Sun Prairie United's boys hockey season has already pitched plenty of challenges. United has had close victories, blowout wins, and tough losses thus far. Thursday, Jan. 19 posed a new threat, as one of Sun Prairie's strengths, the penalty kill, failed it in a home matchup with Big Eight conference rival Madison West.

All three of the Regent's goals on the day came through the power play, two of which came in the first period to give them a 2-1 advantage. Sun Prairie was able to dig itself out of this hole with an explosion of offense in the second period, where it scored three goals in less than two minutes. Senior forward Adrien Kreitlow headlined this offensive surge as he scored two of his three goals on the day to help propel United to an eventual 6-3 come-from-behind victory.

ADRIEN KREITLOW
Sun Prairie United senior forward Adrien Kreitlow had three goals and an assist in their 6-3 home win over Madison West on Thursday, Jan. 19.
EVAN LUXFORD
Sun Prairie United senior forward Evan Luxford scored the first goal of an eventual 6-3 home win over Madison West on Thursday, Jan. 19.

BIG EIGHT BOYS HOCKEY STANDINGS AS OF 1/19

TEAM PTS GP W L T GF GA OVERALL
Verona 18 10 9 1 0 55 21 12-4-0
Madison Memorial 14 10 7 3 0 47 44 10-3-1
Middleton 12 8 6 2 0 42 18 12-6-0
Sun Prairie 7 8 3 4 1 32 31 7-7-2
Janesville 4 5 2 3 0 23 25 9-5-0
Madison West 3 9 1 7 1 26 43 5-9-3
Beloit Memorial 0 8 0 8 0 13 56 5-10-0

