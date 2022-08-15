It’s no easy task advancing in the Home Talent Baseball League playoffs. The Sun Prairie Red Birds are looking to win the Eastern Section for the first time since 2019 this season, and the very first game proved to be no cakewalk.
In a back-and-forth contest with Cottage Grove that went to ten innings, third baseman Davis Hamilton proved to be the hero the Red Birds needed. With the bases loaded and Sun Prairie trailing 8-7, Hamilton mashed a double into right field to score both the tying and winning run, walking off a dramatic victory to keep the season alive and deliver the Red Birds a 9-8 victory.
“I got a good pitch to hit,” Hamilton said. “I was just trying to keep things alive, maybe get one run, and let the next guy up keep it going. Luckily, I hit it pretty hard.”
Nine innings of intense competition preceded Hamilton’s clutch swing. Many times, it looked as though Cottage Grove would emerge victorious. It took a total team effort to advance to the next round.
Cottage Grove stole two early runs off of Sun Prairie starter Nate Hoffman. The Red Birds responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the first, setting the tone for what would turn out to be an offense-led game.
After a scoreless second inning, Sun Prairie broke the game open in the bottom of the third. The Red Birds loaded the bases with no outs. After a grounder to third was thrown home to prevent a run, second baseman Robbie Knorr delivered a double into left field, bringing Davis Hamilton and first baseman Eric Bennett in to score.
In the next at-bat, Noah Wendler popped a sacrifice fly into left field, buying time for shortstop Justin Krebs to motor home and make it a 4-2 Sun Prairie lead.
Hoffman was stellar in the second and third inning, but his defense failed him in the top of the fourth. After leading off with a strikeout, a pair of errors from the middle infield and a bloop single to center field loaded the basemen for the Firemen. Another blooper would bring a run in, but Hoffman escaped further damage with a strikeout and groundout, maintaining a 4-3 lead for the Red Birds.
The bottom of the fifth was Davis Hamilton’s first impressive hit of the day, a double off the right field fence. Krebs would soon single into shallow right to score him. Ty Hamilton kept the scoring fun going, pushing a single through the right of the infield to score Krebs and bump the lead to 6-3.
A scoreless sixth inning bled into the seventh, where fatigue was starting to get to Hoffman. Further errors from the Sun Prairie defense allowed Cottage Grove to chip away at the deficit. The Firemen mustered three innings thanks to the chaos, tying the game at six runs each. Noah Wendler took the mound to record the final out.
Instead of getting down about the blown lead, Sun Prairie got back to work. Knorr mashed a double off of the fence in left field with Krebs on first base to start off the bottom of the seventh. Krebs was gunned out at home, but Knorr would later score thanks to a blooper single from Wendler, giving a slim 7-6 lead back to the Red Birds.
A scoreless eighth inning set the stage for a dramatic last stand for Cottage Grove in the top of the ninth. The Firemen played some perfect baseball, utilizing some well-placed swings and even a bunt to score the tying run. Sun Prairie had no answer in the bottom of the inning, necessitating extras.
Wendler got off to a red-hot start in the top of the tenth inning, striking out the first two batters. His first strikeout was pitcher Bob Blakley, who promptly got himself ejected for contesting the call. This detail will matter later.
With their backs against the wall, the Firemen got bailed out by Pete Strommen. He mashed a homerun into left field, deflating the Red Birds’ momentum and giving Cottage Grove an 8-7 lead heading into the bottom of the tenth inning.
With Blakley ejected, Dan Karlin-Kamin had to take the mound for the Firemen with a cold arm. This would prove to be disastrous for Cottage Grove.
Luke Thompson got the rally effort started for Sun Prairie by beating out an error by the shortstop. Randy Molina drew a clutch walk to add another baserunner as Hoffman came in to pinch run for him. Leadoff batter Carson Holin followed up with a flawless bunt up the third base line which he beat out to first base, loading the bases for Davis.
Hamilton connected on the perfect pitch, bringing Thompson and Hoffman in to score with a no-doubt walk-off double. He was mobbed by his teammates at first base as he had saved the season.
Now, it’s on to the Eastern Section finals for a rematch with DeForest. In their last meeting, the Deacons thumped a sleepy Sun Prairie squad that had already clinched the top seed in the playoffs 8-0. Now, they’ll meet with the Eastern Section crown on the line.
The showdown is set for Sunday, Aug. 21 at 1 pm at Marshall Fireman’s Park.