Sun Prairie East senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski will go down as one of the most decorated athletes in Sun Prairie athletics history. The gunslinger added yet another award to his lengthy list this week as he was voted the winner of the Wisconsin Sports Network (WSN)’s Dave Krieg award, given to the state’s top senior quarterback.
“It felt great,” Kaminski said of the award. “Knowing all the hard work I put in this summer and last summer paid off feels really good. It really all goes back to the upperclassmen before me and the coaches setting the standard and expectation for hard work. A lot of guys, not just teammates but other players from around the state, reached out to congratulate me. That was really cool.”
The Dave Krieg award is the most recent in what’s been a busy awards season for Kaminski. In addition, he was also named the state’s offensive Player of the Year, the Large-4 region Player of the Year, the Badger—Large conference offensive Player of the Year, first team all-state, first team all-region, and first team all-conference.
Many of these awards were actually repeats. Kaminski was also first team all-state, all-region, and all-conference as a junior in 2021, as well as the Big Eight conference and Large-4 region offensive Player of the Year.
Additionally, Kaminski had the grades to be an academic all-state selection and was voted as a Sun Prairie team captain as both a junior and senior.
The awards are impressive, much like the stats he put up as a Cardinal. In 2022 alone, he completed 62% of his passes for 2,785 yards and 40 touchdowns with only seven interceptions. He also added 296 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.
This brought his career passing yardage total to 6,112. He threw 77 touchdowns in his time as a Cardinal as he racked up a career win/loss record of 30-4. He set the school records in career passing yards, career passing touchdowns, single-season passing yards, and single-season passing touchdowns.
Naturally, a prep career like that earned Kaminski a shot at the next level. He’ll be taking his talents to the University of North Dakota next fall, where he’ll be competing to be the team’s quarterback. It’ll be a new challenge, but Kaminski has proven he can get the job done.
“Obviously, it’s a whole different game in college,” Kaminski said. “Everyone at that level can play ball. Honestly, it motivates me to work even harder. I feel really motivated to be ready for the next challenge. I already feel a strong bond with the guys on the team and the 2023 recruiting class. It’s special.”
In conversations after winning the last of his many awards this fall, Kaminski was quick to thank many people. He thanked his father, Sun Prairie East head football coach Brian Kaminski, for always pushing him to work harder and for always believing and trusting in him.
He thanked the entire Sun Prairie East football coaching staff. Coach Kavanaugh, his neighbor, got a special shoutout for their tight relationship. Defensive coaches like Tim Bass were mentioned as well for never letting him take even one rep off in practice and continually pushing him.
Finally, he thanked Sun Prairie.
“This isn’t really an award for me, it’s for all the community,” Kaminski said. “The people here are awesome and have really always had my back. My teammates and coaches were also always there to push me and worked hard to be great.”