Sun Prairie West's first season on the boys soccer pitch was a success. The Wolves finished in the middle of the pack in the Big Eight conference and won a WIAA state tournament game before their inaugural season came to an end. Five of Sun Prairie West's biggest contributors to this immediate success from the program were honored by the Big Eight with all-conference recognition.

FIRST TEAM

RILEY STEVENS
Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Riley Stevens was named first team all-conference by the Big Eight in 2022.
DANNY WORRELL
Sun Prairie West junior forward Danny Worrell was named second team all-conference by the Big Eight in 2022.
TYLER HODGES

Sun Prairie West senior midfielder Tyler Hodges was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight in 2022.
CARSON SCHMOLDT

Sun Prairie West senior Carson Schmoldt was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight in 2022.
TYLER DOM

Sun Prairie West senior defender Tyler Dom was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight in 2022.
IAN NELSON
Sun Prairie West senior goalkeeper Ian Nelson was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight in 2022.

