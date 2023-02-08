The Cap City Cougars have hit their stride. After a 2-12 start to the season which included three separate four-game losing streaks, Cap City has come together and battled to string wins together. The Cougars enjoyed a five-game winning streak, winning six of seven before stumbling on the road at Viroqua on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Another road test, this time against the Stoughton Icebergs at Mandt Community Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was a chance to prove their recent success wasn't a fluke. Cap City did just that, sinking the Icebergs in a 2-1 victory to continue its winning ways.
An early defensive battle left the game scoreless through the end of the first period. Stoughton would strike first, nailing an even strength goal three minutes into the second period to take its first and only lead.
Cap City responded in kind, taking just 30 seconds to get an equalizer. Senior captain Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie West) was responsible for it, coming off of an assist from sophomores Carolina Cutrano (Waunakee) and Abby Hollfelder (Sun Prairie East). That tie at one goal each would persist for the remainder of the second period.
Early in the third, the Cougars would pull ahead. Sophomore Teegan Davis (Sun Prairie East) scored it this time around, assisted by senior defender Olivia Kaminsky (DeForest).
Cap City sophomore goalie Lily Rosenthal (Sun Prairie West) and the rest of the Cougars' defense deserve their flowers for keeping it clean for the rest of the game. The Cougars only committed one penalty, a body check late in the third period. Rosenthal was strong as well, saving 15 of the 16 shots fired at her. It goes to show how strong Cap City's defense was at pushing pucks away, because the Cougar's offense got off a whopping 41 shots in their eventual 2-1 victory.
The win bumps Cap City up to 9-14 overall and, more importantly, 7-5 in Badger Conference competition. The Cougars are now in a three-way tie for third place in the conference standings with Rock County and Baraboo. This was Cap City's final conference game. The Cougars will wrap up the regular season with a home game against Fox Cities on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Seeding for the WIAA state tournament has already happened, as well. The Cougars received the No. 4 seed in Sectional 4 of Division 1 and will face No. 5 seed Baraboo. The game will take place on either Thursday, Feb. 16 or Friday, Feb. 17 with Cap City having home ice advantage. The winner will advance to face the No. 1 seed Madison Metro Lynx in the regional final.
Goals- Cap City: Marli Davenport, Teegan Davis. Stoughton: Ainsley Sailing.