The summertime is often viewed as a rest period for high school students. June and July are typically reserved for trips to the beach and relaxation. While others have taken time off, Sun Prairie East’s Cortez LeGrant has been grinding. He’s been pounding the trail of collegiate football camps, and schools are taking notice of the running back as he heads into his senior season.
As it currently stands, LeGrant has earned himself five offers to play football in college. Southwest Minnesota State, Concordia-St. Paul, St. Thomas, Bemidji State, and Augustana have all made scholarship offers to the speedster.
To say that LeGrant has earned these offers would be an understatement. He’s carpeted the midwest for camps this summer. He’s worked hard to showcase his talents at camps at Western Illinois University, St. Thomas University, the University of Minnesota, the University of Wisconsin and Northern Illinois University.
“It’s definitely been a lot,” LeGrant said of the camp circuit. “I did a few last summer, so I kind of knew what I was getting into. I just appreciated the opportunity to show what I could do. The camps motivate me, though. Everyone there is the best from their school. It’s a great competition every time I go.”
LeGrant noted that his film lacked the depth to show coaches certain facets of his game, like juking or catching passes out of the backfield. He had gained a reputation of a “one-cut” type of back thanks to his insane quickness. Now, coaches have gotten a first-hand look at just how talented LeGrant is outside of how fast he can run.
Outside of nailing drills in the summertime, LeGrant’s stats from last fall are undeniable. As the lead back in one of the state’s most explosive offenses, he answered the call and had a stellar junior campaign. LeGrant carried 190 times in 2021 for a whopping 1,467 yards, an average of 104.8 per game. He scored 22 touchdowns and average 7.7 yards per carry.
Opposing coaches took notice of his dominance, as well. For his efforts, LeGrant was named 1st team all-conference, all-region, and all-state.
The stats drew coaches in, but they stay for the mindset Cortez keeps.
“Coaches like that I’ll always work harder,” LeGrant said of his best selling points to recruiters. “I never give up. I’ll always play through the whistle and bring that energy and motivation to my teammates. I’m also always willing to fill whatever role the team needs. Whether I’m carrying the ball, blocking, or catching, I’ll do whatever the team needs to win.”
Of all the schools pursuing LeGrant, St. Thomas and Augustana have been the most consistent. They understand the unique talent they’re chasing and have devoted notable time and resources into convincing LeGrant to play ball for their school.
At the end of the day, LeGrant is just enjoying the experience. He’s grown both mentally and as a football player in his time at Sun Prairie East. College football will be the future, but today he’s focused on returning to state with his fellow Cardinals one last time.
“When I was younger, I definitely rushed the process,” LeGrant said of recruiting. “I just wanted to find somewhere to play so badly. Now that schools have kind of taken notice, I can take the process slow and enjoy it in my last year.”