It’s no easy task advancing in the Home Talent Baseball League playoffs. The Sun Prairie Red Birds are looking to win the Eastern Section for the first time since 2019 this season, and the very first game proved to be no cakewalk.

In a back-and-forth contest with Cottage Grove that went to ten innings, third baseman Davis Hamilton proved to be the hero the Red Birds needed. With the bases loaded and Sun Prairie trailing 8-7, Hamilton mashed a double into right field to score both the tying and winning run, walking off a dramatic victory to keep the season alive and deliver the Red Birds a 9-8 victory.