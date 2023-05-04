The Sun Prairie East and West boys golf programs have crossed paths intermittently in the 2023 season at myriad invitationals through the early portion of the season. It took until Wednesday, May 3 for the Cardinals and Wolves to be locked in direct battle, though.

Sun Prairie West was technically the host school as both Sun Prairie East and Janesville Craig attended for a Big Eight conference triangular at Prairie Pines Golf Club. While the Cougars would come out with the triangular victory with a team score of 308, West emerged with Sun Prairie bragging rights as their team score of 329 sunk well below East's score of 347.