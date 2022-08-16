Splitting a roster in half would ruin most programs across the state of Wisconsin. Yet, Sun Prairie East still resembles a state power despite West’s new presence on the other side of town. A majority of the returning production from Sun Prairie’s state finals squad from last season found itself at East, and the Cardinals will look to make some noise in their first year in Division 2.
For the Cardinals, they don’t see the situation as much different from any other year. At least, that’s what senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski says. He beamed with confidence in his squad in conversations prior to the season.
“Our goals don’t change,” Kaminski said. “We still have aspirations to clinch a spot in the playoffs, win conference, and get to state.”
Jerry’s father, head coach Brian Kaminski, agrees.
“We have a great tradition here at Sun Prairie,” Brian Kaminski said. “We should continue to set our goals high just like we did before. We aren’t going to change, we’re not going to back down. It’s a different year, but we won’t make any excuses. Nobody is going to feel sorry for Sun Prairie football and we aren’t going to feel sorry for ourselves. It’s a challenge, but we’re going to take it one game at a time. It is what it is and we’re going to do everything we can to be great.”
Jerry can have this type of confidence in his team because he’s the catalyst that makes it go. Son of East head coach Brian Kaminski, Jerry is the signal caller of one of the state’s best offenses. Kaminski took sole possession of the starting role before last season and hit the ground running, completing 182 of his 304 pass attempts (a 60% completion rate) for 2,559 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. More than just a pocket passer, he also scrambled for 382 additional yards and seven more touchdowns.
He led Sun Prairie to an undefeated regular season, a Big Eight Conference championship, and a trip through the WIAA playoffs all the way to the state championship game. For his efforts, Kaminski was named 1st team all-state and all-conference.
In addition to a stellar junior season, Kaminski also doesn’t have to worry about his college decision anymore as he heads into his senior campaign. He committed to the University of South Dakota in late June, solidifying his status as a collegiate Division 1 quarterback and taking the stress of recruiting off of his shoulders.
East’s deep roster of receivers will make things even easier for Kaminski. Jonathan Vandewalle, an honorable mention all-conference selection from a season ago, is the headliner. The senior was named a team captain prior to the season, and he’s a burner of a deep threat that will keep opposing safeties honest this season. He caught 22 balls for 412 yards and four scores last season. He and Kaminski have a special connection on go balls, where Kaminski always seems to drop the ball right in the bread basket.
Additionally, Connor Stauff returns for the Cardinals. On a roster loaded with upperclassman talent, Stauff was a vital part of the offense last season as a sophomore. He operated primarily out of the slot, catching 48 passes for 492 yards and six scores. He’s a perfect compliment underneath for Vandewalle’s deep-threat abilities.
The “breakout” candidate brought up most this offseason was senior Evan Richmond. Both Jerry and Brian Kaminski sang the senior’s praises all summer, claiming he had worked his tail off to be a major contributor this season. His route running has looked crisp in practice and he shows reliable hands. He should be the third receiving option for the Cardinals.
“We’ve thrown two or three times a week basically since the state championship game,” Jerry Kaminski said of he and his receiver’s offseason workout strategy. “It’s been great. Our strength is our chemistry. It’s almost like I just have to look at the guys and we’re on the same page.”
It certainly helps that the Cardinals have a devastating one-two punch at the running back position. Seniors Cortez LeGrant and Kolton Walters return this season to continue where they left off as juniors. Early in the season, the two split carries out of the backfield. As Walters battled some midseason injuries, LeGrant exploded. He carried 190 times for 1,467 yards and 22 touchdowns, earning 1st team all-state and all-conference honors in the process.
Walters was no slouch, either. He turned his 76 carries into 521 yards and nine scores. The two compliment each other well and should provide a strong rushing attack for the Cardinals this season.
Replacing class of 2022 graduate Davis Hamilton at the H-back position will be no easy task, but senior Drew Kavanaugh was tabbed as someone to keep an eye on to get plenty of reps. Davis Whetten, a senior who’s new to the district by way of Las Vegas, has also been competing for reps.
Splitting a team in half can have a serious negative effect in the trenches, but Sun Prairie East looks to be reloaded on the offensive line, as well. Logan Gross got some varsity reps as just a sophomore last season, and he’s been seeing most of his action come at right tackle prior to this year. Fellow junior Alton Williams is tasked with replacing Evan Malcore, a two-time all-state selection and current Northern Illinois football player, at left tackle. Williams is a mountain, standing 6’8” and weighing in at 265 lbs. on this season’s roster. He’s also impressed with both his pass and run blocking ability this summer.
With Gross and Williams seemingly solidified at the tackle spots, the Cardinals are still working through the interior of the line. Capable maulers like seniors Corey Sammer, Caedmon Lund, and Ian Lips as well as junior Logan Winge continue to duke it out through camp to find their spots.
“It’s a work in progress,” Brian Kaminski said of the interior of the offensive line. “We’re not exactly finalized there, but we’re confident we’ll continue to see growth.”
Defensively, the Cardinals have a balanced mix of returning stars and fresh faces to make for an interesting approach. Defensive coordinator Tim Bass is back once again to lead them, which should ease the transition for newcomers.
Up front, the Cardinals return a force in senior Nolan Olson. Olson was one of the biggest all-conference snubs last season after he racked up 61 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six sacks, and an interception. He’ll catch an assist from seniors Billy Benson and Talib Miller in the defensive line rotation, both of whom drew praise from coach Kaminski for their hard work in the offseason. He believes this trio will be a strength of the defense.
While the defensive line seems set, the same can’t be said for the inside linebacker position. Whetten, the newcomer to the area, is locked in a battle for reps with other Cardinals like Lips, Grant Camp, and Hector Rivera-Rodriguez.
Sun Prairie East finds a bit more stability at the outside linebacker position as junior Jace Stolte and senior Jack Watkins have separated themselves as starters.
The Cardinals should have one of the class of 2024’s best overall players at safety, but junior Sam Ostrenga is still recovering from a broken ankle. He just got out of his boot last week, and will still be sidelined for the foreseeable future. Fortunately, Sun Prairie East has options.
Senior Brady Shanahan, a team captain, returns after a strong junior season at safety for the Cardinals. He recorded 36 tackles last season and was impressive in coverage. Senior Andrew Zielsdorf and sophomore Cooper White have also been tabbed as potential contributors to the position.
Senior Fabrizzio Roman served in a backup role at cornerback last season behind a strong class of 2022, but he showed flashes in limited action to be a solid corner. He’s joined by team captain Richmond on the other side of the field. Both have displayed good hip fluidity. With Richmond also expected to contribute on offense, depth will be important. Zielsdorf can also play corner, as well as Stauff. They’ll provide some necessary backup reps.
“We have a lot of good depth,” Olson said of the defense. “We still have a lot of guys coming back, specifically in the defensive backfield, that will help fill things out.”
On special teams, Sun Prairie East is lucky to return senior kicker Trevor Schultz. Schultz was a stellar leg for the Cardinals last season as he knocked down 62 of his 67 extra point attempts and buried four field goals. He’s worked hard in the offseason, it looks like he can hit from even deeper this year. He’s a secret weapon Sun Prairie East can utilize in close games.
Once again, Sun Prairie East looks to have solid contributors at every level on both sides of the ball. Perhaps more important than the talent on the field is how the Cardinals have gotten along away from it this summer.
“The split actually helped our team get a lot closer this year,” Jerry Kaminski said. “There aren’t as many guys, and our seniors made an effort to get out on the field with all of the guys as much as possible. We really built some good chemistry and relationships as a group.”
Sun Prairie East will need that combination of talent and chemistry to click quickly, as things get tough early for the Cardinals in 2022.
A warm-up home game with Monona Grove to start the year will be followed by a visit from Mukwonago on Friday, Aug. 26. The Indians are billed as one of Division 1’s top teams this year, and they’re out for revenge. Last season, Sun Prairie dashed Mukwonago’s state title aspirations with a dramatic 38-31 victory in Level 4 of the WIAA state tournament.
On top of a solid non-conference schedule, the Cardinals have a new slate of conference opponents to worry about. Sun Prairie East moves from the Big Eight Conference to the Badger - Large Conference this season. New conference opponents include Beaver Dam, Milton, Oregon, Sun Prairie West, Watertown, and Waunakee.
Obviously, Friday, Sept. 16 will be circled on everyone’s calendar as it is the first ever meeting on the gridiron between Sun Prairie East and West. There’s no bad blood between these cross-town foes, yet. For now, they still see each other as family.
“It’s a weird process,” Brian Kaminski said of the split. “The hardest thing for me is the relationship piece. You work so hard to build these kids into great young men, and I feel like I know these guys on a whole different level. I’ve coached some of the guys who are at West now since they were five years old.”
The Cardinals and Wolves’ clash is inevitable, as is Sun Prairie East’s eventual date with Waunakee. The Warriors are now Sun Prairie East’s biggest obstacle as they are the reigning Division 2 state champions. If the Cardinals want a conference championship and a state ring, they will have to go through Waunakee twice.
Despite the challenges, the Cardinals still maintain an unshakable sense of confidence. This may technically be Sun Prairie East’s first year of competition, but these athletes still feel the tradition and importance of being a Cardinal.
“We’re fired up,” Olson said. “We’re ready to go out there and compete. We’re focused on beating every team we see. We’ve been locked in all summer with a focus on playing fast. It’s surreal to be playing with these guys for the last time as seniors. We want to go win it all, that’s the main goal.”