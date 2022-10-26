It was a group effort to make the 2022 what it was for the first-ever Sun Prairie West volleyball season. The Wolves finished tied for third in the final Big Eight conference standings thanks to a five-game winning streak and earned a No. 9 seed for the WIAA state tournament.
For Wolves in particular were honored by the Big Eight conference for their involvement in Sun Prairie West's success. Freshman setter Sari Marks was named to the first team, sophomore outside hitter Audrey Davis and senior middle Lauren Adams were named second team, and senior middle Darla Swanek picked up honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Sun Prairie West head coach Bryttany Dove put a lot on the shoulders of Marks in her freshman season. The offense flowed through her from her setter position. She stepped up and delivered 421 assists on the year, by far the most on the team. She also finished sixth on the team in kills with 65.
Marks' influence went far beyond the offense, though. Defensively, she was third on the team in digs with 188. She also threw up 33 blocks, nine of which were solo. Her service game was stellar as well as she delivered a team-high 69 aces. She was the only freshman named first team all-conference.
"Sari had an immediate impact on the team from the first day of the season," Dove said. "She has a great work ethic and will do anything she can to get the job done. She did a great job leading our offense with her sets, but also was an offensive threat with a great swing. Sari also had an impact in the backcourt as she dug some of the best hitters in the conference as well as leading the team in aces."
It should come as no surprise that Davis was the beneficiary of plenty of Marks' assists. She led the team with 143 kills, an average of nearly two per set. She was much more than just a hitter, though, as her defense shined as well. She was second on the team in both digs and serves received with 193 and 360, respectively. Davis was also second in aces with 38.
"Audrey had a great sophomore season," Dove said. "She stepped up to the plate and led the team in kills. She was a consistent force in serve receive, as well."
Adams dominated the net all season for Sun Prairie West. She had 11 solo blocks and 34 block assists for a grand total of 45, nearly a block per set played. Adams also pitched in defensively with 48 digs with only two dig errors on the entire season. She finished third on the team in kills with 107 and served up 14 aces.
"Lauren was one of our captains this season, but was also a great leader on and off the court," Dove said. "She had a phenomenal senior season."
Swanek proved to be a perfect partner in crime with Adams at the net. Swanek pitched in 31 blocks on the year, nine of which were solo. Her specialty was offense, though, as she finished second on the team in kills with 123. She had just 53 hitting errors on the year and a kill percentage of 37.3. She also helped out in the service game with 17 aces.
"Darla was a great leader for the underclassmen to look up to," Dove said. "She always pushed herself and her teammates, wanting everyone to play to the best of their abilities. Darla had a heavy arm and was a constant threat at the net."