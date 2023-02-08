The Cap City Cougars have hit their stride. After a 2-12 start to the season which included three separate four-game losing streaks, Cap City has come together and battled to string wins together. The Cougars enjoyed a five-game winning streak, winning six of seven before stumbling on the road at Viroqua on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

Another road test, this time against the Stoughton Icebergs at Mandt Community Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7, was a chance to prove their recent success wasn't a fluke. Cap City did just that, sinking the Icebergs in a 2-1 victory to continue its winning ways.

MARLI DAVENPORT
Cap City senior forward Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie West) scored one of the Cougars' two goals in a road win over Stoughton at the Mandt Community Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
ABBY HOLLFELDER
Cap City sophomore defender Abby Hollfelder (Sun Prairie East) was credited with an assist in the Cougars' road win over the Stoughton Icebergs at Mandt Community Center on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

BADGER CONFERENCE GIRLS HOCKEY STANDINGS AS OF 2/7

TEAM PTS GP W L T GF GP OVERALL
Metro Lynx 22 11 11 0 0 64 3 16-5-0
Viroqua 18 11 9 2 0 32 18 12-7-0
Rock County 14 12 7 5 0 35 29 8-14-0
Cap City 14 12 7 5 0 21 18 9-14-0
Baraboo 14 14 7 7 0 38 33 12-12-0
Stoughton 4 12 2 10 0 10 45 4-16-0
Beaver Dam 0 14 0 14 0 5 59 0-18-0

