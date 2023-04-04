Sun Prairie boys lacrosse is undoubtedly entering a new era in the spring of 2023. The team is now a co-op of Sun Prairie East and the newly-opened Sun Prairie West High Schools, now operating under the moniker of "United" instead of Cardinals. Additionally, the program was hit hard by the graduation of the senior class of 2022.

Four members of that class went on to play collegiate lacrosse, including Dakota Ayres (Lincoln Memorial University), Wyatt Christensen (William Penn University), Moussa Diallo (Lincoln Benedictine University), and Jackson Johnson (Belmont Abbey College). Christensen was a first team all-conference selection after leading the team in both goals (37) and assists (19). Ayres also picked up second team all-conference honors.

TYLER WILCENSKI
Sun Prairie senior defenseman Tyler Wilcenski is the team's lone returning all-conference selection for the 2023 season.
AUSTIN WEBER
Sun Prairie United junior midfielder scored a goal in the team's season-opening loss to Hudson at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, Apr. 1.
PRESTON UTTECH
Sun Prairie senior goalie Preston Uttech makes a save in United's season-opening loss to Hudson at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, Apr. 1.
ADRIEN KREITLOW
Sun Prairie senior attacker Adrien Kreitlow makes a move in United's season-opening loss to Hudson at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Saturday, Apr. 1.