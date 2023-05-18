GOTR FINISH LINE

The 12th annual “Girls on the Run” 5k will be run at Verona Area High School on Saturday, June 3.

 Contributed

Girls on the Run of South Central Wisconsin will host the 12th Annual Girls on the Run Spring 5K presented by SSM Health on Saturday, June 3rd at Verona Area High School. Girls on the Run is a positive youth development program designed to teach critical life skills and inspire 3-8th grade girls to be joyful, healthy and confident through running. During the program, girls participate in lessons that foster confidence, build peer connections, and encourage community service while they prepare for an end-of-season celebratory 5K run.

The 5K run is the culminating experience for Girls on the Run’s largest-ever spring season. Over 320 remarkable volunteer coaches are supporting over 1120 girls at 78 sites throughout South Central Wisconsin.