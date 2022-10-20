The time has come for the Sun Prairie East football team to take on the WIAA state football tournament once again.
Last season, as unified Sun Prairie, the Cardinals made it all the way to The University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium for the Division 1 state championship. Now, they'll compete in the Division 2 bracket with the same goals in mind.
SEEDING THE DANCE
Sun Prairie East spent long stretches as the No. 2 ranked team in Division 2 in the wissports.net coaches poll, behind only Waunakee which was bumped up to Division 1 for this year's tournament. Despite this, the Cardinals did not receive a top seed.
That honor instead went to Kettle Moraine in Sun Prairie East's portion of the bracket. The Lasers have a fair claim, in truth, as they were the sole team to topple the previously top-ranked team in Division 1 this season, Mukwonago. Mukwonago came to Sun Prairie in week two and beat the Cardinals 55-45.
Instead, Sun Prairie East assumes the No. 2 seed. The other teams in the Cardinals' portion of the bracket include No. 3 seed DeForest, No. 4 seed Waukesha West, No. 5 seed Monona Grove, No. 6 seed Sun Prairie West, No. 7 seed Oregon, and No. 8 seed Milton.
LEVEL 1 FAMILIARITY
Sun Prairie East head coach Brian Kaminski won't have to dig deep to get the details on his team's Level 1 opponent. The Cardinals are slated to host No. 7 seed Oregon on Friday, Oct. 21, a Badger - Large conference rival.
This will be the second meeting of the 2022 season between the Cardinals and Panthers. Sun Prairie East traveled down to Oregon on Friday, Sept. 23 and handed the Panthers their first loss of the Badger - Large conference slate, 52-7.
The Cardinals' offense was virtually unstoppable in this game. Senior running back Cortez LeGrant averaged 16 yards per carry as he picked up 145 yards and three touchdowns. Senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski was electric as well, passing for 300 yards and three scores of his own with no interceptions.
Sun Prairie East's defense was no slouch, either. Oregon's run-heavy attack was held to just 1.6 yards per carry as the Panthers mustered only 42 rushing yards for the game. Things didn't go much smoother in the passing game, either, as Oregon passed for 64 yards.
MORE ON THE PANTHERS
Things have not gone smoothly for Oregon since it lost to Sun Prairie East in week six. The Panthers went winless in their subsequent three games, losing a combined 103-7. They were shut out by both Waunakee in week seven and Sun Prairie West in week nine.
Oregon wrapped up the regular season with an overall record of 4-5 and a 3-4 record in conference play. The Badger - Large counted games against Badger - Small opponents for the final conference standings this season, so Oregon squeaked into the playoffs thanks to a 33-8 win over Sauk Prairie in week five. Oregon beat two Badger - Large opponents, Watertown and Milton.
The Panthers have not strayed from their run-heavy attack since facing off against the Cardinals last time. Sun Prairie East quarterback Jerry Kaminski has more completions this season (131) than Oregon quarterback Cameron Gates has attempts (112). Gates has completed 46 of those passes (a 41% completion rate) for 501 yards and five touchdowns with six interceptions.
Instead, Oregon relies on its' two-headed junior running back attack of Max Matthews and Jeremiah Rockiett. Rockiett has turned 70 carries into 420 yards and a score this season while Matthews has 89 touches for 413 yards and two scores. Christian and Cameron Gates are tied for the team lead in rushing touchdowns with three each.
KEYS TO THE GAME
Sun Prairie East's gameplan should look pretty similar to the last time these two teams met. The defense's front seven, particularly senior defensive linemen Nolan Olsen, Billy Benson, and Talib Miller, had a stellar day plugging holes and gumming up Oregon's rushing attack.
As for the offense, look for the Cardinals to strike early and often once again. Last time, they already had 45 points by the time the first half ended. Sun Prairie East should be looking to end this one quickly once again.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21. The winner of this matchup will face the winner of No. 3 seed DeForest and No. 6 seed Sun Prairie West.