ALTON WILLIAMS, CORTEZ LEGRANT
Sun Prairie East junior left tackle Alton Williams (68) and senior running back Cortez LeGrant (23) were both named to the WFCA all-region team in 2022.

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

The accolades continue to pile up for the 2022 Sun Prairie East football program. The Cardinals, which were eliminated from the WIAA Division 2 state tournament by Kettle Moraine last week, are fresh off of receiving 20 all-conference honors from the Badger - Large.

Now, the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) has gotten involved as eight Sun Prairie East players were named all region. The 4-Large region of the state includes both the Madison and Milwaukee areas, making it ultra-competitive.

