Both the Sun Prairie East and West cross country programs will be represented at the WIAA state finals in Wisconsin Rapids next weekend. While neither the Cardinals nor Wolves qualified as a team, both programs sent a runner in both the boys and girls race thanks to their individual performances in sectionals at Stoughton High School on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Sophomore Shaela Elert and and junior Jonah Marshall advanced for Sun Prairie East. Sophomore JoJo Knauss and senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas will represent Sun Prairie West.

MATEO ALVARADO VENEGAS

Sun Prairie East senior Mateo Alvarado Venegas ran a time of 16:12.4 at WIAA sectionals at Stoughton High School on Saturday, Oct. 22 to qualify for the state finals.
JONAH MARSHALL

Sun Prairie East junior Jonah Marshall crosses the finish line at WIAA sectionals at Stoughton High School on Saturday, Oct. 22 with a time of 17:23.2 to qualify for the state finals.
JOJO KNAUSS
Sun Prairie West sophomore JoJo Knausscrosses ran a time of 20:39.5 at WIAA sectionals at Stoughton High School on Saturday, Oct. 22 to qualify for the state finals.
SHAELA ELERT

Sun Prairie East sophomore Shaela Elert ran a time of 20:58.2 at WIAA sectionals at Stoughton High School on Saturday, Oct. 22 to qualify for the state finals.

