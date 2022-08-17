The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization started their Metalist/Low Net Tournament last week and concluded this week. Both Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 net scores for both of the 18 and 9-hole golfers will be combined to earn placement in this tourney. Results will be posted next week.
There was no play-of-the-day for the 18-hole golfers during tournament play. For the week of Aug. 9, there were 3 sunken approaches by Joyce Gehler, Jan Tremain and Wendy Lehr. On August 16 there were also 3 sunken approaches by Denise Lind, No. 12; Betty Litscher, No. 12; and Sharon Lund, No. 10. Denise Lind’s sunken approach also resulted in a birdie on No. 12 with Lisa Nelson earning a birdie on No. 14.
On Aug. 9, the 9-hole golfer’s play-of-day results included a tie for first place in Flight 1 between Virginia Newcomb, Kristina Purdy and Mary Ann Zwaska. June Schuler took second place. Low putts went to Mary Ann Zwaska and second place low putts went to Kristina Purdy.
In Flight 2, Vicki O’Kane took first place, with low putts going to Jane Spindler. Mary Heynis took first place in Flight 3 with Barb Johnston taking low putts. Although there were no birdies to report this week, Sue Adas had a sunken approach on No. 9.
For the week of Aug. 16, Virginia Newcomb took Flight 1 low net with a tie for second between Mary Ann Zwaska and Sue Adas. Sue Adas also had low putts in Flight 1 with Virginia Newcomb taking second. In Flight 2 Vicki O’Kane dominated first place low net and low putts. Donna Martin also dominated Flight 3 taking both low net and low putts honors. There were no birdies or sunken approaches to report this week.
The Euchre players gathered on Aug. 9 to play cards. Marilyn Leuder was the first place winner with a 3-way tie between Pat New, Pat Gahan and Carol Zimbric. In fifth place was Sue Adas. They did not play on Aug. 16 as the Bridge Tournament was in progress. Those results will follow next week.