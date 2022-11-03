Sun Prairie West's first season on the boys soccer pitch was a success. The Wolves finished in the middle of the pack in the Big Eight conference and won a WIAA state tournament game before their inaugural season came to an end. Five of Sun Prairie West's biggest contributors to this immediate success from the program were honored by the Big Eight with all-conference recognition.
FIRST TEAM
Riley Stevens, senior, midfield
Last season at Sun Prairie High School, Stevens was an honorable mention all-conference selection in the Big Eight. Following the split, Sun Prairie West leaned on him from the beginning for his experience and leadership. He brought both in spades to the program as he jumped up to the Big Eight's first team.
Stevens tied for the team lead in goals with 10, thanks in part to his responsibility of shooting most of the team's penalty kicks. He aslo tacked on two assists to bring his final point total to 22. Beyond the stats, his reliable play in the midfield sparked scoring opportunities for the Wolves and helped keep opposing offenses at bay.
SECOND TEAM
Danny Worrell, junior, forward
The Big Eight conference did not lack in forward talent in 2022 with powerhouses like Verona, Middleton, and Madison West back at the top of their games. Still, Danny Worrell stood out enough to earn himself a spot on the second team all-conference list for forwards.
Worrell was a reliable scoring option for the Wolves' attack, netting nine total goals on the year. His combination of speed, aggression, and footwork made him liable to get a shot on goal just about whenever he wanted to. He also added an assist on the year to bring his final point total to 19.
HONORABLE MENTION
Tyler Hodges, senior, midfield
Hodges had many roles out on the pitch for Sun Prairie West this season, but "leader" may have been the most prominent. He was a team captain, and that showed from the way he directed his teammates from his midfield position.
On top of strong play defensively, he was also irreplaceable on the attack. Hodges led the Wolves in total points in 2022 with 26, thanks to 10 goals and six assists.
Carson Schmoldt, senior, midfield
Yet another member of Sun Prairie West's impressive midfield this season, Schmoldt stood out thanks to a high soccer IQ and fast-acting decision making. He could pilot the offense and make recoveries defensively. He finished with six points, as well, thanks to three goals on the year.
Tyler Dom
Dom served as the leader of Sun Prairie West's defense this season. The unit was otherwise primarily of underclassmen, but Dom served as the experienced example. With the help of the defense, Sun Prairie West was able to shut out two of the area's best teams in 2022, McFarland and Waunakee.
Ian Nelson, senior, goalkeeper
Nelson held it down for the Wolves in goal for basically the entire season. He pitched four shutouts on the year and held opponents to only one goal an additional five times. Nelson made 77 saves on 104 shots on goal, a save percentage of 74%. He allowed 27 total goals, a goals allowed average of 1.74.