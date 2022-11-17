Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium has been out of use for the past few weeks after Sun Prairie East and West High Schools finished their seasons, but the venue will be buzzing in downtown once again this coming week.
The Culver’s Isthmus Bowl, a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division-III bowl game, will call the venue home for its 2022 edition on Saturday, Nov. 19. The Isthmus Bowl is one of only five postseason games at the Division-III level outside of the playoff tournament.
“We’re really excited to come to Sun Prairie,” Culver’s Isthmus Bowl game director Mike Shaw said back in February. “We hope it becomes a hometown event, in a way, that the community gets behind.”
ISTHMUS HISTORY
The Culver’s Isthmus bowl pits high-level teams from two area Division-III football conferences against one another: The Collegiate Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (CCWI) and the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Conference (WIAC).
Teams that were eligible to qualify for this season’s game included Augustana College, Carroll University, Carthage College, Elmhurst University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Millikin University, North Central College, North Park University, Washington University (St. Louis), Wheaton College, UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-River Falls, UW-Stevens Point, UW-Stout, UW-Whitewater.
This is the second edition of the Culver’s Isthmus Bowl. The 2021 game, which was played at Verona High School, pitted the WIAC’s UW-River Falls against Washington University (St. Louis). The Falcons of UW-River Falls earned a 48-27 victory.
THIS YEAR’S MATCHUP
The ideal situation is to take the top team from both the CCWI and the WIAC, but the two conferences usually have national contenders that get invited to the NCAA Division-III football playoff tournament.
The top two squads in the final WIAC standings, UW-La Crosse and UW-Whitewater, both were invited to the playoff tournament. The same went for the CCIW’s top two squads, North Central and Wheaton.
This meant that the 2022 Culver’s Isthmus Bowl would be a rematch. Washington University (St. Louis) and UW-River Falls both finished third in their respective conferences’ final standings, earning them both an invite to this year’s game.
FOLLOWING THE
FALCONS
UW-River Falls put up a 6-4 overall record and 4-3 mark in the WIAC this season. The Falcons have been competitive with some of the nation’s best teams this season, losing by three to Saint John’s (Minn.), three to UW-Whitewater, and seven to UW-La Crosse, all three of which earned a spot in the Division-III playoff tournament.
The wins have been impressive, as well, including a tight 27-24 victory over a highly touted UW-Oshkosh squad back in early October. UW-River Falls also blew out Elmhurst, Northwestern (Minn.), UW-Eau Claire, and UW-Stevens Point and wrapped up the regular season with a thrilling 35-34 win over UW-Stout.
This offense is a fun one. UW-River falls averages 40 points per game thanks to 201 rushing and 276 passing yards per game.
Sophomore quarterback Kaleb Blahana leads the passing attack. He’s completed 59% of his passes this season for 2,223 yards and 20 touchdowns. His season high in passing yards came in the UW-Whitewater loss with 309. Blahana is a dual-threat option as well as he’s by far the team’s leading rusher. He’s carried 222 times for 917 yards and 13 touchdowns this season.
Fellow sophomore Luke Kush has been Blahana’s top receiver with 48 catches for 540 yards and six scores. Sophomore Mason Van Zeeland has put up some gaudy numbers as well, turning 36 catches into 666 yards and nine touchdowns.
Outside of Blahana in the rushing attack, sophomore Michael Krueger has the most experience. He has 91 carries this season which he’s turned into 335 yards and eight touchdowns.
UW-River Falls’ defense is led by sophomore defensive back Aaron Borgerding, who’s racked up 89 total tackles on the year, by far the most on the team. Roving sophomore defensive back Michael Brown leads the team with eight interceptions and junior defensive lineman Drew Hahn leads the pass rush with four sacks.
WATCH FOR WASHU
The Bears of WashU finished the regular season with an 8-2 overall record and a 7-2 mark in the CCIW. They won their first six games of the season before running into Division-III powerhouse North Central in week seven. Wheaton, the other Division-III playoff tournament entrant from the CCIW, accounted for WashU’s only other regular season loss.
The Bears average 44 points per game this season behind a potent passing offense that averaged 289 yards per game and a stout defense that allowed an average of just 83 rushing yards per game in 2022.
Senior Matt Rush calls the shots as the offense’s quarterback. He’s completed a whopping 70% of his passes this season for 2,214 yards and 27 touchdowns with only five interceptions.
Rush has a pair of receivers that exlipsed 500 receiving yards in the regular season. Sophomore Collin Goldberg hauled in team highs in receptions (42), yards (621), and touchdowns (9). Junior Collin Hoyhtya wasn’t far behind with 33 catches for 548 yards and seven scores.
Sophomore running back Kenneth Hamilton and freshman Fred Ware have split the responsibilities in the rushing attack with 109 and 108 carries, respectively. Hamilton has been the more explosive back, turning his touches into 826 yards and 15 touchdowns while Ware has earned 589 yards and four scores.
Defensively, senior outside linebacker Gus Christensen is a havoc-maker with 10 tackles for loss on the year to go along with a team-high 66 tackles, two interceptions, and one sack. Four other Bears have nabbed two interceptions this season: junior Shawn Yates, senior Kieran Conjar, and senior Sam Mattecheck.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 3 pm at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 19.