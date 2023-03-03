The Sun Prairie United boys hockey team's first season in existence was defined by its seniors. The co-op of Sun Prairie East and West High Schools had 10 seniors in all for the 2022-23 campaign, a reliable amount of leadership and experience.

Four seniors in particular, forwards Tyler Rauls, Adrien Kreitlow, and Evan Luxford as well as defenseman Andrew Zielsdorf, drew attention from the Big Eight conference for their contributions. Rauls was named second team all-conference following the season as Kreitlow, Luxford, and Zielsdorf were all named honorable mention. 

TYLER RAULS
Sun Prairie United senior forward Tyler Rauls was named second team all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
EVAN LUXFORD
Sun Prairie senior forward Evan Luxford was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
ADRIEN KREITLOW
Sun Prairie United senior Adrien Kreitlow was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.
ANDREW ZIELSDORF
Sun Prairie alternate captain Andrew Zielsdorf was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight following the 2022-23 season.

