Sun Prairie East senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle has made his decision for where he will continue his athletic and academic career. The 6-foot, 170 lbs. speedster has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with Iowa State University, he announced on his Twitter on Saturday, Oct. 8.
"This past week, something just hit me," Vandewalle said. "I just knew this is where I wanted to be. There's an amazing culture there. It's hard to put into words what Coach Campbell has done and what they've built there. That's something I want to be apart of. I texted the coaches and said I'm in. I wasn't going to pass up this opportunity."
Vandewalle cited his performance at Iowa State summer football camps as the spark of his interest. He traveled to Ames to participate in both 2021 and 2022. The first trip set the stage, and Vandewalle grew closer with the staff in the year in-between before he could really show them what he had this past summer.
In college football, a preferred walk-on is a coveted recruit that the university doesn't have the space to offer a full scholarship to. Given the extra years of eligibility offered to all college football players following the COVID-19 pandemic, there's a logjam of available players in the sport right now. Vandewalle will receive academic assistance and can play his way into a football scholarship during his time there.
Vandewalle is certainly a coveted prospect, as well. He's been a vital part of Sun Prairie East's offense for the past three seasons.
He got his first taste of varsity action as a sophomore in the 2020 alternate spring season. He caught 11 passes for 189 yards and two touchdowns in just four games played. As a junior in 2021, he upped those numbers to 22 receptions for 412 yards and four touchdowns despite a loaded receiving corps on a state-bound Sun Prairie team.
Now a main option as a senior, Vandewalle is having his best season yet in 2022. He leads Sun Prairie East in touchdown receptions with 11 as he and senior quarterback Jerry Kaminski's on-field chemistry has been undeniable. He's hauled in 27 passes for 542 yards to help propel the potent passing offense.
Beyond his play on the field, who Vandewalle is as a person helped him gain this opportunity, as well.
"The coaches think I'm the type of guy that fits what they're trying to build," Vandewalle said. "They said they liked that I'm a leader both on and off the field. Personally, every day is a chance to do something good for yourself or for others. I want to leave a better mark on the world every day. I think the coaches recognized that in me. At camp, they realized who I am as a person and such. They liked that I took the time to teach others and that I was at the front of every drill, trying to be a good competitor."
With his college future decided, Vandewalle noted that there was a particular weight lifted off his shoulders in respect to the football season he's still in the middle of.
"Every high school player thinks about whats next," Vandewalle said. "Especially senior year. This definitely takes a weight off. Going into the rest of season, I'm allowed to focus on the team and those around me. I'm fully dedicated to a state championship and making a playoff run. It's also motivation that this is my last high school football season, I'll never get this time back. It's important to enjoy this now and soak it all in."
Vandewalle was sure to thank the Sun Prairie East coaching staff, his teachers, and his family for their support, encouragement, and the lessons learned on his football journey.