Calling Sun Prairie West's first season of girls basketball a success would be an understatement. The Wolves were immediately among the best in the Big Eight conference this season, winning 17 of 20 conference games to finish second in the final standings.

As such, Sun Prairie West was well represented on the Big Eight's postseason all-conference teams. Every starter received some level of recognition. Seniors Marie Outlay and Antionique Auston were named first team, senior Makiah Hawk earned second team, and sophomores Naveya Jackson and Makenzie Hawk picked up honorable mention nods.

ANTIONIQUE AUSTON

Sun Prairie West senior Antionique Auston was named first team all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
MARIE OUTLAY

Sun Prairie West senior Marie Outlay was named first team all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
MAKIAH HAWK

Sun Prairie West senior Makiah Hawk was named second team all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
NAVEYA JACKSON
Sun Prairie West sophomore Naveya Jackson was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
MAKENZIE HAWK

Sun Prairie West sophomore Makenzie Hawk was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.

