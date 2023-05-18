Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin will host the 12th Annual Girls on the Run Spring 5K presented by SSM Health on Saturday, June 3rd at Verona Area High School. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program designed to teach critical life skills and inspire 3-8th grade girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through running. During the program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K run.
The 5K run is the culminating experience for Girls on the Run’s largest-ever spring season. Over 320 remarkable volunteer coaches are supporting over 1120 girls at 78 sites throughout South Central Wisconsin.
Programming is taking place at schools and sites in Beaver Dam, Beloit, Cambria-Friesland, Cottage Grove, Cross Plains, DeForest, Fitchburg, Edgerton, Janesville, Lake Mills, Madison, McFarland, Middleton, Milton, Mineral Point, Monona, Monroe, Mount Horeb, New Glarus, Oregon, Portage, Richland Center, Sauk Prairie, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, and Verona.
Participation in the 5K event is open to the public and all proceeds from the event benefit Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin and their mission to help girls activate their limitless potential and boldly pursue their dreams.
The Girls on the Run 5K presented by SSM Health is a family-friendly event. Online registration is open through May 30th. The registration fee includes an event t-shirt, free photos, and a finisher medal. This is the first time the event is taking place in Verona.
Christine Benedict, Executive Director for Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin shares, “We are so excited to bring a record number of participants together for our largest-ever Girls on the Run 5K. No matter their pace, crossing the finish line is a powerful accomplishment that helps participants understand the joys of working hard to achieve a goal. With thousands of finish-line smiles, the event is truly an epic celebration of girl power.”
The event begins at 9:00am on Saturday, June 3rd at Verona Area High School. Event day registration ($40) is available. For more information about the event, registration, and volunteer opportunities, visit https://www.girlsontherunscwi.org/5K.
Trained volunteer coaches lead small teams through the research-based lessons which include dynamic discussions, activities and running games. Girls in 3rd-5th grade develop essential skills to help them prepare for adolescence and establish a lifetime appreciation for health and fitness.
The program culminates with the girls creating and executing a community impact project and completing a celebratory 5K event. Since 2005, over 20,000 girls at over 100 program sites throughout South Central WI have benefited from Girls on the Run.
About SSM Health in Wisconsin : SSM Health (www.ssmhealth.com/about) is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system serving the comprehensive health needs of communities across the Midwest through a robust and fully integrated health care delivery system. The organization’s more than 40,000 employees and physicians are committed to providing exceptional health care services and revealing God’s healing presence to everyone they serve.
In Wisconsin, SSM Health employs approximately 14,500 people, serving the south-central part of the state through a community-based network of leading physicians/providers, and inpatient and outpatient care facilities.
The organization provides high-quality coordinated care across seven hospitals, ten post-acute care facilities, and more than 85 physician offices and other outpatient care sites. SSM Health also serves nearly 398,000 lives through Dean Health Plan, making it one of the largest and most diversified HMOs in the Midwest.