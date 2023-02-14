The crosstown rivalry between Sun Prairie East and West in girls basketball changed from a track meet to a game of strategy between the first and second meetings of the Cardinals and Wolves. Sun Prairie West ran it up in a home win back in early December, primarily utilizing the fast break for a 77-46 win in the first-ever matchup of the two teams.

LUCY STREY, MAKIAH HAWK
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior Lucy Strey looks to drive on Sun Prairie West senior Makiah Hawk in a crosstown rivalry matchup at Sun Prairie East High School on Monday, Feb. 13.

Circumstances were different the second time around. The rematch, which was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, was postponed due to an ice storm. Instead, East would now host West on Monday, Feb. 13. In the meantime, the WIAA released its regional pairings for the impending state tournament on Sunday, Feb. 12. As luck would have it, East and West drew each other for the first round.

MARIE OUTLAY

Sun Prairie West senior Marie Outlay shoots a three point shot in an evental 61-37 road win over crosstown rival Sun Prairie East on Monday, Feb. 13.
KAITLIN BINDLEY
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East junior Kaitlin Bindley tied for the team lead in scoring with 10 points in a home loss to Sun Prairie West on Monday, Feb. 13.
ANTIONIQUE AUSTON

Sun Prairie West senior Antionique Auston led the game in scoring with 15 points in a road win over Sun Prairie East on Monday, Feb. 13.

GBB: SUN PRAIRIE WEST 61, SUN PRAIRIE EAST 37

WEST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
10 S. Hanson 1 1 0-0 5
12 Make. Hawk 3 0 1-2 7
13 P. Beck 1 3 0-0 11
20 A. Schmidt 1 0 0-0 2
21 M. Hawk 3 0 0-2 6
22 M. Outlay 1 1 2-2 7
23 N. Jackson 0 2 2-2 8
25 A. Auston 6 0 1-1 15
TOTALS - 16 7 6-9 61
EAST
# NAME 2PT 3PT FTS PTS
13 K. Bindley 1 2 2-3 10
14 Z. Cleveland 1 0 0-0 2
15 L. Strey 0 0 4-6 4
20 A. Packard 0 0 3-4 3
23 K. Dixon 0 2 0-0 6
24 B. Kavanaugh 1 0 0-0 2
25 K. Martin 5 0 0-1 10
33 K. Place 0 0 0-2 0
TOTALS - 9 3 9-16 37

Tags