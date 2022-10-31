The Sun Prairie East cross country program wrapped up the 2022 season with representation at the WIAA state finals. There was a Cardinal in both the boys and girls Division 1 races as junior Jonah Marshall and sophomore Shaela Elert earned an opportunity to compete.
"At the end of the day, you look for them to represent the greater team," Sun Prairie East co-head coach Doug Maughan said. "They did their job, ran hard and represented the program. They did it both for themselves and the team."
That team element that both Marshall and Elert carried on was evident in their week of work leading up to the event. The season had already ended for their teammates, but plenty of Cardinals still came to practice all of last week to run or bike alongside Marshall and Elert as they prepped to take on the state meet.
This extra push from their teammates helped Elert and Marshall put up solid results. Marshall took 72nd overall in the boys race with his time of 17:09.2 and Elert finished 89th in the girls race with a time of 20:51.8.
So brings an end to Sun Prairie East's first season of cross country competition. The Cardinals endured the split of Sun Prairie High School into East and West and still put forth a strong season.
They took fifth in the Big Eight conference for the boys and seventh for the girls. Sun Prairie East also came very close to qualifying for the state finals as a team in both races as the boys finished third and the girls fourth at sectionals.
"We’re extremely pleased with our first year," Maughan said. "We didn’t know what to expect. Luckily, we had great assistant coaches and great leaders on the team as well as fantastic support from the parents All about communication and relationships. The running is the easy part, it's all about establishing good communication and relationships. We're happy to celebrate the kids' success this season and continue improving."