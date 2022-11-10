The accolades continue to pile up for the 2022 Sun Prairie East football program. The Cardinals, which were eliminated from the WIAA Division 2 state tournament by Kettle Moraine last week, are fresh off of receiving 20 all-conference honors from the Badger - Large.
Now, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) has gotten involved as eight Sun Prairie East players were named all region. The 4-Large region of the state includes both the Madison and Milwaukee areas, making it ultra-competitive.
Still, junior offensive lineman Logan Gross, junior offensive lineman Alton Williams, senior running back Cortez LeGrant, senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski, senior receiver Jonathan Vande Walle, senior defensive lineman Nolan Olson, senior safety Brady Shanahan, and senior kicker Trevor Schulz were all named all-region for their performance this season.
Every player mentioned above was a first team all-conference selection in the Badger - Large this season. Kaminski and LeGrant return to the all-region team after both being selected for the honor as juniors last season.
There's still an opportunity for this group to continue receiving honors, also. All eight are now in the running to be named to the WFCA's all-state team. Additionally, four of these Cardinals are up for significant senior awards.
Kaminski is a finalist for the Wisconsin Sports Network (WSN)'s Dave Kreig award, presented to the state's best senior quarterback. LeGrant is up for the WSN's Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch award, presented to the state's best senior running back. Vande Walle is a finalist for the WSN's Al Toon award, given to the state's top receiver/tight end. Schulz is up for the WSN's Kevin Stemke award, given to the state's top senior kicker/punter.