The Sun Prairie West football program has made the WIAA playoffs every year in its existence. Sure, the Wolves have only been around for one year, but the feat is still impressive. Their first taste of postseason play will come on the road on Friday, Oct. 21 as they'll head to No. 3 seed DeForest to take on the Norskies.
RUN IT BACK
This may be Sun Prairie West's first WIAA playoff game, but this isn't its first game against DeForest. The two sides met just two weeks ago on Friday, Oct. 7. The game carried added weight as it counted in the conference standings for both sides despite Sun Prairie West being in the Badger - Large and DeForest in the Badger - Small.
It was a tough end result for the Wolves as the Norskies earned a 38-0 victory at home. However, that final score can be misleading as to how the game went down.
This was far from a blowout in the first half. The two sides were tied at zero through one quarter, and DeForest only took a 7-0 lead into the halftime break because of a blocked kick which was returned for a touchdown. The Wolves brought a great defensive effort.
More chaos ensued in the second half, and all in favor of the Norskies. DeForest got two points on a safety in the third quarter and returned an interception for a touchdown to start the fourth quarter. This last blunder broke the Wolves' back as they allowed three offensive touchdowns late in the game.
WOLVES RIDING HIGH
Vibes are high in the Sun Prairie West locker room as the Wolves are fresh off of their first defensive shutout in school history. They had to win their week nine game to qualify for the state tournament, and did so in emphatic fashion by beating Oregon 21-0.
Junior quarterback Brady Rhoads had arguably his best game of the season with 19 completions for 230 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. For the regular season, Rhoads completed 55% of his passes for 1,092 yards and seven touchdowns.
The defense deserves its flowers as well for the Oregon win. The Wolves held a run-heavy Oregon rushing attack to 140 yards on just a 4 yards per carry average. Sun Prairie West made stands when it needed to to prevent scoring, including a big interception from senior cornerback Jonathan Weah to seal things in the fourth quarter.
HERE COME THE NORSKIES
DeForest has been one of the area's biggest "season turnaround" teams this season. After dropping their first three games to three quality opponents in Waunakee, Kimberly, and Mount Horeb/Barneveld, the Norskies haven't lost since. DeForest enters this matchup on a six-game winning streak.
Getting senior running back Cale Drinka back to full health has been major for the Norskies. He ran for 100 yards in last week's win over Sauk Prairie and is a nice compliment to another big threat for the offense.
Though he also battled some injuries early in the season, senior quarterback Mason Keyes is back to his usual dominance. The reigning honorable mention all-state selection has completed 64% of his passes for 1,616 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. He's also a threat on the ground with seven rushing touchdowns.
This high-powered offense is coupled with a capable defense that has pitched three shutouts this season.
KEYS TO THE GAME
It may sound simple, but Sun Prairie West has to avoid game-breaking mistakes. The defense proved it could stop DeForest the last time these two met, but seven points surrendered on special teams and nine from Sun Prairie West's own offense bailed the Norskies out.
Offensively, the Wolves are going to need another productive and efficient game from Rhoads in the passing game. Senior running back Jay Dayne was able to average five yards per carry the last time these two met, so expect a steady diet of carries for the bruising back as well.
THE DETAILS
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at DeForest's DMB Community Bank Stadium on Friday, Oct. 21. The winning team will advance to face the winner of No. 2 seed Sun Prairie East and No. 7 seed Oregon.