Sun Prairie baseball is entering a new era in the spring of 2023. Not only have the Cardinals had their numbers cut as the high school split into East and West, they’re under new leadership. Longtime assistant Jack Marchese steps in to take the place of Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall of Fame head coach Rob Hamilton. Hamilton spent years establishing a winning culture in his 22 years at the helm, winning six state championships. Marchese aims to keep that trend going.

JACK MARCHESE
Jack Marchese (left) takes the reins of the Sun Prairie East baseball program from Rob Hamilton (right) heading into the 2023 season.

“The only thing that changes is the name,” Marchese said. “There’s been a very strong foundation laid over the years by coach Hamilton. This coaching staff has been here for long stretches of it. The style of play doesn’t change. Our emphasis on playing the game the right way is still our primary focus.”

SAM OSTRENGA
Sun Prairie East junior Sam Ostrenga returns in 2023 after being named second team all-conference as a sophomore.
ZACH BRZEZINSKI
Sun Prairie East senior Zach Brzezinski will be a vital pitching arm for the Cardinals in 2023.

