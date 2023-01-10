Beating the Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey team is never an easy task. They're the defending champions of the Badger Conference and owners of a 21-game conference winning streak which stretches back to February of 2020 (Madison did not compete in the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic).
The Cap City Cougars hosted the Metro Lynx at The Ice Pond at Waunakee on Monday, Jan. 9 in hopes of preventing that streak from growing to 22 games. Despite Madison's reputation of dominance, Cap City had reason for confidence.
The Cougars were fresh off of their first conference victory of the season, a 4-0 drubbing of the Stoughton Icebergs just two days prior. Cap City launched a ridiculous 51 shots at Stoughton's goalkeeper with sophomore Abby Hollfelder (Sun Prairie East), senior Marli Davenport (Sun Prairie West), senior Georgia Rae Samuelson (Waunakee), and sophomore Teegan Davis (Sun Prairie East) all finding the back of the net.
Momentum from that previous win obviously carried over, because Cap City was ready for the challenge. They kept the game tied at zero through the entire first period and kept it at a 1-1 tie for long stretches of the second. In the end, Madison's depth advantage prevailed as they would score three goals in the second period and two more in the third for an eventual 5-2 victory.
Senior goalkeeper Izzy Hahn (Waunakee) deserves her flowers for a game well played. She kept the Metro Lynx's potent offense completely silent for the entire first period and was the driving force behind some impressive penalty kills where Madison looked destined for a goal. In the end, she picked up 41 total saves with an 89% save percentage.
While Hahn held things down in goal, the rest of the Cougars got to work on finding the back of the net at the other end. Cap City wisely kept the puck on the stick of Davenport, who was able to created a handful of good looks in the first period either by shooting it herself or passing off to an open teammate. Alas, Madison senior goalkeeper Addie Armstrong was able to deflect away some quality looks as the first period ended in a 0-0 tie.
That tie didn't last for long in the second period. A minute in, Cap City was whistled for holding. The Metro Lynx took advantage almost immediately as junior Emma Stebbeds would score 18 seconds later to give Madison a 1-0 lead.
Cap City would take an identical route to tie the game up. About two minutes later, it was Madison that was called for a penalty, this time for high-sticking. Davenport brought the power play up the ice and fired a heater at the goal. Armstrong made the save, but the rebound leaked to the backside of the net and right to a wide-open Cougar, sophomore defender Olivia Dull (Waunakee). Dull quickly scooped it and scored, tying the game up at one goal each.
It looked like the trend of power play goals would continue five minutes later as Cap City was whistled for hooking. But, the Cougars stood tall for two minutes and prevented further damage for the time being. The defense couldn't hold forever.
After almost two periods of uncharacteristic silence, the Metro Lynx's offense woke up. Jamie Steinmetz pushed in a goal from an awkward angle to the right of Hahn and, a minute and a half later, Izzy Goldschmidt deked her way to space in the slot for another. In a flash, a 1-1 tie turned into a 3-1 Madison lead as the second period turned to the third.
Cap City didn't lose focus. Five minutes into the second period, it found a break in the defense. Freshman forward Grace Allison (Waunakee) poked the puck away near the blue line and slid a pass up to a wide open Davis. She stormed her way up the ice and flicked in a beauty of a goal, narrowing the Metro Lynx's lead back down to 3-2.
That was as close as Cap City would get. The Cougars put up another impressive penalty kill soon after, but Madison wouldn't be denied as Stebbeds netted her second goal of the game and Izzy Goldschmidt pinned another down the stretch to ice it. A valiant effort for Cap City ran out of steam in a 5-2 loss.
The Cougars now drop to a 3-13-0 overall record and a 1-4-0 mark in the Badger Conference, tied for fifth with Stoughton. Next up for them is a pair of road conference games. Cap City will travel to the Badger Lightning on Friday, Jan. 13 and to Beaver Dam on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
--
CAP CITY 4, STOUGHTON 0
Goals- Cap City: Abby Hollfelder, Marli Davenport, Georgia Rae Samuelson, Teegan Davis. Stoughton: N/A.
Assists- Cap City: Davenport, Olivia Kaminsky, Olivia Dull. Stoughton: N/A.
Goalkeeping- Cap City: Izzy Hahn, 10 saves on 10 shots, a 100% save percentage. Stoughton: Aven Gruner: 47 saves on 51 shots, a 92% save percentage.
--
MADISON 5, CAP CITY 2
Goals- Cap City: Olivia Dull, Teegan Davis. Madison: Emma Stebbeds (2), Jamie Steinmetz, Grace Bonnell, Izzy Goldschmidt.
Assists- Cap City: Grace Allison, Marli Davenport. Madison: Bonnell (2), Brita Lake, Rachel Jasinski,
Goalkeeping- Cap City: Izzy Hahn, 41 saves on 46 shots, an 89% save percentage. Madison: Addie Armstrong, 15 saves on 17 shots, an 88% save percentage.
