The Sun Prairie West football team was in desperate need for a win as it headed up to Beaver Dam on Friday, Sept. 30. The Wolves entered on a three-game losing streak, and the struggling Golden Beavers of Beaver Dam were one of just two conference games remaining on the schedule. 

It was a close game throughout, but West was able to rely on its best playmakers to come through when it mattered most. Senior running back and cornerback Jonathan Weah was chief among them. He had two big pass breakups on fourth down late in the game defensively and also scored the game-winning touchdown on offense as the Wolves survived, 21-14.

JONATHAN WEAH
Sun Prairie West senior cornerback Jonathan Weah stands in anticipation of a play against Beaver Dam on Friday, Sept. 30. Weah would have to massive defensive stands to help the Wolves to a win.
EAN ACKLEY
Sun Prairie West junior linebacker Ean Ackley wraps up a Beaver Dam ballcarrier on Friday, Sept. 30. He led the team in tackles on the game with a whopping 13.

