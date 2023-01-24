The 2022-23 boys swimming regular season is nearing its end, as evidenced by Sun Prairie East and West's recent heavy conference slate. Both teams took on a Big Eight conference triple-dual on Friday, Jan. 20. The Cardinals of East hit the road to face Middleton and Janesville Parker while the Wolves of West hosted Verona and Madison West for senior day.
Competing with Middleton is never easy, especially when it is swimming in its home pool. Still, Sun Prairie East fared well and put up some strong performances.
The Cardinals earned second, third, and fourth in the three relays of the day. Their second place finish came in the 400 freestyle relay as junior Trevor Nicodemus, sophomore Coby Zander, junior Bennett Braatz, and senior Sean Gillett swam a time of 3:22.81. Gillett, Zander, and Nicodemus were joined by sophomore Elijah Krystowiak for the 200 freestyle relay, where they swam a 1:32.42 for third. Middleton owned the top three spots in the 200 medley relay, but Braatz, sophomore Roman Maretski, junior Lowan Wagner, and Krystowiak swam a time of 1:47.99 for fourth.
Nicodemus would go on to perform well individually, also. He earned Sun Prairie East its only victory of the day in the 200 freestyle, winning the race with a time of 1:47.05. He would also snag third place in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.15.
Braatz was strong individually, as well. He took home second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.39, just over two seconds behind the first place finisher from Middleton. Braatz would also earn fifth in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.41.
Gillett would also earn the Cardinals a second place finish, this time in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:07.88. He would also pick up third in the 500 freestyle with his time of 5:27.06.
Zander played the role of sprinter for Sun Prairie East on the day, swimming the 50 and 100 freestyle races. He would deliver a third place finish in both. He swam a 23.39 in the 50 freestyle and a 51.32 in the 100 freestyle.
Krystowiak also pitched in individually with two top five finishes. He took third in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.03, barely outpacing freshman teammate Camden Johll-Bayliss in fourth with a time of 1:09.63. Krystowiak would also finish fourth in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:56.25.
West's focus on Friday was centered on celebrating its seniors. Up against two of the conference's best programs in Madison West and Verona, the Wolves still had some great swims.
The Wolves' best relay swim came in the opening varsity event, the 200 medley relay. A trio of seniors in Jonah Gunnink, Zach Svendsen, and Rocco Van Hoof were joined by sophomore Chase Rimrodt to swim a time of 1:45.30 for third place.
Jonah Gunnink had a great day individually, headlined with a first place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.59. He'd also take fifth in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:04.92. Elijah Gunnink, a sophomore, was no slouch either, taking fourth in the 100 backstroke and seventh in the 100 freestyle.
The end of the regular season is on the horizon for both the Wolves and Cardinals as they'll both wrap up their regular seasons on Friday, Feb. 3 with the Big Eight conference meet, hosted by Middleton High School. In the meantime, Sun Prairie East will compete in an invitational, also hosted by Middleton, on Saturday, Jan. 28.
As for Sun Prairie West, it will host one more conference triple-dual, this time against Madison Memorial and Janesville Parker, on Friday, Jan. 27. The Wolves will follow that up with an invitational at Beloit Memorial High School on Saturday, Jan. 28.