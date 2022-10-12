Sun Prairie East senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle has made his decision for where he will continue his athletic and academic career. The 6-foot, 170 lbs. speedster has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with Iowa State University, he announced on his Twitter on Saturday, Oct. 8.

"This past week, something just hit me," Vandewalle said. "I just knew this is where I wanted to be. There's an amazing culture there. It's hard to put into words what Coach Campbell has done and what they've built there. That's something I want to be apart of. I texted the coaches and said I'm in. I wasn't going to pass up this opportunity."

Sun Prairie East senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle catches the first of his three touchdowns against Sun Prairie East on Friday, Sept. 16 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium.
Sun Prairie East senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle makes an over-the-shoulder touchdown catch against Monona Grove on Thursday, Aug. 18 at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium. 

