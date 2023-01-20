Sun Prairie United's boys hockey season has already pitched plenty of challenges. United has had close victories, blowout wins, and tough losses thus far. Thursday, Jan. 19 posed a new threat, as one of Sun Prairie's strengths, the penalty kill, failed it in a home matchup with Big Eight conference rival Madison West.
All three of the Regent's goals on the day came through the power play, two of which came in the first period to give them a 2-1 advantage. Sun Prairie was able to dig itself out of this hole with an explosion of offense in the second period, where it scored three goals in less than two minutes. Senior forward Adrien Kreitlow headlined this offensive surge as he scored two of his three goals on the day to help propel United to an eventual 6-3 come-from-behind victory.
"It's all about our confidence," Sun Prairie head coach Troy Giesegh said. "We try to put these guys in a position to succeed, but it's up to them to build off of one another and use each other as positive reinforcement to make things happen on the ice. Sometimes it just takes that confidence to allow us to just go out there and play hockey and avoid focusing on the wrong things."
Sun Prairie's focus early in the game was undeniable. United put immediate pressure on the puck and, subsequently, West's defense. This effort paid quick dividends as senior forward Evan Luxford netted a goal less than two minutes into the contest, assisted by Kreitlow, to give Sun Prairie an early 1-0 lead.
Then, the penalties started piling up for United. Sun Prairie picked up a pair of slashing penalties in the first period, and West was sure to make it pay. On both occasions, Madison West's power play earned goals at the seven and one minute marks to earn a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission.
It was an unexpected punch in the mouth for Sun Prairie's typically stout penalty kill. Something had to change, and United simply kept pressing on the offensive end in the second period.
This pressure resulted in three goals in less than two minutes for United, kickstarted by Kreitlow at the five minute mark, assisted by freshman Will Nelson and senior Andrew Zielsdorf. Zielsdorf was a main part of the next goal, too, as his shot attempt bounced off of West's goalie and directly to wide-open senior defenseman Preston Uttech on the weak side. Uttech flicked it in easily to return a 3-2 lead to Sun Prairie.
Kreitlow wasn't done. He would again storm the puck down the ice and, taking an assist from Luxford and senior forward Tyler Rauls, nail his second goal of the game to boost United's lead up to 4-2.
"After talking in the locker room, the team just felt electric after that first period," Kreitlow said. "We came out and did what we had to do to change the course of the game. We always want to put the pressure on teams and I think we did that."
Despite Sun Prairie's course correction on offense, the power play continued to lag behind. An unsportsmanlike conduct minor returned West's power play to the ice, and once again the Regents would find the back of the net just before the end of the second period to narrow Sun Prairie's advantage back down to 4-3.
Kreitlow wouldn't let West keep that momentum for long. He made an immediate statement in the third period, netting a goal in just 15 seconds to steal confidence back and earn United a 5-3 lead.
Despite a game's worth of trouble for Sun Prairie's penalty kill, it stood up against harsher circumstances and higher stakes midway through the third period. United picked up a pair of penalties to give Madison West a stretch of having a five-on-three advantage. This penalty kill was primarily handled by Rauls, Zielsdorf, and senior defender Aiden White. They weathered the storm, routinely flicking the puck back to the other end to get Sun Prairie back to full strength without any damage.
Sun Prairie was fully vindicated late in the game. Madison West's rush to try to get back into the game led to myriad penalties, including a game misconduct. United's power play was able to capitalize on the opportunity as White flicked an nifty goal in late to secure the game's final score, 6-3.
This makes it two straight conference victories for Sun Prairie, which currently sits at fourth in the Big Eight standings with seven points. The win bumps Sun Prairie up to an even 7-7-2 overall record and a 3-4-1 mark in Big Eight play. United is still firmly in the conference race, and Giesegh agrees that it's a goal that remains on his team's mind.
"We should, we have to, and we will compete with everyone in our conference," Giesegh said. "It's simply not up for discussion. These guys expect it. We expect it. We have to prove those expectations correct. If we keep ourselves on the even keel and focus on the task at hand, that is a goal we can reach."
Next up for United is a rematch with Janesville at home on Tuesday, Jan. 24. These two teams met in the championship of the Joe Raymond Memorial tournament over the winter break, a 5-3 win for Janesville.
--
SUN PRAIRIE 6, MADISON WEST 3
Goals- Sun Prairie: Adrien Kreitlow (3), Preston Uttech, Evan Luxford, Aiden White. Madison West: Will McDonald, Quinn Smith, Ben Wenkman.
Assists- Sun Prairie: Andrew Zielsdorf (2), Jackson Hunley, Luxford, Kreitlow, Tyler Wilcenski, Tyler Rauls, Will Nelson. Madison West: Warner Frey (2), Smith (2), McDonald (2).
Goalkeeping- Sun Prairie: Easton Lemke, 31 saves on 34 shots, a 91% save percentage. Madison West: Isaac Ingwell, 33 saves on 39 shots, an 85% save percentage.