Calling Sun Prairie West's first season of girls basketball a success would be an understatement. The Wolves were immediately among the best in the Big Eight conference this season, winning 17 of 20 conference games to finish second in the final standings.
As such, Sun Prairie West was well represented on the Big Eight's postseason all-conference teams. Every starter received some level of recognition. Seniors Marie Outlay and Antionique Auston were named first team, senior Makiah Hawk earned second team, and sophomores Naveya Jackson and Makenzie Hawk picked up honorable mention nods.
Antionique Auston, senior, first team all-conference
Auston, nicknamed "QB1" for her exceptional passing ability, has been one of the Big Eight's flashiest players since she first hit the varsity level as a sophomore in 2019-20. She was also a second team all-conference choice last season. Whether lobbing full-court passes or dicing through the lane with her tremendous driving ability, Auston was must-watch this year.
Her expertise, passing the ball, showed up in the stat book as she led the team with an average of six assists per game. She also averaged 16 points per game, headlined by two 30-point performances and four more with at least 20. Auston was no slouch defensively, either, nabbing 4.4 steals per game.
Marie Outlay, senior, first team all-conference
Make that back-to-back first team all-conference recognition for Outlay. She was also the Big Eight's Defensive Player of the Year as a junior, but was snubbed for the award this season despite upping her steals total.
Stealing the ball and turning it into an easy bucket on the other end was Outlay's specialty this season. She averaged a whopping 5.9 steals this season and 16 points to lead the Wolves. Outlay was the definition of consistency scoring the basketball in 2022-23 as she only finished six games with less than 10 points. Her masterclass came in a mid-December win over Madison East where she scored a season-high 31 points.
Makiah Hawk, senior, second team all-conference
Hawk was an enforcer in the paint for Sun Prairie West this season. The 6-foot-2 senior swatted away a team-high 52 shots this season, an average of 2.7 per game. Her impressive post presence also lent itself to plenty of rebounding opportunities as she led the team with an average of 7.8 boards per game.
Hawk was no slouch scoring the ball, either. She averaged 8.6 points per game in 2022-23, headlined by three separate 15-point outings.
After showing promising flashes as a freshman, Jackson was ready to be a starter from the first game of the 2022-23 season. She led the Wolves in scoring with 14 points in their opening win against Beloit Memorial in mid-November, setting the precedent for a season of success.
Jackson put up strong stats across the board. She finished her sophomore season averaging 9.9 points, 4.3 boards, 2.4 assists, and 2.7 steals per game.
Hawk didn't being the season as a starter for Sun Prairie West, but her readiness for the varsity level soon shined through. The 5-foot-10 sophomore played the game much like her older sister, senior Makiah, with exceptional abilities on defense and the boards.
She was most impactful in the rebounding department, averaging 7.4 boards per game. She also showed development as a scorer. Hawk averaged 5.1 points per game, headlined by a 14-point outburst at Janesville Parker in January.
--
2022-23 Big Eight girls basketball all-conference teams
FIRST TEAM
Antionique Auston, senior, Sun Prairie West
Reagan Briggs, junior, Verona
Audrey Deptula, senior, Middleton
Ellie Magestro-Kennedy, senior, Janesville Craig
Mya Nicholson, junior, Janesville Craig
Marie Outlay, senior, Sun Prairie West
Taylor Stremlow, junior, Verona
Alayna West, junior, La Follette
SECOND TEAM
Avery Blue, freshman, Madison Memorial
Makiah Hawk, senior, Sun Prairie West
Kearra Jones, junior, Madison East
Paige Lambe, senior, Verona
Kylah McCullers, senior, Madison East
Megan Murphy, senior, Verona
Lucy Strey, senior, Sun Prairie East
Jocelyn Tibbetts, sophomore, Beloit Memorial
HONORABLE MENTION
Brae Bertocchi, junior, Janesville Craig
Kaitlin Bindley, junior, Sun Prairie East
LaNasia Dubois, sophomore, Beloit Memorial
Maia Ellis, junior, Verona
Maya Griffin, senior, Madison East
Nevaeh Harden, senior, Madison Memorial
Makenzie Hawk, sophomore, Sun Prairie West
DaJianna Hayes, junior, La Follette
Naveya Jackson, sophomore, Sun Prairie West
Addison Miller, senior, Janesville Parker
Valarie Richardson, sophomore, Madison East
Sophia Ynclan, sophomore, Madison West
Big Eight Conference Champions: Verona
Big Eight Player of the Year: Taylor Stremlow, Verona
Big Eight Defensive Player of the Year: Reagan Briggs, Verona