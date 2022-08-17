The Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization started their Metalist/Low Net Tournament last week and concluded this week. Both Aug. 9 and Aug. 16 net scores for both of the 18 and 9-hole golfers will be combined to earn placement in this tourney. Results will be posted next week.

There was no play-of-the-day for the 18-hole golfers during tournament play. For the week of Aug. 9, there were 3 sunken approaches by Joyce Gehler, Jan Tremain and Wendy Lehr. On August 16 there were also 3 sunken approaches by Denise Lind, No. 12; Betty Litscher, No. 12; and Sharon Lund, No. 10. Denise Lind’s sunken approach also resulted in a birdie on No. 12 with Lisa Nelson earning a birdie on No. 14. 