It was a group effort to make the 2022 what it was for the first-ever Sun Prairie West volleyball season. The Wolves finished tied for third in the final Big Eight conference standings thanks to a five-game winning streak and earned a No. 9 seed for the WIAA state tournament.

For Wolves in particular were honored by the Big Eight conference for their involvement in Sun Prairie West's success. Freshman setter Sari Marks was named to the first team, sophomore outside hitter Audrey Davis and senior middle Lauren Adams were named second team, and senior middle Darla Swanek picked up honorable mention all-conference recognition.

Sun Prairie West freshman setter Sari Marks was named first team all-conference in the Big Eight following the 2022 season.
Sun Prairie West sophomore outside hitter Audrey Davis was named second team all-conference in the Big Eight following the 2022 season.
Sun Prairie West senior middle Lauren Adams was named second team all-conference in the Big Eight following the 2022 season.
Sun Prairie West senior middle Darla Swanek was named second team all-conference in the Big Eight following the 2022 season.

