The Sun Prairie East and West boys golf programs have crossed paths intermittently in the 2023 season at myriad invitationals through the early portion of the season. It took until Wednesday, May 3 for the Cardinals and Wolves to be locked in direct battle, though.
Sun Prairie West was technically the host school as both Sun Prairie East and Janesville Craig attended for a Big Eight conference triangular at Prairie Pines Golf Club. While the Cougars would come out with the triangular victory with a team score of 308, West emerged with Sun Prairie bragging rights as their team score of 329 sunk well below East's score of 347.
Wolves' senior Alex Oehrlein led the way, shooting the third-lowest total of the afternoon with a 77. West's next lowest score came from sophomore Otto Meyer with an 82, followed by senior Ethan Ellefson with an 84 and junior Gabe Roe with an 86.
As for the Cardinals, senior Tyler Schick led the way with a 79. He was followed by senior Aidan O'Gara with an 83, Landon Holmen with an 89, and senior Nicholas Patterson with a 96.
Janesville Craig occupied four of the top five spots in the scoring on the day, headlined by medalist Ben Janke with a score of 75.
This second place finish for Sun Prairie West came directly on the heels of another second place finish on Tuesday, May 2. It was another Big Eight conference meet, this time against Verona and La Follette at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
The Wolves were again led by Oerhlein with an 83, followed by Ellefson and Meyer with 86s and Ethan Flood with a 92. They put up a combined 348 team score, enough to outpace La Follette's 354 but short of Verona's 337. The Wildcats also had the medalist on the day as Zack Zimmerman put up the low score of 80.
Sun Prairie East will have a chance to exact revenge soon enough on its cross-town rival. The Cardinals will play host to the Wolves in a head-to-head at Prairie Pines on Wednesday, May 10.
In the meantime, next up for both the Sun Prairie East and West programs will be an invitational at Krueger Haskell Golf Course on Friday, May 5. They'll both wrap the week up with another invitational, this time at LaBelle Golf Club on Saturday, May 6. They'll also both compete in an invitational at Blackhawk Country Club on Monday, May 8 before their head-to-head reunion.