The 2022-23 academic year is slowly creeping up as July nears its end. With the school year, of course, comes the high school athletic season as well. It’s an exciting time to be a Sun Prairie resident as there are now two schools in town, East and West. This fall will be a historic one for the town of Sun Prairie.
Naturally, East and West squaring off is what sports fans across the area are most excited to see. Former classmates and teammates will square off against each other multiple times this coming fall.
Sun Prairie’s first taste of East vs. West action comes on Saturday, Aug. 20. Both the Cardinals and Wolves are set to make a trip to Waunakee for a preseason scrimmage in volleyball. Friday, Aug. 26 will be the first matchup between East and West that counts in the record books as both squads will compete in an invitational at Sun Prairie East High School on Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27. The Cardinals and Wolves will also meet head-to-head on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Sun Prairie West High School.
Not long after volleyball gets the rivalry started, girls tennis will join in on the fun as well. The Cardinals and Wolves will clash on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Sun Prairie West High School. The two squads will meet twice more in the postseason, both in the Big Eight conference meet on Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29 as well as in the WIAA tournament subsectionals which will be hosted at Sun Prairie West on Monday, Oct. 3.
Both boys and girls cross country get in early on the East vs. West fun, as well. The Cardinals and Wolves will run against each other for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 3 in an invitational at Verona. They’ll meet once more on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Lake Farm County Park for an invitational before a long absence. East and West will be back at it on Saturday, Oct. 15 for the Big Eight conference meet at Sheehan Park.
Girls golf is traditionally the first sport to start competition in the fall, but that doesn’t mean that East and West compete against each other early. The two have to wait until Wednesday, Sept. 14 to finally face off against one another in an invitational at Portage Country Club. Just three days later, they’ll meet at another invitational, this time at Riverside Golf Course. Thursday, Sept. 22 marks the third matchup of the season as the two will compete in the Big Eight conference meet at Evansville Golf Club.
Ashley Field at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium is sure to be full on Friday, Sept. 16 as East and West will meet on the football gridiron for the first time ever. As both are new members of the Badger — Large conference, the matchup will carry heavy conference standings implications on top of being the first game of the budding rivalry.
Bank of Sun Prairie stadium will serve as the site for another East vs. West matchup, as well. On Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Cardinals and Wolves will meet for the first time in boys soccer.
Outside of Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium, the Cardinals and Wolves will meet in the pool multiple times this fall as well. East and West are both slated to participate in an invitational at Brookfield East on Saturday, Sept. 10 to kick off the girls swimming rivalry. The two teams will meet in a head-to-head matchup just six days later at Sun Prairie East. On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Cardinals and Wolves will compete for the third time in seven days as both will participate in an invitational at Sun Prairie East. They’ll meet again in an invitational at Middleton on Saturday, Oct. 1 before a long break. They’ll meet once more on Saturday, Oct. 29 in the Big Eight’s conference meet at Beloit Memorial.