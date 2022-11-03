Ganter was not only the Big Eight’s best goalkeeper this season, he could be in contention to be one of the best in the state of Wisconsin once all of the awards are handed out. This is Ganter’s second consecutive first team all-conference selection.
He spent 1,510 minutes in goal for the Cardinals this season, saving 130 of 153 shots on goal for a save percentage of 85%. He allowed just 23 goals in 20 games, a goals allowed average of 1.22.
SECOND TEAM
Lucas Albright, sophomore, midfield
Albright’s reputation as a strong player began last season as a freshman, where he cracked a loaded Sun Prairie lineup as a defender and earned honorable mention all-conference honors.
His role on the team grew exponentially this season as he moved to the midfield to get more involved with the offense. The decision proved to be a wise one as Albright led the team in goals this season with 11, pushing his case to be named second team all-conference. He tacked on an extra three assists to put up a whopping 25 points.
Landon Holmen, junior, defense
Holmen cracks the all-conference list for the first time in his career in 2022 after spearheading the Cardinals’ defense. With a reliable goalkeeper behind them, Holmen and his defense could let it fly on challenges. This led to six shutouts on the year, including one against state power Oak Creek.
Holmen also got himself involved in the offense. He scored two goals and added two assists in 2022, tying for second on the team in total points with six.
HONORABLE
MENTION
Ethan Correa, senior, forward
The Sun Prairie East offense relied heavily on youth this season, but Ethan Correa was able to offer some senior leadership and experience from his forward position. He was a facilitator, often setting up the offense with well-placed passes. He finished the year with two assists.
Eli Thao, senior, midfield
Thao was a staple in the middle of Sun Prairie East’s lineup in 2022. Whether setting up an offensive push or recovering defensively, he logged valuable minutes in the midfield for the Cardinals. He finished fifth on the team in points with four thanks to a goal and two assists.