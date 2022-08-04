CHRISTIAN OPPOR
Christian Oppor, who was drafted in the 11th round of the 2022 MLB draft by the Oakland Athletics, pitches for the DCL’s Maunesha River Rats against the Wisconsin Cheese Kings on Tuesday, July 12 at Waterloo Fireman’s Park.

While October is the pinnacle of professional baseball, August is when legends are made for summer ball. From the Northwoods League to various minor league affiliates, summer baseball reaches a crescendo in early August as the season draws to a close.

The nearby Dairyland Collegiate League is no different. After a thrilling race for the top seed persisted throughout the regular season, the five-team league is now headed to the playoffs.

CADEN WILLIS
Caden Willis of the Lakeside Beach Bums steps in for an at-bat against the Maunesha River Rats at Waterloo Firemen’s Park on Thursday, June 30.