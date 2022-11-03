FIRST TEAM

Carsten Ganter, senior, goalkeeper

CARSTEN GANTER
Sun Prairie East senior goalkeeper Carsten Ganter was named first team all-conference by the Big Eight in 2022.
LUCAS ALBRIGHT
Sun Prairie East sophomore midfielder Lucas Albright was named second team all-conference by the Big Eight in 2022.
LANDON HOLMEN
Sun Prairie East junior midfielder Landon Holmen was named second team all-conference by the Big Eight in 2022.
ETHAN CORREA
Sun Prairie East senior forward Ethan Correa was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight in 2022.
ELI THAO
Sun Prairie East senior midfielder Eli Thao was named honorable mention all-conference by the Big Eight in 2022.

