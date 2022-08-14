The Sun Prairie West girls golf team is off to a hot start. The girls are responsible for putting the first trophy in school history into Sun Prairie West's trophy case, winning an invitational at the Watertown Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 11.
The Wolves were one of 18 teams at the season-opening event, as well as Baraboo, Brookfield Central, DeForest, East Troy, Edgewood, Fort Atkinson, Hamilton, Jefferson, Kettle Moraine, Lakeside Lutheran, McFarland, Milton, Monona Grove, Muskego, Pius XI Catholic, Sun Prairie East, and Watertown.
Sun Prairie West put up a team score of 384, narrowly edging out Lakeside Lutheran's team score of 386 to snag first place. Jefferson took third with 388, Edgewood finished fourth with 391, and Muskego rounded out the top five with a 395.
As is usually the case, the Royle sisters brought their A-game. Isabel finished seventh individually with her score of 88. Sophia was right behind her in eighth with a score of 89. Senior Rebecca Perko managed to slip under the 100-stroke mark as well with a 95. Senior Asya Flood shot a 112 and junior Olivia Norton rounded out the varsity with a 154.
Hannah Dunk, a senior from Milton, was the medalist on the day with an individual score of 74. Lakeside Lutheran junior Breezy Roman was second with an 81 and Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt was third with an 82.
Cross-town rival Sun Prairie East was without two of its top golfers on Thursday. Seniors Lucy Strey and Ellie Kim, expected to be two of the varsity's best, were unavailable. In their absence, the Cardinals finished in 17th with a team score of 524.
Senior Margo Woldt was Sun Prairie East's best performer, tying for 19th with an individual score of 97. Junior Abby Kaminski shot a 136, junior Kelsi Lauritsen shot a 142, and junior Haley Swomia shot a 149.
The Wolves and Cardinals had better get used to seeing each other for this upcoming week.
On Monday, Aug. 15, Sun Prairie East is hosting a junior varsity invitational at Sun Prairie Golf Course, which Sun Prairie West will participate in. They're joined by other Big Eight conference squads like Janesville Craig, La Follette, Madison West, Middleton, and Verona as well as non-conference area opponents Waunakee and McFarland.
Then, it's Sun Prairie West's turn to play host. The Wolves will host their only home match of the 2022 season on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Sun Prairie Golf Course. Sun Prairie East and Janesville Craig will be in attendance, making it West's first conference match in its existence.