ISTHMUS BOWL

The 2022 Culver’s Isthmus Bowl will call Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium home on Saturday, Nov. 19.

Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium has been out of use for the past few weeks after Sun Prairie East and West High Schools finished their seasons, but the venue will be buzzing in downtown once again this coming week.

The Culver’s Isthmus Bowl, a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division-III bowl game, will call the venue home for its 2022 edition on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Isthmus Bowl is one of only five postseason games at the Division-III level outside of the playoff tournament.

Tags