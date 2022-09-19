The culmination of two days packed with racing excitement at Wisconsin’s Action Track was highlighted by twin features in six different divisions. Twin 50 lap Late Model main events presented by Brown Heating and Air Conditioning led the way. Dale Nottestad of Cambridge entered the evening with a leg up on the competition after claiming the 50 lap event the night before. But it was Jefferson’s Jason Erickson who stood tall when the dust settled, picking up his fourth career Wisconsin State Championship, including two in a row.
Michael Grueneberg and Chris Chenoweth paced the first feature as 23 drivers took the green flag. Chenoweth grabbed the early lead with Grueneberg back to second and Ryan Goldade third. Erickson began his trek to the front, taking to the outside to pick up the fourth position before a caution waved on lap six.
As racing resumed, Chenoweth moved back out front with Goldade up to challenge Grueneberg for second. Goldade made the pass on lap nine, bringing Erickson along for third. Erickson continued forward, drawing even with Goldade on lap 12. A lap later, Erickson was clear in second and looking ahead to Chenoweth. Erickson ran down the leader, diving under Chenoweth on lap 20 and motoring into the lead as they raced off turn four.
The second yellow flag of the race flew on lap 24 for a melee in turns three and four. Erickson fired back into the lead on the restart and drove away from the pack to score the feature win. Dale Nottestad made it up to second with Goldade, Chenoweth and Grueneberg rounding out the top five.
Stephen Scheel and Luke Westenberg brought feature number two to green as they battled for the early lead. Westenberg moved ahead on lap six with Scheel dropping in behind him. Don Gaserude was third while Dale Nottestad entered fourth on lap 11.
On lap 13, Scheel returned alongside Westenberg, taking the inside groove on the leader. Two laps later, Scheel moved out front alone just as Erickson entered the top five. The leaders ran nose to tail for several laps while Scheel continued to show the way. On lap 34, Erickson slipped under Nottestad, stealing fourth two laps later. Westenberg launched one more bid to get back to the lead on lap 37, just as Erickson began to challenge Gaserude for third. Erickson completed the pass on lap 38, needed to get at least one more position to score the overall title.
Scheel recleared for the lead with nine laps remaining as Erickson drew in behind Westenberg for second. With four laps to go, Erickson took to the high side of Westenberg, scoring the position. Erickson wanted one more spot to sweep the evening’s features, but Scheel held off his advances in the closing laps to secure the victory.
Erickson was second ahead of Westenberg, Gaserude and Nottestad. After three features, Erickson and Nottestad were tied for the overall championship. By laying down the quickest lap in qualifying, Erickson won the tiebreaker to wear the crown as overall winner of the 42nd annual event.
Adam Hansen took the lead in the first of two 25 lap Legend features after passing Shawn Gunsolus on lap three. Jacob Tiegan charged toward the front, getting to second behind Hansen on lap five. Tiegan continued forward, drawing even with Hansen and passing for the lead on lap six.
Meanwhile, Dillon Schwanbeck was also making his way toward the front, getting to third by lap nine. A lap later, Schwanbeck slipped by Hansen for second as he looked to close the gap on Tiegan out front. But Tiegan stayed strong in the caution free event, crossing the stripe first for the win ahead of Schwanbeck. Ben Massman, Robby Morrison and Adam Powers.
Jesse Bernhagen took the lead in the second feature while Schwanbeck was quickly making his way to the front. Schwanbeck got to second on lap five with Tiegan trying to stick close as well. On lap nine, Schwanbeck drove to the low side of Bernhagen, trying to lead.
At the same time, Tiegan went high, driving by both of them to grab the lead. Schwanbeck cleared for second on lap 12 and drove up behind Tiegan. Two pair of competitors launched an intense battle for the lead, each knowing they needed to beat the other to secure the overall title. Tiegan and Schwanbeck swapped paint several times as they also swapped the lead until Schwanbeck moved out front on lap 15.
Tiegan spent the final ten circuits trying everything he could to get back alongside Schwanbeck. But he was unable to get it done, as Schwanbeck flew past the checkers first for the win with Tiegan settling for second. Ben Massman was third ahead of Robby Morrison and Bernhargen. Schwanbeck captured the overall title with his feature win, marking his third straight championship in the event.
Cain rocketed to the front of the second feature as they completed the opening lap. Jayden Johnson followed up to second as the top two drivers broke away from the pack. Johnson stuck close behind Cain, peeking low on several occasions as he tried to draw even.
But Johnson couldn’t make the move stick as Cain was able to fend him off each time. Contact with lapped traffic on the final lap resulted in Johnson stalling out just before the finish line while Cain drove away to score the win. Bentley Thompson was second followed by Chase Gronert, Paegan Ellingson and Ace Oldenhoff. With his two feature wins, Lincoln Cain of Slinger was crowned the overall Bandolero champion.