Sun Prairie boys lacrosse is undoubtedly entering a new era in the spring of 2023. The team is now a co-op of Sun Prairie East and the newly-opened Sun Prairie West High Schools, now operating under the moniker of "United" instead of Cardinals. Additionally, the program was hit hard by the graduation of the senior class of 2022.
Four members of that class went on to play collegiate lacrosse, including Dakota Ayres (Lincoln Memorial University), Wyatt Christensen (William Penn University), Moussa Diallo (Lincoln Benedictine University), and Jackson Johnson (Belmont Abbey College). Christensen was a first team all-conference selection after leading the team in both goals (37) and assists (19). Ayres also picked up second team all-conference honors.
Additionally, senior starters like midfielder Cole Lodholz, goalie Matthew Anderson, defensive midfielder Will Brinkmeier, and long stick midfielder Jaco Schroeder. This group helped Sun Prairie to a 6-8 record in 2022, including a 3-5 mark in the Big Badger conference.
"It's basically a new team this year," Sun Prairie head coach Andy Schantz said. "We only have three or four guys returning. We won't use the word 'rebuild,' though. We lost a lot of guys last season but we're picking up right where we left off last year. We're looking to build."
A key component of keeping that momentum rolling is the team's lone returning all-conference selection, senior defenseman Tyler Wilcenski. He earned honorable mention recognition last season after collecting 44 groundballs, second-most on the team, while also forcing 50 turnovers. He also contributed three assists on offense.
Thankfully for United, Wilcenski won't be the only player on the roster with varsity experience. On the offense, junior midfielder Austin Weber will be asked to take a step forward in a goal-scoring capacity. He showed his ability to find the back of the net last season, netting 10 goals while also pitching in four assists.
Sun Prairie also has experience in goal as senior Preston Uttech steps in as the new starting goalie. He saved 78% of the shots aimed at him in four appearances last season, allowing an average of just four goals per game.
Junior Christopher Anderson, described by coach Schantz as the grittiest and most athletic player on the team, is also back. He served time as the team's FOGO last season, winning a team-high 62 faceoffs. Defensively, he snagged 40 groundballs and forced seven turnovers. Offensively, he scored a pair of goals and added an assist.
There will be plenty of experience on the attack, also. Jarett Brunson headlines the group. He finished third on the team in points scored last season with 22 thanks to 17 goals and five assists. He's joined up front by fellow seniors Will Davis and Adrien Kreitlow. Davis had a goal and assist last season while Kreitlow had a goal and two assists.
The 2023 season got off to a rough start as United hosted Hudson, one of the state's best team, at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, Apr. 1. Sun Prairie's inexperience showed in a 17-5 loss. Kreitlow scored the first goal of the season, Anderon scored twice, and Weber sophomore Jackson Jerzak both found the back of the net. Uttech was under fire all afternoon but still managed to save 63% of the shots aimed at him.
The sting of that loss didn't last long, though. Sun Prairie turned around and earned an impressive 11-5 road win over Verona on Monday, Apr. 3 in their Big Badger conference opener.
Now 1-1 with an unblemished conference record, Sun Prairie's next three contests will all come against non-conference opponents. United will travel to Wauwatosa on Thursday, Apr. 6, host Arrowhead on Saturday, Apr. 8, and travel to Cedarburg on Friday, Apr. 14.