Christian Oppor, who was drafted in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics, pitches for the DCL’s Maunesha River Rats against the Wisconsin Cheese Kings on Tuesday, July 12 at Waterloo Fireman’s Park.
While October is the pinnacle of professional baseball, August is when legends are made for summer ball. From the Northwoods League to various minor league affiliates, summer baseball reaches a crescendo in early August as the season draws to a close.
The nearby Dairyland Collegiate League is no different. After a thrilling race for the top seed persisted throughout the regular season, the five-team league is now headed to the playoffs.
KINGS ON TOP
The regular season took on many intriguing storylines, but perhaps none were more enticing than the pursuit of 1st place in the final standings. All year, it was primarily a race between the Wisconsin Cheese Kings and the Maunesha River Rats.
As June turned to July, the River Rats overtook the Cheese Kings as top dogs, but it didn’t last. The Cheese Kings had a stellar July, winning 14 of their 19 games in the month. This included a four-game winning streak to end the year, including a doubleheader victory over the River Rats to close the regular season on Sunday, July 31.
The Cheese Kings finished the regular season with a 24-9 overall record, five games ahead of the River Rats in 2nd with a 19-14 mark. The Johnson Creek Mapaches were right behind them, finishing 20-15 but took the three-seed in the playoffs thanks to tiebreakers. The Waukesha Foxes finished 4th with a 14-20 record and the Lakeside Beach Bums brought up the rear with an 8-27 mark.
DELAYED DRAMA
A rain storm flashed through southern Wisconsin on Wednesday, Aug. 3, just one day into the DCL playoffs. Waukesha had already beaten Lakeside 9-3 in the Wild Card game the previous day, knocking the Beach Bums out of the playoffs.
The water left Waterloo Firemen’s Park unplayable on Wednesday, but left Johnson Creek Firemen’s Park in good enough shape to play ball.
The Mapaches, the reigning champion of the league, endured a pitching duel with the River Rats to hang on to a 3-1 victory. Johnson Creek got a stellar game out of Cole Lambird (Olney Community College) on the mound. He delivered a complete game, allowing just four hits with 11 strikeouts. Maunesha’s one run was unearned.
While drama ensued in Johnson Creek, a matchup between the Cheese Kings and Foxes was pushed back.
WHAT’S NEXT
The DCL has a double elimination playoff format. As such, the River Rats aren’t done quite yet. They’re simply down in the loser’s bracket, where they will take on the loser of the Cheese Kings/Foxes matchup and work to keep the season alive.
The Cheese Kings and Foxes had their game rescheduled for Thursday, Aug. 4 at Waterloo Firemen’s Park with a trip to the semifinals on the line. The winner will face off with the Mapaches. The winner’s bracket final is set for Friday, Aug. 5, also at Waterloo Firemen’s Park.
The loser’s bracket’s winner will be determined on Saturday, Aug. 6. Then, the two final remaining teams will square off for the DCL championship on Sunday, Aug. 7 at Waterloo Firemen’s Park. As it is a double elimination tournament, if the loser’s bracket team beats the winner’s bracket team in the first game, a second game will be played later that day to determine a champion.