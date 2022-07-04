Sun Prairie baseball’s class of 2022 was best represented by its leadership ability. The final senior baseball players of Sun Prairie High School took their role seriously, ready to step up and do whatever was needed to help the team win. This impressive attitude was best personified by senior Branden Garde.
Garde garnered praise from his Hall-of-Fame head coach, Rob Hamilton, following the high school season. On a team where regular reps in the field or at the plate were hard to come by, Hamilton admired how Garde was always ready, always performed, and always contributed to an overall positive energy with the team.
His work in limited action with the Cardinals, paired with his performance in travel ball, earned him a chance to play at the next level. This fall, Garde will take his talents to Bryant & Stratton college in Wauwatosa and continue his baseball career.
He knew he had to be prepared for the jump in competition. After a light spring, he needed reps. His answer to this predicament turned out to be pretty close to home. Garde has been getting reps in the Dairyland Collegiate League with the Maunesha River Rats, which are based in Waterloo.
The opportunity came by way of a teammate. Jake Williams, a 2020 Sun Prairie High School graduate, participated in the DCL’s inaugural season last year. The experience was obviously a good one as he recommended Garde participate as well.
Bryant & Stratton’s existence as a National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) school qualified Garde for entry into the DCL, which is as a wooden bat summer league for any player with collegiate eligibility remaining across the country. The DCL hopes to soon become a Northwoods feeder league and is filled with talented players looking to hone their craft.
“I love it,” Garde said of the DCL. “It’s been great to get experience against college level pitchers and get college reps in the field. Hopefully this all helps me out when I actually head out to college.”
Things have been good so far for Garde with the River Rats, too. He’s participated in eight of the Rats’ 16 games thus far in the 2022 season. He leads the team in batting average with a .400 thanks to eight hits, two of which turned into doubles. He has knocked in eight RBIs, drawn five walks, and come in to score 11 times.
He got the start at shortstop on Thursday, June 30 for Maunesha but has shown from his time with Sun Prairie that he can play just about any position on the field and do so successfully.
“It feels so nice to get some more reps,” Garde said. “I also feel like my game has improved since high school. I feel like I’m more smooth and less hard on myself.”
Garde, as well as the rest of his teammates, have been playing some exceptional ball. They have the River Rats sitting atop the 5-team league right now with a 12-4 overall record. They hold a 2-game lead over the Wisconsin Cheese Kings with another month of baseball to go before the DCL playoffs in early August.
Perhaps more importantly than the baseball aspect of things, Garde is having fun and making friends with his new River Rats teammates.
“They’re a great group of guys,” Garde said. “They know when to have fun and when to buckle down and focus on the game. It’s been awesome.”
Garde and his River Rats have a lot of baseball left on the slate. Maunesha averages four games per week through the month of July until the DCL playoffs begin on August 2nd. The race for 1st in the league should be a fun one, and Garde is enjoying the ride.
“It’s just fun,” Garde said. “I’ve been playing baseball since I was four years old. I just hope I can keep playing.”