107 N. Bristol Street in the former Jack Hebl home.
Two men were arrested for shooting at an Oconomowoc Canning Company car. According to reports, the driver of the car owed the attackers a sum of money. No one was injured.
The Defense Wing from Truax Field won the F-102 competition in Florida with a score of 12,900 points, five Sun Prairie men were part of the winning team. They were T/Sgt. Richard Amelse, James Campbell, Norman Doering, Robert Doleman and Donald Virchow.
Mr. and Mrs. Starker celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Sept. 24.
A brief feature tells of how Alice Clark will play the part of Granny Naud in the play “Forty Carats” to be presented by the Civic Theater.
Mr. and Mrs. Emil Allen will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 15.
George Hughey recently received the Masonic 33rd degree for outstanding service.
The city of Sun Prairie will receive $46,027 as its share of the Federal Revenue Funds of $133 million given to the state of Wisconsin.
The Jaycettes sponsored a “Worry Clinic” for women last week.
WEDDING: Bruce G. Juetten, Sept. 30.
BIRTHS: A girl to Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Noll, Sept. 25. A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Charles P. Thurston, Sept. 26.
75 Years Ago
Oct. 2, 1947
The Curley Furniture Store will open Wednesday, Oct. 8 in the brick front building on Market Street.
Dr. E.H. Hughes has been named the new bishop for the United Methodist Church in Wisconsin.
Mr. and Mrs. Bendikt O. Zimmerman and their nine children will sail for Switzerland Nov. 13. They are planning to make their home there.
A brief feature tells of the pitcher collection of Miss Nettie Storer. She has gathered more than 50 in the past 75 years.
In the school news, the high school band hopes to gain new members so they can enter the State Tournament next spring. Mrs. R. Schiller is the director.
An additional switchboard has been installed in the local office of the Commonwealth Telephone Company. Operators appearing in the photo are Mary Ann Morschauser, Mrs. Lenora Deppe and Rose K. Morschauser.
Three living charter members of the St. James Court, Order of the Foresters, appear in this issue. They are John Skalitzky, Sr., John J. Roob, and Charles W. Drunasky. The 50th anniversary of the organization is being celebrated.
WEDDING: Marcella Chlup and Wayne P. Peterson, Sept. 30.
100 Years Ago
Oct. 5, 1922
There will be motorcycle races at Angell Park next Sunday, 2 p.m.
L.M. Weisensel has this week sold his freight and express auto truck line to Leo Haberman.
Chase and Son are constructing a fireproof grain elevator on the site of the one which burned last winter.
According to “men who know,” Dane County is considered the “richest agricultural county in the Mississippi Valley.”
At the Rexall Sun Prairie Pharmacy, castor oil is on sale at two bottles for 36 cents. The 30-cent size of shaving cream now sells at two for 36 cents.
An announcement by F.A. and Wm. Tuschen tells of their plan to erect a new electric powered mill for grinding feed. It is proposed that the increased volume of use of electricity will decrease the rate for all users of electricity in the area.
At the rural Evergreen Lawn School, the pupils are making a collection of small animals and insects to be preserved in formaldehyde. Your cooperation in the form of donations would be appreciated very much.
WEDDING: Miss Maebelle Hemel and Mr. Zed Edison, Thursday afternoon.
125 Years Ago
Sept. 30, 1897
The firm of Duschak and Hein are busy these days turning out sorghum syrup. (The sorghum mill was on the east end of Main Street, near to the railroad tracks.)
In the east Sun Prairie area, the threshing is about finished. (It was common to first stack the grain bundles and not shuck the grain in the fields, as was done in later years, until the use of combines replaced stacking or shucking and threshing.)
WEDDINGS: Anna Gottschalk and E.H. Spranger, Sept. 30; Ernest Haessler and Thilda Specher, Sept. 23.
DEATH: Victoria Merta, 23, last Saturday (from consumption).