The Sun Prairie West football program has made the WIAA playoffs every year in its existence. Sure, the Wolves have only been around for one year, but the feat is still impressive. Their first taste of postseason play will come on the road on Friday, Oct. 21 as they'll head to No. 3 seed DeForest to take on the Norskies.

TORI MIELKE, WILL DAVIS
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West seniors Tori Mielke (64) and Will Davis (7) lead the Wolves through the Homecoming banner prior to their matchup with Oregon at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14.

RUN IT BACK

EAN ACKLEY
Buy Now

Sun Prairie West junior H-back Ean Ackley celebrates a touchdown against Oregon at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Oct. 14.

Tags