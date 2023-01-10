Beating the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team is never an easy task. They're the defending champions of the Badger Conference and owners of a 21-game conference winning streak which stretches back to February of 2020 (Madison did not compete in the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic). 

The Cap City Cougars hosted the Metro Lynx at The Ice Pond at Waunakee on Monday, Jan. 9 in hopes of preventing that streak from growing to 22 games. Despite Madison's reputation of dominance, Cap City had reason for confidence.

IZZY HAHN
Cap City senior goalkeeper Izzy Hahn (Waunakee) made 41 saves in a 5-2 loss to the Madison Metro Lynx on Monday, Jan. 9 at The Ice Pond at Waunakee.
MARLI DAVENPORT
Cap City senior forward Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie West) pushes the puck up the ice in an eventual 5-2 loss to the Madison Metro Lynx on Monday, Jan. 9 at The Ice Pond at Waunakee.
TEEGAN DAVIS
Cap City sophomore Teegan Davis (Sun Prairie East) was one of two goal scorers for the Cougars in a 5-2 loss to the Madison Metro Lynx on Monday, Jan. 9 at The Ice Pond at Waunakee.

Badger Conference girls hockey standings as of 1/9

TEAM PTS GP W L T OVERALL
Metro Lynx 12 6 6 0 0 10-3-0
Rock County 10 7 5 2 0 6-8-0
Viroqua 8 5 4 1 0 5-3-0
Badger Lightning 6 6 3 3 0 6-7-0
Cap City 2 5 1 4 0 3-13-0
Stoughton 2 6 1 5 0 3-10-0
Beaver Dam 0 5 0 5 0 0-7-0

