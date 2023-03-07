The Sun Prairie Optimist Club chose Sumedha Yarlagadda, a senior at Sun Prairie West High School, as the winner of the Optimist Club’s scholarship essay contest based on the theme of “Who is an Everyday Hero that Brings Out the Optimism in You?”
Yarlagadda’s essay will be sent to the district level to be judged along with winners from other Optimist clubs in the area. College scholarships are available for top winners at the district level.
“Sumedha did a wonderful job of articulating this year’s theme,” Optimist Club President Ray Thomson said. “She expressed herself well through the essay and deserved the honor of first place.”
The club received 33 total essays. In addition to Yarlagadda, second and third place essay’s received scholarships. The second place essay winner was Lily Breyer and third place was Hannah Gammon.
The Optimist Club of Sun Prairie has participated in the essay contest for three years and has been active in the community since 1967. Other programs and service projects that the Club is involved in include Hero Appreciation Night, the Tri-Star Basketball tournament and Monthly Youth Appreciation lunches.
Optimist International is one of the world’s largest service club organizations with 80,000 adult and youth members in 2,500 clubs in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico and throughout the world; to learn more about the Optimist Club of Sun Prairie, visit the club website atwww.sunprairieoptimists.orgor the club’s Facebook page.