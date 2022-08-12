Plenty is in flux for the Sun Prairie East football team heading into the 2022 season. The Cardinals are dealing with the former Sun Prairie High School splitting into two and all of the ensuing repercussions.
Friday, Aug. 12 brought a familiar situation to help the Cardinals stabilize. Just as it did to start the 2021 season, Sun Prairie East invited Grafton, Kettle Moraine, and Stoughton to Bank of Sun Prairie stadium for a four-team scrimmage.
Every team faced off at one point during the event, which took about an hour and a half for the varsity squads. The event gave fans a sneak peak at what the Cardinals will look like this season. Here are some of the pros and cons.
DEFENSIVE LINE DOMINANCE
Sun Prairie East's first team defensive line stood out against all three opponents on Friday, and for all the right reasons. The senior trio of Nolan Olson, Billy Benson, and Talib Miller was utterly untouchable.
Sun Prairie's defense relies on a three-man front, and these three have a unique mix of size and speed to make life tough on opposing offensive linemen. Both Kettle Moraine and Stoughton packed some serious size in the trenches, and even they couldn't stop the senior trio from living in the backfield.
"All three guys can play ball," coach Kaminski said. "They're strong, athletic, and can move. We can do a lot of different things with them which frees up our linebackers a little bit. They were able to make some nice plays. Those guys came out low and hard all day."
THE KAMINSKI TO VANDEWALLE CONNECTION
Nothing was perfect on Friday for Sun Prairie East, but one thing came pretty close: passes thrown from senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski to senior receiver John Vandewalle.
The two have an innate connection, both on the field and off. They aren't shy about sharing how close of friends they are, and that translates into a dangerous connection on the football field.
Kaminski hit Vandewalle for the first score of the day on a goalline slant. The two would connect for three more scores on the day. One was a bomb of a go-route, another was a catch-and-run which showcased Vandewalle's incredible open field evasiveness. The most impressive touchdown came near the end of the varsity competition, though.
Kaminski was flushed out of the pocket to his right. Vandewalle's route, a comeback, had already ended near the pylon in the front right corner of the endzone. Instead of standing, Vandewalle made multiple moves on his corner, eventually finding room towards the middle of the endzone for Kaminski to rocket a touchdown pass to him.
"We've been working on this since before freshman year," Vandewalle said. "We've really been building that bond ever since I moved here from Texas. We worked so hard in the offseason, we were out here throwing almost every day. I cherish that bond, and you can see it on the field. He knows where I'm going to be and I know where he's throwing it. It translates to the game perfectly."
DEFENSIVE DEPTH
A natural concern for the Cardinals this season was depth. Sure, Sun Prairie East had some ballers, but the backups were a question mark for the first time in a long time. It was only a scrimmage, but some second and third unit guys made a statement on Friday.
Sun Prairie East got interceptions from linebackers and defensive backs like senior Tyler Rauls as well as juniors Isaac Wendler and Luke Damm. Coach Kaminski mentioned both inside linebacker and corner back as positions where players needed to step up. These three answered the call on Friday.
"I liked how we flew around," coach Kaminski said. "Our guys made some plays when the opportunity presented itself. The defense did a really solid job."
RUNNING GAME COHESION
The one red flag from Sun Prairie East was the rushing attack. The Cardinals were fine in open space, but struggled to punch the ball into the endzone from the goalline.
Against both Stoughton and Grafton, Sun Prairie East quickly got the ball to the one yard line, only to start sputtering. Two straight run stuffs forced the Cardinals to pass for the touchdown against Stoughton, and Grafton's defense played well enough to force a turnover on downs with more aggressive play in the rushing game.
The Cardinals have a valid excuse for the execution as all-state senior running back Cortez LeGrant did not participate in the scrimmage.
Still, the running backs that played had trouble identifying holes and getting up field, and there was an occasional missed block from an offensive line that is still gelling.
"There isn't a team in the state that's already ready to go," coach Kaminski said. "We still have plenty to work on. Just getting guys in the right spots and getting that game speed going. Our goal is to get better every day. We're working on getting all the pieces of this puzzle together."
With the scrimmage in the rearview mirror, it's now officially go time for the Cardinals. They kick off the season with a non-conference home game against Monona Grove on Thursday, Aug. 18.