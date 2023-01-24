It took some time, but the Cap City Cougars are hitting their stride. The 2022-23 season looked like a lost cause early on as Cap City lost 12 of its first 14 games, including a four-game losing streak to kick off the year. Since the start of January, however, things have looked entirely different.

The Cougars have won five of their last six games in 2023, including a current four-game winning streak. As an added bonus, all four victories have come in Badger Conference play, bumping Cap City up into a tie for third place in the current standings.

LILLY WAGNER
Buy Now

Cap City freshman forward Lilly Wagner (Waunakee) makes a move in a game against the Madison Metro Lynx at The Ice Pond at Waunakee on Monday, Jan. 9. 
KAITLYN NELSON
Buy Now

Cap City junior forward Kaitlyn Nelson (Sun Prairie East) pursues the puck in a game against the Madison Metro Lynx at The Ice Pond at Waunakee on Monday, Jan. 9

BADGER CONFERENCE GIRLS HOCKEY STANDINGS AS OF 1/23

TEAM PTS GP W L T GF GA OVERALL
Metro Lynx 16 8 8 0 0 47 3 12-4-0
Rock County 14 10 7 3 0 33 22 8-11-0
Viroqua 10 7 5 2 0 16 11 7-5-0
Cap City 10 9 5 4 0 18 15 7-13-0
Badger Lightning 10 10 5 5 0 21 22 8-10-0
Stoughton 2 8 1 7 0 7 28 3-13-0
Beaver Dam 0 10 0 10 0 3 44 0-12-0

Tags