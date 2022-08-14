SUN PRAIRIE WEST GIRLS GOLF

The Sun Prairie West girls golf team poses with their trophy after winning an invitational at Watertown Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 11. 

 Maggie Gugel

The Sun Prairie West girls golf team is off to a hot start. The girls are responsible for putting the first trophy in school history into Sun Prairie West's trophy case, winning an invitational at the Watertown Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 11. 

The Wolves were one of 18 teams at the season-opening event, as well as Baraboo, Brookfield Central, DeForest, East Troy, Edgewood, Fort Atkinson, Hamilton, Jefferson, Kettle Moraine, Lakeside Lutheran, McFarland, Milton, Monona Grove, Muskego, Pius XI Catholic, Sun Prairie East, and Watertown.