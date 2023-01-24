The 2022-23 boys swimming regular season is nearing its end, as evidenced by Sun Prairie East and West's recent heavy conference slate. Both teams took on a Big Eight conference triple-dual on Friday, Jan. 20. The Cardinals of East hit the road to face Middleton and Janesville Parker while the Wolves of West hosted Verona and Madison West for senior day.

Competing with Middleton is never easy, especially when it is swimming in its home pool. Still, Sun Prairie East fared well and put up some strong performances.

