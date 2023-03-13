DALTYN ENGLAND

21-year-old Daltyn England of Springfield, Ill. is prepared to take on a new season of racing this spring.

 Contributed

When the race season commences on April 7 and ushers in a new era for midget racing in central Illinois, 21-year-old Springfield, Ill. native Daltyn England will be there. England has a plan for his 2023 race season and it involves two championships and over 30 events across Wisconsin and Illinois.

England recently announced intentions to participate with both the 87-year-old Badger Midget Auto Racing Association in 2023 as well as the relaunched MARA midget series now called the Midget Auto Racing Association. Both series will be sanctioned by the BMARA and bring with it tremendous history and prestige. Earning just one championship would be quite an accomplishment but England will seek two.