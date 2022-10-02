The Sun Prairie West football team was in desperate need for a win as it headed up to Beaver Dam on Friday, Sept. 30. The Wolves entered on a three-game losing streak, and the struggling Golden Beavers of Beaver Dam were one of just two conference games remaining on the schedule.
It was a close game throughout, but West was able to rely on its best playmakers to come through when it mattered most. Senior running back and cornerback Jonathan Weah was chief among them. He had two big pass breakups on fourth down late in the game defensively and also scored the game-winning touchdown on offense as the Wolves survived, 21-14.
"Every week, the coaching staff puts me in the right position to make plays," Weah said. "They know that I'm ready, and they've coached me to be ready. On offense, honestly it's all thanks to my offensive line and receivers. They blocked all the way down the field, it had nothing to do with me. I just broke a few tackles, the rest of the guys did their job."
The win ends a three-game Badger - Large losing streak for Sun Prairie West. The Wolves are now 4-3 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
"We're very proud of them," Sun Prairie West Josh O'Connor said. "That was an old-school, knock-down, drag-em-out kind of true football game. It was great to see how the guys responded. We play a lot of guys both ways so it was great to see them grit it out and make this go in our favor."
While the fourth quarter would bring fireworks, the first quarter buzzed by without hardly a highlight. Both Sun Prairie West and Beaver Dam are primarily running teams, so the first quarter was done in a flash as both sides looked to establish the rushing attack.
Neither team scored in the first quarter, but West senior running back Jay Dayne set the pace. He had one of his best games of the season, rushing for 145 yards and a touchdown. He set that pace early as he made a habit of bowling over Beaver Dam defenders.
West nearly broke the tie early in the second quarter with a field goal attempt from the 24, but Beaver Dam rose up for a massive block to keep things scoreless. The Wolves' defense quickly got the ball back to the offense. This time, there would be no stopping them.
On the first play of that ensuing possession, West junior quarterback Brady Rhoads lobbed up a pass to senior receiver John Hamilton up the left sideline. Hamilton had a step on his man, made the grab, and raced the remaining 54 yards into the endzone. A successful extra point made it a 7-0 lead for the Wolves.
The two teams traded punts before Beaver Dam could respond. The Golden Beavers got great field position as a deep punt from West gave them the ball on the Wolves' 40. Beaver Dam marched down the field and capped the drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to tie the game at seven all with under a minute remaining in the first half.
Sun Prairie West nearly responded before the clock hit zero. Rhoads lobbed up a prayer as time expired to senior receiver Will Davis. The pass looked to be intercepted, but Davis wrestled it away from the defender and made a break for the endzone. Unfortunately, he was tripped up and fell at the two yard line, leaving the score tied at seven heading into the break.
The opening possession of the second half belonged to West, and it was dominated by Dayne. He marched the offense up the field nearly single-handedly, eventually punching in a 13-yard bump to the left. The special teams unit had another snafu, though, as the extra point was blocked. This left West with only a 13-7 lead.
Beaver Dam did what it does best to respond, pound the rock on the ground. The Golden Beavers ate up five minutes of offense as they drove 80 yards down the field. A two-yard punch in from junior running back Camron Mendoza and a successful extra point gave Beaver Dam a 14-13 lead that lasted through the end of the third quarter.
The Wolves forced an impressive turnover on downs early in the fourth quarter, but the game seemed to be lost on the ensuing possession. The Wolves fumbled at the mesh point of a handoff, giving Beaver Dam the ball at the West 27.
Davis wouldn't let the game end like that, though. On Beaver Dam's next play, he ripped the ball right out of the running back's hands, giving new life to the Wolves.
West would fail on a fourth and 10 attempt on its next possession, giving Beaver Dam the ball back at its own 43 with about six minutes left to play. The defense did its part, forcing a fourth and eight. The Golden Beavers tried to call game by going for it, but Weah was just getting started making plays. Beaver Dam lofted a pass to the left, but Weah showed perfect coverage to break it up and give the ball back to his offense.
Sun Prairie West got the ball on its own 32 with 4:54 remaining on the clock and got to work. Rhoads got some easy air yards as he connected with Dayne and junior H-back Ean Ackley to chew the open field.
It was Weah's turn to step up once again. He took a handoff to the right from 34 yards out. He slipped a tackle near the line of scrimmage, jumped over a defender on the ground, and was gone. Rhoads hit Ackley for the two-point conversion to make it a clean 21-14 lead.
Beaver Dam had time to respond on offense. Weah would make one more big play, but it was preceded by perhaps the biggest defensive play of the game. Hamilton, lined up as an edge rusher, was shot out of a cannon on a pass attempt on third down. He came up with a massive sack to force a long fourth down for Beaver Dam.
The following play, the Golden Beavers again chose to test Weah on a wheel route to the right. Weah wasn't having it. He swatted the pass to the ground, solidifying the nail-biting win for the Wolves.
"He's just such a great athlete," O'Connor said of Weah. "We put him in a lot of tough situations, but we trust him to make plays. To see him make those big plays on defense was huge."
Rhoads had one of his better passing games of the season with eight completions for 170 yards and a score with no interceptions. Davis was his top receiver with four catches for 77 yards.
Defensively, Ackley put on a clinic from his linebacker position. He led the team in tackles with 13 as he was the primary stopping force for Beaver Dam's rushing attack. Davis pitched in seven tackles and senior linebacker Jack Johnson and junior cornerback Jacob Holland both had six.
Next up is a tough non-conference matchup for Sun Prairie West as they'll travel to DeForest on Friday, Oct. 7. The regular season will end a week later as the Wolves will host conference opponent Oregon on Friday, Oct. 14.