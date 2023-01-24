It took some time, but the Cap City Cougars are hitting their stride. The 2022-23 season looked like a lost cause early on as Cap City lost 12 of its first 14 games, including a four-game losing streak to kick off the year. Since the start of January, however, things have looked entirely different.
The Cougars have won five of their last six games in 2023, including a current four-game winning streak. As an added bonus, all four victories have come in Badger Conference play, bumping Cap City up into a tie for third place in the current standings.
After splitting their first two games of the new year, the Cougars' current winning streak kicked off with a 4-1 road victory over the Badger Lighting on Friday, Jan. 13. After finishing the first period tied at one goal each, Cap City turned on the jets to score two in the second and one in the third to pull away and win. It was a dominant offensive performance as the Cougars outshot the Lightning, 38-12.
All four goals came from a different skater as senior Olivia Kaminsky (DeForest), sophomore Olivia Dull (Waunakee), sophomore Teegan Davis (Sun Prairie East), and freshman Ella Knapp (Waunakee) all scored. Senior Georgia Rae Samuelson (Waunakee), senior Marlie Davenport (Sun Prairie West), Kaminsky, and Knapp were all credited with assists.
Senior goalkeeper Izzy Hahn (Waunakee) really flexed her abilities in the next two games. She pitched back-to-back shutouts in a 2-0 road win over Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and in a 1-0 home win over Viroqua on Friday, Jan. 20.
The Viroqua win gave this winning streak credibility, as the Blackhawks are typically among the better teams in the conference. The sole goal of the game came from the stick of Kaminsky on the power play just minutes into the first period, assisted by freshman Brynn Brinkmeier (Sun Prairie West). Hahn and the remainder of the Cap City defense managed to hold on, despite four opportunities from Viroqua's power play throughout the game. Hahn saved all 22 shots fired her way.
Cap City's winning streak reached a crescendo on Monday, Jan. 23 as it hosted Rock County, the second-place team in the conference standings. The Cougars kept rolling, surviving a 3-2 slugfest to keep the streak alive.
The first period set the tone for this tight race. Cap City struck first as junior Kaitlyn Nelson (Sun Prairie East) took an assist rom freshman Addy Swenson (Waunakee) to net the inaugural goal midway through the first period. Rock County would respond with a goal less than a minute later. The period would end in a 1-1 tie.
Nelson would not be denied. She buried her second goal of the game, assisted by freshman Lilly Wagner (Waunakee) and Davis on a power play late in the second period. It was a lead Cap City would never relinquish.
Davenport gave the Cougars some breathing room midway through the final period, taking an assist from Samuelson to boost their lead to 3-1. Rock County would respond with a power play goal five minutes later, but the clock ran out on the comeback attempt as Cap City emerged victorious.
The Cougars' recent hot streak has them up to a 7-13-0 overall record with a 5-4-0 mark in the Badger Conference, tied for third in the standings with Viroqua. Conference play continues on Thursday, Jan. 26 as Cap City hosts Beaver Dam for a rematch. The Cougars will follow that up with a pair of road tests, first at Viroqua on Tuesday, Jan. 31 followed by a trip to Stoughton on Tuesday, Feb. 7.
--
CAP CITY 1, VIROQUA 0
Goals- Cap City: Olivia Kaminsky. Viroqua: N/A
Assists- Cap City: Brynn Brinkmeier. Viroqua: N/A
Goalkeeping- Cap City: Izzy Hahn, 22 saves on 22 shots, a 100% save percentage. Viroqua: Lilliah Tambourine, 32 saves on 33 shots, a 97% save percentage.
--
CAP CITY 3, ROCK COUNTY 2
Goals- Cap City: Kaitlyn Nelson (2), Marli Davenport. Rock County: Emma Kligora, Macy Murphy.
Assists- Cap City: Teegan Davis, Addy Swenson, Lilly Wagner, Georgia Rae Samuelson. Viroqua: Kligora, Mya Roller.
Goalkeeping- Cap City: Izzy Hahn, 28 saves on 30 shots, a 93% save percentage. Rock County: Jillian Traver, 33 saves on 36 shots, a 92% save percentage.
BADGER CONFERENCE GIRLS HOCKEY STANDINGS AS OF 1/23