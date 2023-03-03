The Sun Prairie United boys hockey team's first season in existence was defined by its seniors. The co-op of Sun Prairie East and West High Schools had 10 seniors in all for the 2022-23 campaign, a reliable amount of leadership and experience.
Four seniors in particular, forwards Tyler Rauls, Adrien Kreitlow, and Evan Luxford as well as defenseman Andrew Zielsdorf, drew attention from the Big Eight conference for their contributions. Rauls was named second team all-conference following the season as Kreitlow, Luxford, and Zielsdorf were all named honorable mention.
Tyler Rauls, forward, second team
This is Rauls' second career all-conference recognition following an honorable mention nod as a junior. As a senior this year, he managed to stand out on a team loaded with talent at the forward position.
Rauls led Sun Prairie in total points scored in 2022-23 with 48 thanks to a team-high 27 goals and 21 assists. Seven of those goals came on the power play and an impressive six more came short handed. Rauls had seven multi-goal games this year, including four hat tricks. His season highlight came in a road trip to Wisconsin Rapids in late January where he scored all four goals in a 4-2 win.
Evan Luxford, forward, honorable mention
Luxford was the most decorated returning member of the squad this season after being named second team all-conference as a junior. He also entered the season as the team's captain. The early portion of his season was derailed by a wrist injury suffered in the preseason which cost him the first three games of the season.
He made his presence felt quickly as in just his second game back in a home matchup with Fox Cities, Luxford tallied a goal and two assists in a 6-0 victory. For the year, Luxford finished third on the team in total points with 35, scoring 12 goals and facilitating a team-high in assists with 23. He was a stellar playmaker on the power play, finding three of his goals and 10 of his assists on special teams.
Adrien Kreitlow, forward, honorable mention
Kreitlow completed Sun Prairie's terrifying trio of senior forwards on the first line. He finished right on Rauls' tail for the team lead in points scored with 45, netting 23 goals and passing 22 assists.
Sun Prairie owes a debt of gratitude to Kreitlow for his postseason heroics. He stepped up on the biggest stage, the first round of the WIAA state tournament. Locked in a 3-3 tie with Madison West through three periods of play, the regional opener plunged into sudden death overtime. Kreitlow saved the day, breaking away for an unassisted goal to keep the season alive for another round.
Andrew Zielsdorf, defenseman, honorable mention
Zielsdorf was tabbed as the leader of the team's senior-heavy defense before the season even began as the lone defenseman to don the "A" patch as the alternate captain. With his help, Sun Prairie's defense pitched two shutouts and held opponents to two or fewer goals eight times.
He was no slouch with the puck on his stick, either. Zielsdorf finished fourth on the team with 17 points, 13 of which were assists. He, too, was a weapon on special teams, netting three of his four season goals on the power play to go along with six of his assists.
--
2022-23 Big Eight boys hockey all-conference teams
FIRST TEAM
Jake Schaffner, senior, Janesville (forward)
Conrad Moline, senior, Verona (forward)
Brady Engelkes, junior, Middleton (forward)
Reece Cordray, senior, Verona (forward)
Lars Brotzman, senior, Verona (defense)
Warner Frey, senior, Madison West (defense)
Caden Feinstein, junior, Madison Memorial (defense)
Blake Craven, junior, Verona (goalie)
SECOND TEAM
Tyler Rauls, senior, Sun Prairie (forward)
Tyler Steuck, senior, Janesville (forward)
Quinn Smith, junior, Madison West (forward)
Jack Marske, senior, Verona (forward)
Riley Boyle, junior, Madison Memorial (defense)
Eli Covey, sophomore, Middleton (defense)
David Dina, junior, Verona (defense)
Cam Haynes, senior, Middleton (goalie)
HONORABLE MENTION
Wyatt Ehrhardt, sophomore, Middleton (forward)
Elijah Elmer, senior, Madison Memorial (forward)
Adrien Kreitlow, senior, Sun Prairie (forward)
Evan Luxford, senior, Sun Prairie (forward)
Will McDonald, junior, Madison West (forward)
Spencer Vanden Heuvel, sophomore, Madison Memorial (forward)
Lucas Young, senior, Janesville (defense)
Andrew Zielsdorf, senior, Sun Prairie (defense)
Big Eight conference champions: Verona
Big Eight Player of the Year: Reece Cordray, Verona
Big Eight Coach of the Year: Joel Marshall, Verona