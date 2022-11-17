Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski will go down as one of the most decorated athletes in Sun Prairie athletics history. The gunslinger added yet another award to his lengthy list this week as he was voted the winner of the Wisconsin Sports Network (WSN)’s Dave Krieg award, given to the state’s top senior quarterback.

“It felt great,” Kaminski said of the award. “Knowing all the hard work I put in this summer and last summer paid off feels really good. It really all goes back to the upperclassmen before me and the coaches setting the standard and expectation for hard work. A lot of guys, not just teammates but other players from around the state, reached out to congratulate me. That was really cool.”

JERRY KAMINSKI
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski was named the WSN Dave Krieg quarterback award winner in 2022.
TEAM CAPTAINS
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East’s senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski (1) was a team captain in both 2021 and 2022.
JERRY KAMINSKI
Buy Now

Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski was named the WSN Dave Krieg quarterback award winner in 2022.

Tags