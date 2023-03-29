Sun Prairie baseball is entering a new era in the spring of 2023. Not only have the Cardinals had their numbers cut as the high school split into East and West, they’re under new leadership. Longtime assistant Jack Marchese steps in to take the place of Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association (WBCA) Hall of Fame head coach Rob Hamilton. Hamilton spent years establishing a winning culture in his 22 years at the helm, winning six state championships. Marchese aims to keep that trend going.
“The only thing that changes is the name,” Marchese said. “There’s been a very strong foundation laid over the years by coach Hamilton. This coaching staff has been here for long stretches of it. The style of play doesn’t change. Our emphasis on playing the game the right way is still our primary focus.”
This is Marchese’s second time leading a program. He spent nine years as the head coach at West Allis Hale prior to spending 16 years as an assistant at Sun Prairie. His coaching staff is beefed up with familiar names and longtime assistants like Chad Kavanaugh, Aaron Buss, Mike Pogue, and plenty more.
His transition into head coach of the Cardinals will also be eased by the wealth of talent returning to the program this spring.
Sun Prairie East returns four second team all-conference selections from last season: juniors Sam Ostrenga, Drew Kavanaugh, and Isaac Wendler as well as sophomore Max Glusick.
Ostrenga, also a standout in football, had his 2022 season cut short due to a broken ankle. Before the premature end of his season, his impressive speed made him a ball-hawking center fielder as well as a menace on the base path with 19 stolen bases. He put up a batting average of 0.321 as a sophomore with a 0.411 slugging percentage. He returns as the leader of the outfield once again in 2023.
Kavanaugh drew all-conference accolades for his batting contributions as the team’s designated hitter last season. He put up a batting average of 0.364 with an on-base percentage of 0.500, knocking around 13 RBIs. This season, he looks to slot in at first base while also lending his abilities to the pitching rotation.
Wendler was a breakout candidate prior to his sophomore season and lived up to that billing. He had 12 RBIs and scored 18 times as the team’s primary third baseman last season. He’ll also figure in to the pitching rotation this season.
Glusick earned his all-conference status as an outfielder but may fill a different role this season. His natural athleticism made him a stellar left fielder, but he’ll transition to the infield this season and battle for the starting spot at second base with junior Joe Jacobs.
Two utility players will be major factors to Sun Prairie’s success this season: senior Jack Watkins and junior John Hadley. Both players are in contention for outfield spots as well as the third base position, as is Wendler. Hadley will likely man first base when Kavanaugh is pitching and even does some pitching himself.
Outside of those two, junior Luke Damm and seniors Joe Boyce and Zach Brzezinski will also contribute to the outfield rotation. As for the infield, sophomore Trystan Fry and senior Evan Richmond are duking things out for the shortstop position.
Brzezinski’s abilities are best used on the pitching mound, though. After a strong junior campaign, he looks to slot in as the team’s ace in 2023. He’s joined in the rotation by senior Evan Richmond, Kavanaugh, Wendler, Jacobs. The Cardinals also have a pair of fireballers that could help close games out, senior Davis Whetten and junior Grant Camp.
Whoever’s pitching, they’ll be throwing to one of two senior catchers, Tyler Rauls or Logan Kubly. Both will be getting their first serious varsity time this season.
“I love this team,” Marchese said. “We are athletic. There’s no clunkiness to our practices because our guys can move around to different positions. They listen well and can apply coaching to their game quickly.”
Sun Prairie East’s new era is set to begin on Saturday, Apr. 1 with a home matchup with non-conference Waunakee. The Cardinals will play their first Big Eight conference game at home against Madison East on Tuesday, Apr. 4.
With a change at head coach and a slighter roster, some would expect a slip in production. For Marchese and his team, they expect to continue living up to the legacy of Cardinal baseball.
“We’re excited,” Marchese said. “The guys still expect to be a good team. This is a motivated group. We have to go out and prove it now. We have to go execute and produce and play baseball the right way. If we do that, I think we’ll be okay.”