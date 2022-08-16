SUN PRAIRIE EAST FOOTBALL
The 2022 Sun Prairie East football team poses for a team picture on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.

Splitting a roster in half would ruin most programs across the state of Wisconsin. Yet, Sun Prairie East still resembles a state power despite West’s new presence on the other side of town. A majority of the returning production from Sun Prairie’s state finals squad from last season found itself at East, and the Cardinals will look to make some noise in their first year in Division 2.

For the Cardinals, they don’t see the situation as much different from any other year. At least, that’s what senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski says. He beamed with confidence in his squad in conversations prior to the season.

JERRY KAMINSKI
RIGHT: Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski scrambles out of the pocket during a three-team scrimmage at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 12.
NOLAN OLSON
Sun Prairie East senior defensive lineman Nolan Olson fires off the ball during a four-team scrimmage at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Friday, Aug. 12.
TREVOR SCHULTZ
ABOVE: Sun Prairie East senior kicker Trevor Schultz launches a field goal attempt at practice at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium on Monday, Aug. 8.

2022 Sun Prairie East football roster

# FIRST LAST GRADE HEIGHT WEIGHT Position
1Caedmon JerryLund Kaminski 12 126’3” 6’2”340 200OL/DL QB/DB
274 SamLogan OstrengaGross 1111 5’11”6’3” 175260 RB/DBOL/DL
375 ConnorTy StauffTurek 1111 5’10”6’4” 165280 WR/DBOL/DL
478 TeddyAaron WagnerVega 1112 6’6’ 185270 WR/DBOL/DL
582 DrewEvan KavanaughBailey 11 6’3”12 1956’1” QB/HB160 WR/DB
6 Trevor Schulz 12 6’ 155 WR/DB/K
7 Davis Whetten 12 6’2” 220 HB/LB
8 Brady Shanahan 12 5’11” 150 WR/DB
9 Curtis Johnson 11 6’0” 225 OL/DL
10 Evan RIchmond 12 6’3” 170 WR/DB
11 Andrew Zielsdorf 12 5’11” 160 WR/DB
13 Jonathan Vandewalle 12 6’ 170 WR/DB
14 Fabrizzio Roman 12 5’10” 160 WR/DB
15 Jack Watkins 12 5’11” 175 WR/DB
16 Isaac Wendler 11 6’ 190 WR/LB
17 Luke Damm 11 6’ 165 WR/DB
18 Cooper White 10 5’11” 155 WR/DB
20 David Jaramillo 12 6’2” 195 RB/LB
21 Hector Rivera-Rodriguez 12 5’10” 180 OL/DL
23 Cortez LeGrant 12 5’11” 175 RD/DB
24 James Durbin 12 5’9” 145 WR/DB
25 Gavin Van Wie 11 6’3” 195 HB/DL
26 Dillon Stewart 12 6’2” 165 WR/DB
27 Tyler Rauls 12 6’3” 180 RB/LB
28 John McLean 11 5’9” 175 RB/LB
30 Nevyn Couti 11 6’5” 175 RB/DB
32 Ashton Vue 11 5’7” 130 WR/DB
33 Jace Stolte 11 6’3” 195 WR/LB
36 AJ Colvin 11 5’6” 165 RB/DB
44 Grant Camp 11 6’ 205 HB/LB
45 Jaxon Sadowski 12 5’11” 185 HB/LB
48 Tanner Zeeh 11 5’10” 200 OL/LB
50 Billy Benson 12 6’ 240 OL/DL
51 Kaydin Logan 12 5’9” 215 OL/DL
52 Nolan Olson 12 6’3” 255 OL/DL
53 Ian Lips 12 6’2” 205 OL/DL
54 Logan Culbertson 12 6’1” 205 OL/DL
55 Talib Miller 12 6’ 230 OL/DL
56 Nathan Codlyn 11 5’10” 240 OL/DL
62 Logan Winge 11 5’9” 260 OL/DL
64 Nathan Wolford 11 5’11” 250 OL/DL
68 Alton Williams 11 6’8” 265 OL/DL
73