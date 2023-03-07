Sumedha Yarlagadda

Sumedha Yarlagadda is the winner of the 2023 Sun Prairie Optimist Club Essay Contest.

 Contributed/Sarah Michaelis

The Sun Prairie Optimist Club chose Sumedha Yarlagadda, a senior at Sun Prairie West High School, as the winner of the Optimist Club’s scholarship essay contest based on the theme of “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimism in You?”

Yarlagadda’s essay will be sent to the district level to be judged along with winners from other Optimist clubs in the area. College scholarships are available for top winners at the district level.

Tags