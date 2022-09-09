10 Years Ago
Sept. 6, 2012Tickets for the Sun Prairie Education Foundation’s Key to the Future benefit, set from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18 at Angell Park Pavilion, are now available for sale.
Green Bay Packer Greg Jennings has been selected to be the guest speaker at this year’s Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Dane County annual gala, set for Oct. 1 at the Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club in Madison.
The Sun Prairie Plan Commission on Sept. 11 will conduct a public hearing on a request from Sunshine Place to host its Sunshine Suppers at Galaxy Plaza Mall.
After a decade-long process, the Janesville-based company Woodman’s completed construction of its newest facility in Sun Prairie last month.
The Sun Prairie City Council’s Committee of the Whole continued to pursue extending the bike path between Carriage Hills Park and Chase Boulevard.
A speed board was installed on Grove Street near the Sun Prairie High School. Area officials participated in the dedication.
DEATHS: Wilmer Ernest Trodahl, 90, Sept. 2. Genevieve Ann Hahn, 80, Aug. 30. Elsie Marguerite Fischer, 92, Aug. 30.
25 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1994
An editorial reprinted from The Daily Jefferson County Union recalls the circumstances surrounding Princess Diana’s death in a Paris tunnel car crash last weekend after her car was chased by paparazzi.
Royal Oaks Elementary School now has a brand new 15-station networked computer lab valued at more than $30,000.
When the Sun Prairie Twentieth Century Club was organized by a group of women in 1901, its mission was to provide a forum to enrich their lives through enlightenment and cultural endeavors. Next month, the club will mark the beginning of its 97th fall program season, approaching a centennial anniversary which will coincide with the new millennium.
Tom and Patty Hebl have purchased, and plan to renovate, the Birkinbine farmhouse on Windsor Street. William H. Birkinbine constructed the majestic farm home in 1904. A large brick barn was constructed at that time, and considered one of the most modern, scientific farms in Dane County.
On Thursday, United Way of Dane County will launch its 1997 fund drive campaign with its Day of Caring, featuring several events, including a morning project at the Colonial Club in Sun Prairie, and a kick-off luncheon at the Dane County Expo Center.
The City of Sun Prairie has requested Department of Natural Resources (DNR) approval for a $383,000 project to upgrade the Sun Prairie Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP).
BIRTHS: Girls to Shannon and Doug Grenier, Sept. 6; Peter and Kelly Hall, Sept. 3; Lisa and Ronnie Shanklin, Aug. 26. A boy to Erica and Greg Suehring, Sept. 5.
DEATHS: Marie A. Kidder, 86, Sept. 8. Maurine D. Pierson, 73, Aug. 31.
50 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1972
A Mayor’s Conference for a Better Sun Prairie is to be held Sept. 18. Keynote speaker will be Norman D. Flynn, president of the Wisconsin Chamber of Commerce.
The Truax Field Air National Guard Support Team will take part in a practice operation this week in Florida. Sun Prairie men taking part are T/Sgt. Richard Amelse, T/Sgt. James Campbell, T/Sgt. Donald Virchow and T/Sgt. Norman Doering.
The Goodyear Blimp was over Sun Prairie last week as part of Wonderful Wisconsin Week.
Mr. and Mrs. Winfred Rutlin will celebrate their golden wedding anniversary Sept. 23.
The Sun Prairie Education Association Tuesday accepted the $121,800 contract offer that puts slightly more money in their paychecks and more money in their pension funds.
WEDDINGS: Ann Hermanson and Jerry Dorn, July 29; Katherine Hoecherl and Gary Blair, Aug. 12; Kay Skalitzky and Howard Weisensel, Sept. 1.
75 Years Ago
Sept. 11, 1947
Fifty local students are enrolled in colleges this fall.
Miss Jennie Seltzner, of Sun Prairie, is listed among the Wisconsin composers in the Wisconsin Centennial Brochure being prepared.
The Rev. William Keturakat announced his resignation as pastor of Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church on Sunday, Sept. 7, and in the following week he announced his acceptance of a call to serve congregations in Prairie Home and Jamestown, Missouri. His farewell will be delivered next Sunday.
Charles I. Nygaard is back after eleven weeks’ showing of his imported Norwegian film in the Northwest.
At Emden’s Grocery, grapes sell for 25 cents for two pounds. Ring bologna costs 37 cents per pound. Keeley’s Chocolates are priced at 55 cents per pound.
WEDDINGS: Doris Jean Smith and Willis D. Irwin on Saturday, Sept. 7; Marian Derr and Reinhold Jesberger, Aug. 28; Mary R. Nellen and Gottfried Meier, Sept. 6.
BIRTHS: Daughters to Mr. and Mrs. Edward Stadelhofer, Aug. 30; Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Conrad, Sept. 4.
DEATH: Mrs. Anna Robb, 72, Sept. 4.
100 Years Ago
Sept. 14, 1922
Senator Robert LaFollette and Governor Blaine were winners in the Republican primary election.
The financial accounting of the Labor Day Picnic is published. The receipts were $1,756.58; expenditures, $1,392.57; profit $364.01.
Middleton defeated Sun Prairie in the last game of the series, and they are now the League Champions. The score was 6-2.
New coats and dresses have arrived at Mrs. Gill’s Fashion Shop.
The University of Wisconsin opens its fall semester on Sept. 20.
An inter-county fair will be held in Watertown Sept. 19-22.
The Holy Name Society of Sacred Hearts Church made their annual pilgrimage to Holy Hill last Sunday with Pastor J.J. Salentin.
At the Universal Grocery here, five pounds of sugar sells for 33 cents. Three pounds of the best coffee costs 97 cents. A square of bacon is priced at 19 cents.
WEDDING: Helen Zillig and Leonard Veith, Sept. 12.
BIRTH: A boy to Mr. and Mrs. Tom Conners, recently.
125 Years Ago
Sept. 9, 1897
Enrollment in the public school is as follows: high school, 42; grammar (7th and 8th) 34; intermediate, 36; primary, 46; total, 158.
A $10,000 damage suit against the village is one of the possibilities of the future. The curfew and personal rights are the basis of the suit. The complaining witness is an indignant citizen whose young son was on the street last evening after curfew had rung and was piloted home by the village marshal.
Everyone in these parts has heard of the “76 farm” situated on the Madison road but comparatively few know the origin of the name. The old residents will remember this farm as the station where the stagecoaches always stopped before the railroad was built, and being just 76 miles from Milwaukee, it was termed the “76 place.”
The present warm weather is welcomed by the farmers who are raising corn.
In Token Creek, Mrs. Frank Spalding gave a five o’clock tea to several of her lady friends Tuesday.
At Deansville, school began Monday with Mary McAnaw as teacher.
WEDDING: Frank Benisch and Lizzie Schuster, Sept. 7.