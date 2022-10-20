The time has come for the Sun Prairie East football team to take on the WIAA state football tournament once again.

Last season, as unified Sun Prairie, the Cardinals made it all the way to The University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium for the Division 1 state championship. Now, they'll compete in the Division 2 bracket with the same goals in mind.

SUN PRAIRIE EAST FOOTBALL
Sun Prairie East seniors Tyler Rauls (27), Nolan Olsen (52), and Brady Shanahan (8) lead the Cardinals onto the field for a matchup with Watertown on Friday, Oct. 7.
JERRY KAMINSKI
According to wissports.net, Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski had the third-most passing yards (2,165) and second-most passing touchdowns (31) in the state during the regular season.

