SHAELA ELERT

Sun Prairie East sophomore Shaela Elert runs at the WIAA Division 1 cross country state finals at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, Oct. 29.

 Sun Prairie East XC

The Sun Prairie East cross country program wrapped up the 2022 season with representation at the WIAA state finals. There was a Cardinal in both the boys and girls Division 1 races as junior Jonah Marshall and sophomore Shaela Elert earned an opportunity to compete.

"At the end of the day, you look for them to represent the greater team," Sun Prairie East co-head coach Doug Maughan said. "They did their job, ran hard and represented the program. They did it both for themselves and the team."

