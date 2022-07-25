SUN PRAIRIE EAST & WEST

Sun Prairie East and West High Schools will compete on the athletic field for the first time ever this fall.

The 2022-23 academic year is slowly creeping up as July nears its end. With the school year, of course, comes the high school athletic season as well. It’s an exciting time to be a Sun Prairie resident as there are now two schools in town, East and West. This fall will be a historic one for the town of Sun Prairie.

Naturally, East and West squaring off is what sports fans across the area are most excited to see. Former classmates and teammates will square off against each other multiple times this coming fall.

