JERRY KAMINSKI
Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski fires a pass at practice on Wednesday, Aug. 10. 

 Jim Garvey/garveyimages.com

Plenty is in flux for the Sun Prairie East football team heading into the 2022 season. The Cardinals are dealing with the former Sun Prairie High School splitting into two and all of the ensuing repercussions. 

Friday, Aug. 12 brought a familiar situation to help the Cardinals stabilize. Just as it did to start the 2021 season, Sun Prairie East invited Grafton, Kettle Moraine, and Stoughton to Bank of Sun Prairie stadium for a four-team scrimmage. 